Live Results: Texas Primary Elections
Texans are voting in the first primary elections of the midterms. See the results as they come in.
Texans are voting in the first primary elections in the country ahead of the 2022 midterms.
One race to watch: In the state’s 28th congressional district Democratic primary, Rep. Henry Cuellar, a conservative Democrat who has been connected to recent FBI activity, is running against Jessica Cisneros, a two-time challenger who’s been backed by progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.