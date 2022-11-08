Live Results: How Americans Are Voting On Abortion

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, ending the nationwide right to abortion, the issue has become key in races across the country.

State lawmakers are now critical in determining whether the procedure remains legal or restricted, and governors will have the last word on whether bans become law. Meanwhile, five states have ballot measures allowing voters to directly weigh in. (Already this year, voters in Kansas rejected a constitutional amendment to strip abortion protections.)



Michigan

Proposal 3, would establish the right to abortion in the Michigan Constitution, ensuring an abortion ban from 1931 does not take effect. The amendment would also protect other aspects of what it calls “reproductive freedom,” including an individual’s right to make choices about miscarriage management, birth control, prenatal care, and IVF.