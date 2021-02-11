 Skip To Content
Watch Live: Democrats Make Their Impeachment Case That Trump Incited The Capitol Riots

After releasing shocking unseen footage of the Capitol riots the day before, Democrats will finish their oral arguments on Thursday.

By BuzzFeed News

Picture of BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News
Posted on February 11, 2021, at 12:01 p.m. ET

  • House Democrats are finishing up their opening arguments in former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial Thursday.
  • On Wednesday, they released stunning new security videos showing just how close the rioters came to some senators and then–vice president Mike Pence during the insurrection. They also played shocking bodycam footage from police who were attacked by Trump's supporters that day.
  • Once Democrats finish their opening arguments, Trump's lawyers will get their turn on Friday and Saturday to make their case.
  • The trial is expected to end as soon as Monday when two-thirds of senators will need to vote to convict Trump and then just a majority could vote to prevent him from running for office again.

