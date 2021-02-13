Watch Live: Closing Arguments And A Final Vote In Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial
The Senate will vote Saturday on former president Trump's guilt in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Seventeen Republicans are needed to convict him.
- Former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will end Saturday. Both his team and the House Democratic impeachment managers will get to make closing statements before the vote on Trump's conviction.
- Seventeen Republicans would need to vote with every Democrat to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. While several Republicans have criticized Trump's actions (and inaction) during the riots, it appears likely that he will be acquitted by a majority of Republican senators.
- If convicted, however, a majority of senators could then vote to prevent Trump from ever holding office again.
