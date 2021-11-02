 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Live Results: The Virginia Governor's Race

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Live Results: The Virginia Governor's Race

Results from the race for Virginia’s governor.

By BuzzFeed News

Picture of BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News

Posted on November 2, 2021, at 6:09 p.m. ET

Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin
Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Virginians are voting in one of the first gubernatorial races just a year after President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as the state’s governor from 2014 to 2018, and Republican Glenn Youngkin have each run a tight race within a few points of each other, according to recent polls. This race often serves as an early referendum on how the president is doing.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.