Several People Were Shot And Killed At A Madden Gaming Event In Jacksonville

The livestream view right before the shooting

Several people were killed when a shooter opened fire at a popular gaming event in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, with several more injured.

The sole suspect — a white male — died at the scene, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

“He is a white male and we are still working to confirm his identity,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said, later adding, “We have no outstanding suspects at this time.”

He said the area has been cleared of several witnesses and victims, but law enforcement is still encouraging the public to stay away from downtown Jacksonville.

The shooting happened at the GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing mall, which was holding a qualifying event for the Madden NFL 19 tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The event was sanctioned by gaming giant Electronic Arts.

University of Florida Health Jacksonville is treating six patients. Five are stable, one is in serious condition, and they’re aged between 20 to 35.

Dr. Marie Crandall, a trauma surgeon at UF Health, said that those in stable condition “are all alert, they are all speaking with investigators and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville told BuzzFeed News they are treating three victims who are in stable condition.

"This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved," EA Sports said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Before the scene was cleared, police asked people hiding at the venue to stay calm and remain hidden. "Please don't come running out," officials said, telling those sheltering in place to call 911 to be rescued.