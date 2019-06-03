These Journalists Are Facing Huge Threats And Injustice For Pursuing The Truth
Press freedoms are under assault around the world. These are the most urgent cases in June.
Independent Tanzanian journalist remains missing
Justice denied for murdered Saudi journalist
Imprisoned for covering conflict
Officials who tortured an investigative reporter remain free, and harassment continues
Nicaraguan journalists detained amid media crackdown
Blogger denied asylum, now imprisoned
Extortion threats in retaliation for reporting
Imprisoned after reporting on corruption
Nearly 20 years behind bars for doing journalism
No arrests after car bomb attack
This post was written in cooperation with the One Free Press Coalition.
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.