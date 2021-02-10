 Skip To Content
Watch Live: Democrats Make Their Opening Arguments In Trump's Impeachment Trial

On day two of the trial, Democrats will begin to make their case that Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

By BuzzFeed News

Posted on February 10, 2021, at 12:02 p.m. ET

View this video on YouTube
C-SPAN via YouTube / Via youtube.com
  • Democrats are leading day two of former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial, beginning their oral arguments, which will last through Thursday.
  • Democratic House managers are working to prove to senators that Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. They will reportedly show security footage that has not previously been made public as they make their case.
  • Democrats have up to eight hours to speak on Wednesday and another eight hours on Thursday to conclude their opening arguments. Trump's defense will then have two days to offer their own rebuttal. The trial is likely to end early next week.
  • Democrats will need 17 Republican senators to vote with them to convict Trump and then can vote to prevent him from ever holding office again with a simple majority.

