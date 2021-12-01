Live Results: Atlanta Mayoral Runoff Election
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore is up against Andre Dickens, another member of the City Council.
Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in the runoff election for the next mayor of Atlanta. The current mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, decided not to run for reelection. Felicia Moore, president of the City Council, received the most votes in the initial Nov. 2 election. Andre Dickens, a City Council member, came in second.
