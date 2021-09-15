Live Results: The California Recall Election

Californians are voting in a recall election with just two questions: 1) Should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled, and 2) if so, who should replace him? More than half of voters need to vote "yes" on the first question for Newsom, a Democrat, to be removed as governor. For the second question, 46 candidates are running to replace Newsom, and whoever has the most votes would be the next governor of California if the recall is successful.