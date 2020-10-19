Listen To The Series Finale Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast

 Skip To Content
"I completely understand why I would get flagged in a suspicious activity report," Felix Sater told BuzzFeed News. "I don't like it. But I understand it."

Posted on October 19, 2020, at 10:13 a.m. ET

Throughout their reporting on the FinCEN Files, Jason Leopold and Anthony Cormier wanted to talk to someone who was the subject of a suspicious activity report to ask, “Why did the bank flag you?”

Only one person was willing to talk: a real estate developer and former associate of President Donald Trump's, Felix Sater.

"I completely understand why I would get flagged in a suspicious activity report," Felix Sater told them in the final episode of Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files. "I don't like it. But I understand it."

If you haven’t listened to Episode 1, start there! And you can find more of our FinCEN Files coverage, including on Felix Sater, at fincenfiles.com.



