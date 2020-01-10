This Is How Journalists Are Being Threatened, Bullied, And Murdered

Press freedoms are under assault around the world. These are the most urgent cases in January, including journalists receiving threats, subjected to unfair trials, and their murders left unsolved.

Malta has acknowledged mishandling this journalist’s murder case. Stringer / Getty Images Protesters holding photos of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, has announced he will resign on Jan. 12 in connection with the government’s mishandling of the investigation into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The investigative reporter, whose work included the Panama Papers, was killed in an October 2017 car bomb blast. Two years later, a public inquiry was initiated, and three senior members of Muscat’s administration stepped down over allegations of involvement in the murder. Three other men are currently in detention in relation to the events.

An Egyptian journalist on hunger strike has been hospitalized. Sherif Mansour Esraa Abdel Fattah

Reports surfaced on Dec. 16, 2019, that Esraa Abdel Fattah from the now-blocked website Tahrir News had been hospitalized in connection with a hunger strike. The reporter and social media coordinator had been detained two months at that point, charged with belonging to a banned group, spreading false news and misusing social media platforms to disrupt national security. She began her strike in October to demand an investigation into her allegations of mistreatment and torture.

A Chinese writer is serving his sixth year of a life sentence. China Political Prisoner Concern case 00059 Ilham Tohti

This month Ilham Tohti, a Uighur scholar, writer, and blogger, is serving his sixth year of a life sentence. Uighurbiz — the Chinese- and Uighur-language website that focused on social issues, which he founded in 2006 — was shuttered for its “separatist” ideas, a charge Tohti denied after his arrest in 2014. China allows Tohti’s wife and family to visit him for only 30 minutes every three months.

Four Burundi reporters and their driver are facing 15 years in prison. Iwacu Media Iwacu's Christine Kamikazi (left) and Agnés Ndirubusa (right).

Four journalists and their driver were arrested in Burundi in October while covering clashes in the country’s Bubanza Province. Senior political reporter Agnès Ndirubusa, broadcast reporter Christine Kamikazi, English-language reporter Egide Harerimana and photojournalist Térence Mpozenzi remain in detention. Their driver, Adolphe Masabarikiza, was released in November. All five face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of charges of undermining state security. Imprisoned Russian journalist’s whereabouts unknown. Aleksandr Valov, the editor-in-chief and founder of local news site BlogSochi, was arrested January 19, 2018, and is currently serving a six-year sentence on trumped-up extortion charges. His lawyer has not been able to contact or locate him. Valov narrated a livestream video showing police beating him during his own arrest.

Trial of detained Venezuelan photographer repeatedly delayed. Espacio Public Jesús Medina.

The trial of freelance photographer Jesús Medina Ezaine has repeatedly been postponed, and is now scheduled to begin on January 30. The only Venezuelan journalist currently in prison, according to CPJ’s 2019 prison census, Ezaine has been held in pretrial detention at Ramo Verde military prison since August 2018. He is accused of criminal association and inciting hate.

Demand for answers in Khashoggi murder persist into new decade. Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty Images A demonstrator holds a poster during a gathering outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, on October 25, 2018.

The new decade has arrived without an independent criminal investigation into the brazen 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside Istanbul’s Saudi consulate. Calls have gone unheeded for the US and UN to probe the Saudi crown prince’s role in the “extrajudicial killing”—though in December a court sentenced eight men in what CPJ called a “sham trial” and “mockery of justice.” Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia released 26 journalists from prison in 2019.

Corruption reporter serving time while government bans Internet. Kazemi family Masoud Kazemi.

While Iran implemented an Internet ban in November in response to protests over rising gas prices, Masoud Kazemi sat in prison on charges stemming from 2018 Twitter posts about government corruption. Editor-in-chief of the monthly Sedaye Parsi political magazine, Kazemi was sentenced in June to more than four years, convicted of spreading misinformation and insulting the supreme leader as well as other Iranian officials. After he is released, he will be banned for an additional two years from working as a journalist.

Communications blackout slows case of jailed editor in declining health. Qazi Umair Qazi Shibli.