Several People Were Shot And Killed At A Madden Gaming Event In Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a suspected shooter was dead. Warning: This post contains graphic audio of the shooting.
Several people were killed when a shooter opened fire at a popular gaming event in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, with several more injured.
The sole suspect — a white male — died at the scene, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
“He is a white male and we are still working to confirm his identity,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said, later adding, “We have no outstanding suspects at this time.”
He said the area has been cleared of several witnesses and victims, but law enforcement is still encouraging the public to stay away from downtown Jacksonville.
The shooting happened at the GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing mall, which was holding a qualifying event for the Madden NFL 19 tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The event was sanctioned by gaming giant Electronic Arts.
University of Florida Health Jacksonville is treating six patients. Five are stable, one is in serious condition, and they’re aged between 20 to 35.
Dr. Marie Crandall, a trauma surgeon at UF Health, said that those in stable condition “are all alert, they are all speaking with investigators and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.”
A spokesperson for the Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville told BuzzFeed News they are treating three victims who are in stable condition.
"This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved," EA Sports said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.
Before the scene was cleared, police asked people hiding at the venue to stay calm and remain hidden. "Please don't come running out," officials said, telling those sheltering in place to call 911 to be rescued.
In a Twitch recording shared on Twitter, two people were commentating on a football game between two gamers who were playing as the Atlanta Falcons.
After a touchdown, the stream showed the game on most of the screen with a small inset of what appeared to be the two players.
Right before the shots began, it appeared as though a small red dot lit up one of the players' chests.
Then, 12 gunshots could be heard on the livestream.
“What’d he shoot me with?” one man could be heard screaming before more shots rang out.
Once the shooting stopped, the Twitch livestream continued to record the chaotic sounds of the aftermath.
"Where did you get hit?" one man can be heard asking.
"Oh my god. Who got shot?" another man could be heard saying. "Oh my god. Where'd he go? Where'd he go? Where'd he go? Oh my god. Oh my god."
Warning: The audio in the clip below is graphic.
Firefighters who were participating in a training exercise right next to the mall were treating victims before the first 911 call went out, the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters president tweeted, adding, "Victims ran to them."
The GLHF Game Bar said that all staff were safe.
Video recorded from the scene showed people being led out of the venue by police.
People who said they were at the event were shaken and described an emotional and confusing scene.
"Like, we just seen the gun, like I guess he had a laser on the gun. He shot True," witness Ryan Aleman told CNN, referring to Eli “True” Clayton. Many people in the Madden community said he had died, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.
"Everybody just started running. I ducked down. I went towards the restroom. As I was going in the restroom, I stayed in there, and I just heard -- there was so many gunshots, at least 20 of them at the most," Aleman said.
"I'm still shocked," Aleman said. "I can hardly talk."
Tampa Bay resident Sujeil Lopez told the New York Times that her son Larry, 25, was among those who had been shot. She did not know his condition.
“He was shot three times, once on the nipple, once on his hand and somewhere else,” Lopez told the Times.
"Please everyone keep your thoughts and prayers for my brothers," tweeted Shay Kivlen, the 2018 Madden NFL champion. "These guys are my family man. This hurts so much. Please pray."
The National Football League said they "are shocked and deeply saddened" by the incident in a statement. Madden NFL 19 is a sports video game based on the National Football League, and made by Electronic Arts.
"Our hearts go out to all those affected," the NFL's statement said. "We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement."
Florida governor Rick Scott said on Twitter that he had spoken with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, and offered state support. He said he had also spoken to Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Richard Swearingen.
And White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation.
Federal agents from the ATF and FBI are also responding.
Reporting by David Mack, Tasneem Nashrulla, and Remy Smidt in New York, and Nidhi Subbaraman and Nidhi Prakash in Washington, DC.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.