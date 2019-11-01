These Journalists Are Facing Huge Threats And Injustice For Pursuing The Truth

Press freedoms are under assault around the world. These are the most urgent cases in November, with journalists receiving threats, being subjected to unfair trials, and their murders left unsolved.

No answers or justice one year after violent murder inside Saudi consulate. Mark Wilson / Getty Images Jamal Khashoggi's name on a memorial at the Newseum in Washington, DC.

No independent criminal investigation has come in 13 months without answers in the brazen killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Pressured by recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, the Kingdom’s crown prince spoke out in September denying any role in the murder but did claim responsibility for the “mistake” on behalf of consulate workers in Istanbul. Yet, findings from the UN and CIA point to his involvement. Stateside, President Donald Trump blew a Congressional deadline to release intelligence reports under the U.S. Global Magnitsky Act.

Investigation initiated two years after reporter’s murder in Malta. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Daphne Caruana Galizia.

October 16 marked two years since Panama Papers investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car-bomb blast in Malta. In September the Maltese government announced the establishment of a public inquiry, calling on investigators to ensure the process is fully independent and impartial. Three men are currently in detention in relation to the killing; however, the perpetrators, including the masterminds, have yet to be brought to justice and no trial dates have been announced.

Egyptian journalist imprisoned and tortured. Sherif Mansour / Via CPJ Esraa Abdel Fattah.

On October 13, security officers arrested Esraa Abdel Fattah, a reporter and social media coordinator for banned news website Tahrir News. She's one of at least seven journalists detained in Egypt amid anti-government protests that began in mid-September. The next day, Abdel Fattah announced on social media she would begin a hunger strike to protest abuse while in custody. She alleged that officials had taken her to an undisclosed location, beat her, hung her from handcuffs for hours, and choked her while demanding she give up her cellphone password.

Tanzanian authorities withholding information about missing journalist. Mwananchi Publications Limited Azory Gwanda.

Come November 21, two years will have passed in the disappearance of freelance journalist Azory Gwanda, who had been investigating mysterious killings in rural Tanzania. The government has failed to conduct a credible investigation or disclose information. In July, Tanzanian Foreign Minister Palamagamba Kabudi said Gwanda had “disappeared and died” but then backtracked amid requests for clarification.

Trial idling in murder case of Mexico City correspondent. Herika Martinez / Getty Images A man at a protest marking one year since the murder of Miroslava Breach.

A trial is ongoing — with the next court date undetermined — for the suspected killer of La Jornada correspondent Miroslava Breach Velducea. Velducea was murdered in March 2017 in connection to her reporting on links between politicians and organized crime. The Mexico City newspaper that employed her reported that a note reading “for being a snitch” was found at the scene. With five confirmed deaths this year, Mexico ranks as the deadliest country for journalists.

Suspects at large in shooting death of Indian editor. Aamir Qureshi / Getty Images Pakistani Kashmiri journalists protest against the killing of Indian Kashmiri editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari.

Two police officers and Shujaat Bukhari, the founder and editor of the newspaper Rising Kashmir, were shot and killed by several unidentified individuals outside Bukhari’s office in June 2018. He had recently written a piece for India’s Scroll news website, welcoming the government’s suspension of military operations against alleged terrorists during the month of Ramadan — and had approached a former chief official for “increased security.” Police identified four suspects, one who was later killed in a shootout; subsequent updates have stagnated. Uzbek blogger held in detention and psychiatric care. For the past month, Uzbek authorities have kept blogger Nafosat Olloshukurova in a Khorezm regional psychiatric center, following 10 days of detention on charges of petty hooliganism and participating in unauthorized assemblies. Her family has not seen or been able to contact her since September 23. She had been documenting journalist and poet Mahmud Rajabov’s march to the capital, Tashkent, to petition for authorities to drop a criminal case against him.

Journalist’s pre-trial detention repeatedly extended in Egypt. Al Jazeera Mahmoud Hussein.

Mahmoud Hussein, a journalist working with Al Jazeera, has spent more than 1,000 days in pre-trial detention in Cairo’s Tora Prison Complex since his December 2016 arrest on anti-state and "false news" charges. His detention, which was initially pegged for 15 days, has been repeatedly renewed every 45 days and stems from a 2016 documentary about conscription in Egypt, which the government claims uses fake footage and aims to incite chaos.

Pending trial could carry life sentence for Nigerian publisher. Facebook: agba.jalingo Agba Jalingo.

Eight days after his August 22 arrest in Lagos, Nigerian federal authorities charged Agba Jalingo, publisher of privately owned online news outlet CrossRiverWatch, with disturbance of public peace and treason for writings and social media posts about Governor Benedict Ayade. Courts are granting witnesses anonymity in closed testimony, calling into question the possibility of a fair trial. A guilty verdict for treason could sentence Jalingo to life in prison, while disturbance could carry up to three years.

Fines and unequal punishment exacted upon Chadian newspaper leaders. facebook.com Martin Inoua Doulguet.