What We Know So Far

People across the US and around the world held mass demonstrations Saturday to protest gun violence in the wake of a spate of school shootings. The event was called the March for Our Lives.

The main event, in Washington, DC, was inspired by the teen leaders of the Never Again movement, who survived the school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

Yet amid this groundswell, it seems like there is little to no political will to change any gun laws in the US. A spending bill passed Friday includes funding for some modest gun control measures, such as incentivizing states to contribute to the federal background check registry, and allows the CDC to research gun violence. But nothing else is on the table.

Trump arrived at his Florida golf course as the US marches began. One demonstration passed near his Mar-a-Lago resort, forcing the president's motorcade to change its route.

BuzzFeed News reported from marches in Washington, DC, London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Helena, Montana, and Parkland, Florida.