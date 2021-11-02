Live Results: The Virginia Governor's Race
Results from the race for Virginia’s governor.
Virginians are voting in one of the first gubernatorial races just a year after President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as the state’s governor from 2014 to 2018, and Republican Glenn Youngkin have each run a tight race within a few points of each other, according to recent polls. This race often serves as an early referendum on how the president is doing.
