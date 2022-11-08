Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections

Americans are voting in the 2022 midterms Tuesday, and which party controls Congress — and with that, the trajectory of the country for at least the next two years — will be decided.

If Republicans take over the House of Representatives as polling suggests, President Joe Biden and Democrats’ agenda will likely come to a halt. On top of that, the midterms could have significant ramifications for democracy and voting rights, with a majority of Republicans running for office either denying or questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, statewide ballot measures and gubernatorial races have a new urgency since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The midterms could decide the fate of abortion access in several states.

