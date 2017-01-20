Live Updates: Donald Trump Sworn In As President Amid Mass Arrests And Protests
Here’s what’s happening today:
- Donald Trump's swearing in as the 45th President of the United States was met with large and at times violent protests that led to police using pepper spray and stingball grenades to control crowds.
- Police said at least 217 people have been arrested and 6 officers injured so far.
- There were several big protests that concentrated into one, led by the group DisrputJ20. Rioters smashed a bank and windows and lit a limousine on fire. Occupy and ANSWER Coalition also protested — the latter right along the inaugural parade route. One group handed out free weed.
- Trump delivered a populist, and, at times, dark, address that sounded more like a campaign speech: "We've defended other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."
- The crowds at Trump's inauguration were smaller than Obama's — here are some aerial shot comparisons.
- The Senate confirmed the first of Trump's appointees, retired Gen. James Mattis, as the US Secretary of Defense by a vote of 98-1. John Kelly was also confirmed as Homeland Security secretary.
- Earlier, the Obamas and the Trumps met and, well, had a really awkward moment.
Missed Donald Trump's inauguration speech? Watch it here:
Trump thanks supporters, takes a swing at his "enemies" during inauguration balls
President Donald Trump appeared at three balls after his inauguration Friday night in DC, thanking his supporters but also making sure to take a swipe at his "enemies."
"People that weren't so nice to me were saying that we did a really good job today," Trump said at the Liberty Ball. "They hated to do it, but they did it, and I respect that."
The 45th president took a victory lap at the black-tie celebrations, where he also shared the first dance as president with the first lady to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."
The couple danced again to "My Way" at the Freedom Ball and to "Will Always Love You" at the third gala, the Armed Services Ball.
Trump offered short remarks thanking his supporters and, at one point, asked the corwd whether he should continue using Twitter as president.
"Let me ask you, should I keep the Twitter going or not?" Trump asked the crowd, which cheered in support. "You know, the enemies keep saying, 'Oh that's terrible,' but it's a way of bypassing dishonest media."
At the Armed Services Ball, Trump took another swing at what has become his favorite target — the media — while being congratulated by troops stationed in Afghanistan.
"I like them much better than I like the media," he said of soldiers appearing on a satellite feed from Bagram Air Force Base. "You are the nicest people."
But Trump also took the time to encourage and thank his supporters.
"The support you've given me, the courage that you show is incredible and it's going to be appreciated," he said. "It's appreciated now but it's going to be appreciated now more than ever before."
First lady Melania Trump also took a few seconds to thank the troops.
"I'm honored to be your first lady," she said. "We will fight, we will win, and we will make America great again."
Echoing the speeches made during his campaign rallies, Trump promised to fight for the American people.
"Now the fun begins," he said. "We're going to do a really good job, and I will be fighting every single day for you."
—Salvador Hernandez
This is how gay Republicans partied after Donald Trump’s inauguration
Gay Republicans have been around for decades, often, they'll tell you, feeling maligned by liberals or invisible. But with Donald Trump's victory and inauguration, they wanted to dance. They wanted to be seen. They wanted to dress up like Pepe the Frog.
About 200 gays and lesbians ate crab cakes and clinked cocktails to toast Trump's inauguration at a gala on Friday night outside Washington, DC, where they rejoiced a growing sense of freedom to come out of the political closet.
David Yontef, a talent recruiter for an ad agency in New York City, said all his friends assumed that gay men like him voted for Hillary Clinton.
"In New York City, people don't even assume that I would vote for Trump," he told BuzzFeed News, saying his friends tried to console him after the election. "As a gay Republican, I feel that Trump is the dream candidate. But coming out as a Trump fan is like coming out a second time."
Read more here.
—Dominic Holden
Here’s what you need to know about Obamacare executive order Trump signed after taking office
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to repeal Obamacare throughout the campaign, and on his first day in office, he signed an executive order making clear he's serious about that promise.
The order directs every agency that has jurisdiction over the law to find ways to delay or waive provisions that would "impose a fiscal burden."
But how exactly this order will be implemented, and its practical effects, is unclear.
Obamacare isn't going away overnight. Because the Trump order is very broad, insurance companies and other health care stakeholders will need wait to see what agency heads end up deciding to do, several insurance sources said.
Read more here.
—Kate Nocera and Paul McLeod
Donald Trump had his first dance on stage and people thought it got awkward
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump danced to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at the Inaugural Ball.
But then Trump starting mouthing "my way" to the audience and fist bumping and touching Mike Pence and people thought it was getting a little too awkward.
Read more reaction here.
—Adolfo Flores
People are saying that Twitter forced them to follow Trump’s @POTUS account
As soon as President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President, he got a new Twitter handle: @POTUS. Meanwhile, Barack Obama's presidential tweets and followers followed him over to @POTUS44.
It was a highly choreographed social media transition. The idea was that the people who had been following @Potus would now find themselves following both it, and the new @Potus44 account.
But later in the day, Twitter users started complaining that for some reason, they had found themselves following @POTUS and seeing President Trump's tweets in their feeds — even if they said they'd unfollowed the account purposefully before the hand off, or had never followed it at all.
It wasn't immediately clear why people were seeing Trump's tweets — but many of them weren't happy about it.
Read more here.
—Stephanie M. Lee
Singer Rachel Platten calls out the Piano Guys for playing "Fight Song" without permission at inaugural ball
There's a fight brewing over the Rachel Platten jam "Fight Song" that was ubiquitous on the Hillary Clinton campaign trail.
On Friday night, Utah-based group the Piano Guys played a rendition of the song during Donald Trump's inaugural ball in Washington, DC. Since the "Fight Song" had been a fixture of Clinton's campaign, the decision to play it at Trump's inauguration raised eyebrows.
But just hours later, Platten also took to Twitter to say that the Piano Guys had not asked for her permission to use the song.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Piano Guys said their "performance tonight, which combined 'Fight Song' and 'Amazing Grace' had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or politics."
"We chose to perform our version of 'Fight Song/Amazing Grace,'" the statement continued. "It was not endorsed by Rachel Platten. We love Rachel and we love her song."
Representatives for Platten did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for more information.
— Jim Dalrymple II
The bust of Winston Churchill is back in the Oval Office
The bust of British legend Winston Churchill was at the center of a nagging controversy during Barack Obama's presidency after he placed a bust of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., in its stead.
It is customary for new presidents to decorate the Oval Office to their liking, but removing Churchill's bust became a nagging controversy during Obama's presidency, resurfacing several times during his eight years in office.
Donald Trump addressed the decision at his rallies, where he promised he would return Churchill to the Oval Office.
On Friday, he made good on his promise.
Read more here.
—Salvador Hernandez
Black lawmakers say it was their 'duty' to attend inauguration, but still leave disappointed
WASHINGTON — A third of House Democrats chose to boycott President Trump's inauguration, but many members of the Congressional Black Caucus showed up anyway, saying they did so out of a sense of duty and to see the peaceful transfer of power.
For many, it was not an easy decision to attend: over the past few weeks, various CBC members have voiced their opposition to Trump publicly. When Trump attacked Rep. John Lewis, one of the CBC's most beloved members and a civil rights icon, it led even more members to consider whether to boycott the festivities. Members were borderline despondent about marking a new era, in which the CBC — an influential and mostly-Democratic body in Congress — will now have to contend with Trump in the White House.
The decision of the group's chairman, Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, to attend was significant. On Thursday, he announced his intention to attend the inauguration as a way to mark "the peaceful transfer of power from one of the greatest, most underappreciated presidents in the modern era to Donald Trump."
Read more here.
—Darren Sands
John Kelly confirmed as head of Department of Homeland Security
Retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly was confirmed Friday as the head of the Department of Homeland Security.
The Senate voted to approve Kelly 88 to 11.
Kelly, 66, previously oversaw US military operations in Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean — which included the base at Guantanamo Bay. As Homeland Security chief, he will be tasked with transforming Trump's vision of border security — which most notably includes a promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border — to reality. Kelly has expressed support for a border wall, but earlier this month also said that "a physical barrier in and of itself will not do the job. It has to be a layered defense."
During his confirmation hearing and speaking of his priorities, Kelly also said that deporting law-abiding undocumented immigrants would "probably not be at the top of the list," CNN reported.
Kelly is the second of Trump's nominees to receive Senate approval, after James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general who will helm the Department of Defense.
— Jim Dalrymple II
More than 200 protesters were arrested in DC and six cops injured during inauguration events
Washington, DC, authorities said six officers were injured and 217 people were arrested Friday during Trump inauguration protests.
Peter Newsham, DC interim police chief , said three of the officers sustained minor injuries to their heads. Police were still "monitoring" several groups and looking into what devices police used against protesters.
Mayor Muriel Bowser called on protesters who were still out in downtown to "follow the law."
—Zoe Tillman
Senate confirms retired Gen. James Mattis as Secretary of Defense
The Senate on Friday confirmed James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, as the US Secretary of Defense.
Mattis is the first of Trump's appointees to be confirmed, and was approved Friday by a vote of 98 to 1.
Trump announced Mattis, who retired from the Marine Corps in 2013, as his pick for defense secretary in December. He now takes the helm of the Defense Department at a time when Trump has promised to invest in and expand the military.
Mattis spent four decades in the military and is well-known as a Middle East military strategist. In 2010, he replaced Army Gen. David Petraeus as the head of U.S. Central Command.
The retired general is also the first former senior military officer to lead the Defense Department since the presidency of Harry Truman in the 1950s.
Earlier this month, Mattis said that he has no plans to reverse rules allowing LGBT people to serve openly in the military.
— Jim Dalrymple II
Here’s What It Was Like At The Inaugural Free Weed Giveaway
Early Friday morning on Inauguration Day in Washington, DC, was unusually calm. Locals couldn't stop commenting on the eerily empty streets. Around the city, prior to the main event — Donald Trump's swearing-in at the White House at noon — not much was going on, despite various anti-Trump rallies and demonstrations scheduled to start as early as 7 a.m.
One notable exception: The sidewalk outside a PNC Bank in Dupont Circle, where a legalization advocacy group called DCMJ promised to hand out 4,200 free joints. (They ended up dispensing 9,000.) After giving away the grass, the DCMJ organizers' plan was to march to the National Mall, then light the joints together four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's presidency.
— Jessica Testa
Protesters in San Francisco brace for a future full of resistance
Protesters and activists who took to the streets during President Trump's inaugural ceremonies told BuzzFeed News that they were prepared to continue resisting the new administration.
Rebekah Kouy, who has lived in the Bay Area for seven years, said she was concerned about the precedent Trump could set with his approach to certain people and policies.
"I'm concerned about the tone he's going to set, and the way he interacts with everybody. He's now the representative of America on the world stage, for better or for worse, and I don't think that he speaks for us," she said.
"You get a chance to voice your opinion through voting, and you get a chance to voice your opinion through the five other parts of the first amendment. The right to assemble, to protest, that's one of them," she added.
Others were fueled by the US's history of rallying against presidents with questionable practices.
Reiko Redman, who has lived in the Bay Area her whole life, told BuzzFeed News that mass protest and "protest that is determined, that brings out millions of people, I believe such a protest could take down and end a fascist regime."
"Like people in Egypt, like they did last month in South Korea. People got rid of Nixon!" she added.
But others refused to idealize the movement.
"None of these people are like, 'Trump is president, the world is going to shit!' They already knew the world was going to shit," said labor activist Taliah Mirmalek.
—Caroline O'Donovan
Trump’s new @POTUS Twitter page initially had a photo from Obama’s inauguration
President Donald Trump on Friday took over the @POTUS Twitter account shortly after the inaugural ceremony in Washington, DC.
The image, which appeared in the background of his profile page, has since been changed. But not before people took notice.
Read more here.
—Tamerra Griffin
Why Trump's low approval ratings won't matter in Washington
WASHINGTON — Nobody's ever been a less popular president on day one than President Trump. But those low approval ratings won't be an issue when it comes to pushing the new administration's agenda in Washington.
Elated Republicans now control both houses of Congress and have a president unlikely to veto ambitious pieces of legislation. Asked if the president's high unfavorables will affect what the Senate passes in the coming weeks, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley repeated twice: "Absolutely nothing."
"I don't think it's going to affect his ability to get things done because his party controls both chambers and very much feels the need to produce," Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole told BuzzFeed News as he headed to the Capitol for Trump's inauguration.
Read more here.
—Tarini Parti and Alexis Levinson
Limousine set on fire by anti-Trump protesters
A limousine was set on fire outside of the Washington Post headquarters by anti-Donald Trump protesters. For a period of time, large flames engulfed the car, but were extinguished within a matter of minutes.
A spokesperson for the Washington, DC, fire department told BuzzFeed News that the limo was "abandoned" a long time ago when it was damaged by protesters earlier in the day. The fire department's spokesperson said it was the most "significant" fire during the day's ongoing protests.
—Talal Ansari and Sarah Mimms
Trump begins tweeting from @POTUS after Obama hands it over
President Donald Trump didn't waste any time putting the @POTUS Twitter account into action. Trump gained access to the account after taking the oath of office Friday, and used it shortly afterward to tweet a link to the text of his inaugural address.
The @POTUS account, along with a number of other social media accounts created under the Obama administration, were peacefully transferred to the Trump administration in the first such social handover of its kind. To carry out the transition, Twitter added a "44" to the end of the Obama administration's accounts, and spawned new @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @VP, @WhiteHouse and @PressSec accounts, duplicating their followers.
Twitter says the Trump administration's accounts will retain all the Obama administration's accounts followers. But the migration process takes some time.
Read more about the peaceful transition of social media power here.
—Alex Kantrowitz
The "disappearing" pages about climate change and LGBT rights page on the White House website is normal
Despite alarming articles declaring "LGBT rights page disappears from White House web site," the missing pages appear to be nothing more than the transition of the White House page from one administration to the next.
And it's not just these pages that are gone — everything is gone.
You can read more about the confusion here.
—Chris Geidner
Donald Trump and family emerge from car to cheers from street crowd
Donald Trump, flanked by his wife and son, emerged from the car to walk part of the parade route as crowds cheered from the street.
According to BuzzFeed reporters on the ground, the motorcade stopped after passing a patch of protesters, who appeared to be confused which of the many cars the president was even in.
—Jason Wells
A lawsuit claiming excessive use of force was filed over the protester arrests
Among the claims in the complaint is that officers "indiscriminately and repeatedly" deployed chemical irritants, attacked the protesters with batons, and threw flash-bang grenades at the crowd.
—Zoe Tillman
Donald Trump honored Hillary and Bill Clinton at his luncheon with a standing ovation
Newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump asked the entire room at his luncheon to give a standing ovation to the Clintons, who attended the special inaugural event.
Trump took the podium and announced to the roomful of people that there was something he wanted to specifically address.
"There is something that I wanted to say," he began. "I was very honored — very, very honored — when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today."
Trump then asked the room to stand up.
Read more here.
—Tanya Chen
Some more scenes from the protest in Washington:
Anti-Trump and pro-Trump people argue near13th and K streets NW
Police setting off smoke:
Rioters smashed in a limo window:
At one point, a police van, reportedly threatened by protesters, quickly sped backwards near a crowd:
—Zoe Tillman, Blake Montgomery, Paul McLeod, and Emma Loop
This video reportedly shows a rock being thrown at the van:
White nationalist Richard Spencer was punched in the face during a standoff with protesters
The alt-right member tweeted Friday that he had been "physically assaulted twice by antifa," which is short for anti-fascist.
Here's video of one of the attacks:
—Tamerra Griffin
9 people explain why they joined an anti-Trump rally in London
Hundreds of people gathered outside the US embassy in London after Donald Trump was sworn in as president. Some of them told BuzzFeed News why, including one who said "racist, misogynist, horrid people should not be presidents!"
Read more here.
—Ikran Dahir
Demonstrators in San Francisco have formed a human chain across the Golden Gate Bridge.
An organization called Bridge Together Golden Gate rallied people to the bridge Friday morning, one hour after the inauguration ceremony, according to local news station KRON 4.
The group's statement makes it clear that the human chain is not a protest.
"This is a collaborative, grassroots, community-based demonstration and performance art piece," the statement read. "We will stand together, hand-in-hand and holding lengths of purple fabric as a sign of unity and anti-bullying. Therefore, we are asking each participant to bring a yard of purple fabric, ribbon, or scarf."
Here is BuzzFeed News reporter Blake Montgomery at the scene of the protests when stingball grenades went off:
According to a manufacturer, "Stinger Rubber Ball Grenade offers multiple stimulus of light, sound, rubber pellets and optional CN or CS chemical agents. Grenades detonate in a 50' circular pattern, spraying rubber pellets with micro-pulverized chemical agent."
Protesters also burned park benches
The protest situation in Washington is growing more and more tense:
A liberal watchdog group wants to know if Trump Hotel is violating its lease
WASHINGTON — As President Trump took office, a Washington watchdog group sent a letter asking the General Services Administration to "immediately" begin the process of determining whether the Trump company responsible for running his new D.C. hotel at the Old Post Office Building is now violating the terms of the lease for the government property.
Under the lease for the Trump International Hotel, "No … elected official of the Government of the United States … shall be admitted to any share or part of this Lease, or to any benefit that may arise therefrom" — a provision that the GSA told lawmakers in December that Trump could violate once he took office.
Read the full story here.
–Chris Geidner
More than 90 people have been arrested in at times violent protests
Police have deployed pepper spray and stingball grenades to disperse the crowd and a standoff is underway. Follow our full coverage of the protests here.
Protesters reportedly threw rocks at police
In this clip stingball grenades can be heard:
—Zoe Tillman
Trump announces an end to climate and pollution rules as his first act
The White House web page flipped to a new owner with the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, and a first online act of his was to announce an end to an Obama administration climate plan and water pollution rule.
"President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies," Trump said in the announcement of his "America First Energy Plan."
Read the full story here.
–Dan Vergano
Someone flew a plane over New York City and parts of New Jersey with a banner reading, "We outnumber him! Resist!"
Obama thanks staff and supporters before heading to California
In his departure speech to his supporters and staff, former president Barack Obama said "hope in the face of difficulty" is what drove his supporters when he was first elected in 2008.
After chants of "Yes we can," at Joint Base Andrews, Obama told the crowd he was merely a representative of the people.
"Michelle and I have been your front men and women,," Obama said.
We have been the face, sometimes the voice, out front on the TV screen or in front of the microphone, but this has never been about us. It has always been about you," Obama said in his brief remarks before leaving to Palm Springs, California.
""I want to do some writing," Obama said earlier this week. "I want to be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so darn much. I want to spend precious time with my girls."
Trump supporters called his speech one of unity
Nick and Becky Manassa drove up from Bradenton, Florida, for their first inauguration. They got in line at 6:15 am to enter the mall, after attending a prayer breakfast at the Trump Hotel.
"We're ecstatic," Nick said and called the election a "victory for our nation."
"I am filled it hope and expectancy," Becky said. "I believe he has the know-how to bring real change."
Asked about Trump's speech, Charlotte Zach from Virginia Beach, said, "It was a message of unity."
"This is a day in history. To be part of it is amazing," Hannah, her sister, said.
"It was so inspiring, much more emotional than we were expecting," said Kellie Zach, their mother. She hopes ACA repeal will be the first issue Trump pushes through as president.
—Nidhi Subbaraman
In San Francisco, protests are marching against Trump's comments that he'd build a registry of Muslims
Trump signs executive orders
He's signing three, his spokesman said: the order allowing Gen. Mattis to become Defense Secretary; formal nominations to the Senate; and a proclamation for a national day of patriotism.
Trump supporters cheer inauguration speech
Ralph, from Virginia, said he was happy to see Trump "reach across the aisle and remind all the people protesting him that we're all the same. It's not the first time there's been a transfer of power." He's not sure if the gesture will work for many of Trump's detractors, though. "There's a lot of young people who don't know what a fascist is and what war looks like. They don't understand what they have."
He said that a vote for Trump, he thinks, was "a protest vote from the people that were forgotten. Now no one is left behind. This speech will make them realize that."
Isabel, an immigrant from France who now lives in Baltimore, said she appreciated Trump's messages on race. "He emphasized it's not about color, and not about race," she said. "He mentioned the inner cities a lot. He probably does that more than any black leader."
As Trump finished his speech, a woman (pictured above) jumped up and down joyously, clapping her hands. "This is the best day of my life," she said. "I've been waiting for this. I live for this man."
— Molly Hensley-Clancy
Here's Donald Trump's full speech from the inauguration
Read the full transcript here.
– Tom Namako
Say goodbye to the Obamas
Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama left the Capitol after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
Read more here
Protesters hit the streets early in San Francisco
Protesters took to the streets of San Francisco Friday morning holding signs and blocking traffic on major streets.
Signs reading "Heil no!" and "Trump-a-ganda" were seen among the crowd and Uber drivers were told to avoid the area where protesters would be marching Friday morning. The crowd chanted about defending women, refugees, Muslims, as well LGBT people.
Some protesters were also targeting a 555 California, a property in San Francisco that is partially owned by Trump.
– Caroline O'Donovan
Rioters and police are clashing during the Inauguration
Demonstrators set off flares and vandalized property as they clashed with police during protests against Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC.
Arrests were being made, although the numbers are still unclear.
Read more here.
In his inaugural address, President Trump sticks to campaign promises, says he is giving power back to “the people”
In his inaugural address, just moments after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, President Donald Trump repeated many of his campaign promises and slogans, focusing on giving power back to the nation's people.
"We are transferring power from Washington DC, and giving it to you, the people," President Trump said in his opening remarks.
Trump went on to say that those in power, elected officials in Washington DC, had forgotten their constituents and the American people, while looking out only in their own interests.
"Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed," Trump said, later adding that "Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs and not been your triumphs."
"That all changes starting right here and right now. This moment is your moment and it belongs to you. It belong to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching across America,"Trump added. "This is your day."
Trump then went on to stress that decision in his presidency would be focused around interests of the American people and the nation, and alluded to his beliefs that the country has other nation's interests first. Trump said the country had "defended other nation's borders while refusing to defend our own" and "enriched foreign industry" while ignoring industry in the United States.
"From this day forward a new vision will govern our land from this day forward it's going to be only american first. America first," Trump said.
Trump also said he would follow "two simple rules," to "buy American and hire American."
Later he said "radical Islamic terrorism" would be "eradicated from the face of the earth."
In keeping and continuing with his campaign talking points from earlier in the year, Trump mentioned securing the border, keeping jobs in the country, fixing the nation's infrastructure, and helping the "inner cities" by ridding them of crime, gangs and drugs.
Trump then ended ended with his campaign slogan, with while echoing the populist tone of the speech.
"Together we will make American strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make american proud again. We will make American safe again, and together, yes, we will make american great again." — Talal Ansari
Washington DC’s subways are pretty empty for Inauguration
Local commuters and visitors to the Washington DC on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day are taking notice of how surprisingly barren the Metro is. The comparison with past presidential events is pretty striking.
Read more here.
The Huhns are visiting from Seoul, South Korea.
The Huhns are visiting from Seoul, South Korea, and watching with interest as the scene of the inauguration plays out in front of them. "I didn't know what to expect," Mr. Huhn said. He says it feels different in front of the Capitol than in the rest of Washington, where people "seem anxious. The people who work here, they have no idea what to expect." In Korea, he says, the reaction to the election was mostly surprise -- "The vast majority of our media didn't expect him to win. But then I guess, neither did yours."
— Molly Hensley-Clancy
POTUS Twitter account has officially switched over to President Trump
–Jessica Simeone
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States
–Jessica Simeone
Former Indiana Governor Michael Pence was sworn in as the Vice President of the United States
–Jessica Simeone
The Murad Family from Grand Rapids, MI
Steve Murad traveled from Grand Rapids, Michigan, with his wife and five kids. He's been with Trump "since the escalator," he says, and worked for months to change the minds of his friends and neighbors. They were "fed up" with the treatment of police and the military, he said, and liked Trump's "simple messages." He was skeptical that Trump could take Michigan, he said, but "kept working" — harder, he thinks, than Hillary's campaign, who were too focused on the negatives of Trump and not on Hillary herself.
He's hoping Trump will help lessen the financial burden of sending his kids to college.
— Molly Hensley-Clancy
The Washington, DC, metro says it saw far fewer rides today than it did during Obama's 2009 inauguration:
Photos show smaller crowds as well. — Tamerra Griffin
A farmer brought along three llamas to protest the inauguration
While most people brought signs to Friday's inauguration protests in DC, one man brought something quite different: three llamas and a dove.
"We're down here to take back our farms, food, families, and freedom," Abbott said. "It's time we get corporate money out of our government, out of our farms, out of our food, out of our families, out of our freedom."
Read more here.
Donald Trump is still legally responsible for five British businesses
Donald Trump is still an active director of five British businesses, despite being the president-elect of the United States and having pledged to divest control of the Trump organization by the time he took office.
As a result Trump is not only responsible for leading the world's most powerful country but is also legally obliged under UK legal systems to vouch for the financial health of a series of Scottish golf courses.
Read more from our UK politics team here.
— Jim Waterson
Hillary Clinton arrived at the inauguration
She was accompanied by her husband and former president Bill Clinton.
"Didn't think she was actually going to come," an attendee commented.
Meet Connor, a pint-sized anti-Trump protester who actually kind of started this fire
Connor has gone viral after spitting literal fire and figurative sass on Thursday night at an anti-Trump rally in front of the pro-Trump DeploraBall in Washington, DC.
When interviewed by a Fox News reporter in front of a smoldering protest fire, Connor proudly admitted, "I actually kind of started this fire."
Pressed as to why he started it, Connor confessed, "Because I felt like it and I'm just saying, 'Screw our president.'"
Precocious anti-Trump arsonists say the darnedest things!
Read more here.
— Kassy Cho
Bikers for Trump arrive at inauguration
The Bikers for Trump group have told outlets they are in Washington to "protect" the public against anti-Trump protesters.
— Katie Baker
Protesters using flare guns, clash with police
Protesters marching down 13th St NW toward the National Mall are clashing with police, after setting off flare guns and breaking windows along their path. Officers sprayed something at protesters and stingball grenades were set off at 13th as well, though it was not immediately clear who set them off. Police driving protesters back north, away from the Mall.
Police officers also used pepper spray on protesters. Some who said they were sprayed poured water in their eyes as they head north, away from the Mall.
— Zoe Tillman
Police are now holding protesters in place at 12th and L Streets NW, several blocks north of the National Mall.
The Obamas welcome Trump to the White House, receive gift, awkwardness ensues
And the memes of the awkward moment were almost immediate
People thought Michelle Obama’s face when Melania Trump handed her a box from Tiffany’s was priceless
As the Obamas welcomed the Trumps to the White House, Melania Trump handed over a Tiffany's box to Michelle Obama. People had some hilarious reactions to Obama's expresssion as she received the box from the soon-to-be first lady.
Read more here.
— Stephanie McNeal
Protesters looking forward to protesting more during Trump presidency
Some protesters say they see a silver lining to Trump's presidency: People will be more vocal.
"If any good comes out of this it is that there will be more protests," said Frankie Cook, 32, of New York.
Cook said he thinks that when a Democrat is in the White House, people do not tend to engage as much with issues, and he was not alone in his view among protestors.
One third-party voter, who came to Washington to protest, said she did not have a preference over Trump or Clinton. She said she thought Clinton would have been more "deceiving."
"People right now are really gearing up [to protest Trump], whereas with Clinton they would have stepped back and sat down," said Karla Reyes, 27, of New York.
— Lissandra Villa
DC police have body cameras — but they are not necessarily recording.
Some have noted that DC police have body cameras on their uniforms in the area surrounding and at Friday's inauguration.
However, DC began outfitting police with cameras beginning in 2014 and, the Washington Post reported, all officers on patrol have had body cameras as of December 2016.
Those cameras won't be on and recording throughout the day's events. On Thursday, the police department reiterated that policy, under which the cameras are only to be turned on "when an interaction with a member of the public is initiated," per department policy.
"We're not running around to capture demonstrators on tape. We're not going around doing surveillance of demonstrations," Dustin Sternbeck, chief D.C. police spokesman, said.
Under a prior statement from the DC police, the cameras are to be turned on only "when an interaction with a member of the public is initiated – such the arrival on the scene of a call for service or a crime, a citizen contact or stop, or any high risk incident, such as active shooter situations."
— Chris Geidner
Some marijuana rally smokers aren’t waiting for the inauguration to light up
Here’s a crowd comparison of Trump’s inauguration with Obama’s
BuzzFeed News will update this post as the day goes on. —Tamerra Griffin
Kellyanne Conway wore, what she called, "Trump Revolutionary Wear" for the inauguration
Conway told reporters that her patriotic Gucci jacket was "Trump Revolutionary Wear." She even did a little dance in her red, white, and blue get up, TIME reported.
Some people described Conway's ensemble as "Revolutionary War chic."
Others described it as her "Napoleon ensemble"
And some experienced a major throwback.
Watch the historic moment by tuning in to our live show, BuzzFeed News Live at Trump's Inauguration: This is Happening
We'll have reporters throughout Washington, DC, to give you a feel for what it's like over there. You can witness the biggest moments as well as a snapshot of how people are reacting to the incoming administration.
— Tasneem Nashrulla
These people said they can't get past a checkpoint at Seventh and D streets NW
They told BuzzFeed News they believe it's closed because of protest action.
And here's the scene at C Street between Fourth and Fifth streets
—Katie Baker
In a series of tweets, Obama announced his future plans for the Obama Foundation
"I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love," Obama said in a tweet, hours before Trump is to be sworn in as the next president.
Obama urged people to share their thoughts with him on Obama.org — home to the Obama Foundation which "will focus on developing the next generation of citizens — and what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century."
The Chicago-based foundation will have non-profit programs across the country and the world, according to the website. — Tasneem Nashrulla
Alex Jones scuffles with protesters, calling them "mentally ill scum" outside of the inauguration festivities.
Jones walked up to a now-closed checkpoint on C Street NW, near the Canadian Embassy and parade route, holding the hand of a woman who Jones said was assaulted by protesters as she tried to get through. He was accompanied by about a half dozen men, some wearing Trump gear.
Jones was met by a crowd of protesters who stopped him and his group from moving further. There was briefly some pushing between the two groups. Police, who have been largely hands-off as protesters blocked the checkpoint, stepped in to separate the two groups and moved Jones away.
Jones then told the police officers that they had come to file a police report, and that he heard that multiple women were assaulted. An officer told Jones that he would talk to the woman at a spot away from the protesters.
Jones then left the scene.
Protesters had a few scuffles with people trying to get through before police closed the checkpoint, but they were brief and de-escalated quickly.
— Zoe Tillman
A group, accompanied by a gigantic marijuana leaf, are handing out thousands of joints to be smoked later
–Jessica Testa
EU governments are nervous about what a Trump–May relationship could mean
A number of EU member states are concerned that Theresa May could put aside longstanding British foreign policy principles in her attempts to foster a special relationship with Donald Trump, adding a degree of "nervousness" to Brexit negotiations, senior European officials have told BuzzFeed News.
Their unease comes off the back of Trump's interview this week with The Times and Bild. In it, the president-elect called Brexit a "great thing" and promised that a trade deal with the UK would happen quickly. He attacked Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, called NATO "obsolete", and predicted that more countries would follow the UK's example and leave the European Union.
Read the full story here.
–Alberto Nardelli
Spectators and protesters have started arriving
As protest marches began to form, reporters on the ground spoke to Trump supporters who said they were upset at the attention being given to demonstrators, as opposed to that given to the supporters, who had come out.
There was at least one incident where protesters – chanting "this checkpoint is closed" – blocked a checkpoint entrance, attempting to prevent those wishing to attend the inauguration from entering. Riot police broke up one blockade at the corner of 1st and D street.
– Rose Troup Buchanan
Trump's motorcade was spotted heading through Washington DC's DuPont neighborhood
–David Mack
More than 150 Trump protest banners are being dropped over bridges across the world
More than 150 protest banners are being dropped over bridges around the world on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration. The majority of the banners will appear in the UK, with others said to be being unveiled in Ethiopia, Australia, the USA and Norway.
Read more about the Bridges Not Walls protest.
— Matthew Tucker
Trump’s inaugural concert didn’t fill the National Mall
Ten thousand people turned out to see the likes of 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith on Thursday evening.
In 2009, an estimated 400,000 people turned up outside the Lincoln Memorial for the Obama inauguration. Read more here.
— Claudia Koerner
Donald Trump says "It all begins today!" in his first Inauguration Day tweet
John Kerry brought his dog to his final State Department press briefing
His name is Ben and he is a good boy as duly recognized under treaty and international law.
Find out more about the outgoing Secretary of State's diplomutt right here.
— Hayes Brown
Donald Trump was totally excited about his lit inaugural concert
People were very concerned about Lincoln during Trump’s inaugural concert
There's a bipartisan ticket trade for Trump's inauguration
WASHINGTON — People who want to be close to the inauguration stage — as opposed to the non-ticketed area at the back of the National Mall — usually get tickets through their senator or congressional representative. How tough it is to get one of those tickets may depend on if your congressman is a Republican or a Democrat.
This year, with President-elect Donald Trump taking office, members who hail from red districts are experiencing incredibly high demand. And in a city where bipartisan cooperation is extremely rare, quite a few Democrats have handed over their unused tickets to help meet the needs of their Republican colleagues.
"Four years ago we were able to give away a lot of our tickets to Democratic offices, and this year a lot of those same offices returned the favor," said Hannah Smith, the press secretary for Congressman Bill Long, adding it was important to the congressman to make sure they had a lot of tickets for their constituents.
Read the full story here.
–Lissandra Villa
Here’s a schedule of what’s happening on Trump’s Inauguration Day
6 a.m.: The gates will open at the US Capitol grounds.
9:30 a.m.: Trump and President Obama will meet at the White House, then ride together to the Capitol for the inauguration
11:30 a.m.: Opening remarks will begin, after which Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president.
Around noon: US Chief Justice Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump.
Check here for the complete schedule.
Reporting by Zoe Tillman, Ellie Hall, John Stanton, Lissandra Villa Huerta, Blake Montgomery, Ema O'Connor, Charlie Warzel, Katie Baker, Jessica Testa, Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, Paul McLeod, Emma Loop, Jessica Naudziunas, Dominic Holden, Molly Hensley-Clancy, Dino Grandoni, Nidhi Subbaraman, Cora Lewis, Bim Adewunmi, Anne Helen Petersen, CC Allen, Brittany Berkowitz, Tarini Parti, Alexis Levinson and Darren Sands in Washington, DC; Tasneem Nashrulla, Tamerra Griffin, Talal Ansari, Stephanie McNeal, Julia Reinstein, Tanya Chen, and Remy Smidt in New York; Jim Dalrymple in Los Angeles; and Caroline O'Donovan in San Francisco.
-
