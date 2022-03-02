Live Results: Texas Primary Elections

Texans are voting in the first primary elections in the country ahead of the 2022 midterms.

One race to watch: In the state’s 28th congressional district Democratic primary, Rep. Henry Cuellar, a conservative Democrat who has been connected to recent FBI activity, is running against Jessica Cisneros, a two-time challenger who’s been backed by progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.