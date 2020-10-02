Listen To The Third Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast — The Notoriously ‘Naughty’ Bank

Even in the finance world, Deutsche Bank has a troubled reputation. One of its darkest and most mysterious chapters happened when it facilitated the laundering of $10 billion dollars for anonymous shell companies around the world. In Episode 3 of Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files, BuzzFeed News reporter Tom Warren discusses his reporting on whose money the bank moved and how far up knowledge of the problem went.

If you haven’t listened to Episode 1, start there! And you can find more of our FinCEN Files coverage, including on HSBC, at fincenfiles.com.

Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files

A five-part podcast investigation into how the most powerful banks in the world facilitate the worst of humanity.

Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.