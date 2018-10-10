Hurricane Michael Has Strengthened To A Category 4 Storm Ahead Of Making Landfall
The hurricane is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surged along the Panhandle, Big Bend, and Nature Coast, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's What We Know
- Hurricane Michael strengthened in a Category 4 storm early Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.
- A life-threatening storm surge of up to 14 feet in some areas is expected along the Panhandle, Big Ben, and Nature Coast.
- Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for the Panhandle and the surrounding areas on Sunday.
- Mandatory evacuations were in place in at least 13 counties and another six were under voluntary evacuation.
- Tropical storm force winds were starting to hit the Panhandle Wednesday morning and the storm is expected to make landfall late Wednesday morning or in the early afternoon.
- Follow BuzzFeed News' Talal Ansari, who is reporting from Tallahassee for the latest.
Updates
Hurricane Michael will bring "unimaginable devastation" to Florida, governor says
Florida governor Rick Scott urged residents Wednesday morning to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves during the storm, which will bring "unimaginable devastation" to the state.
"This is the worst storm the Florida Panhandle has seen in over 100 years," he said.
As the storm approaches the Florida coast, Scott said conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly and for many parts of the coast, "the time to evacuate has come and gone."
"The worse thing you can do now is leave and put yourself and your family in danger," he said.
The storm surge will be between 9-13 feet, the governor said, and could easily rise over the roofs of houses.
"We can rebuild your house but we cannot rebuild you lives," he said. "Take this seriously."
The governor said that as soon as the storm passes, rescue efforts will begin. He said there will be more than 1,000 search and rescue personnel deployed to help as well as dozens of crews staged to clear roads to aid in the rescue operations.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Hurricane Michael could be the most powerful hurricane to strike Florida's Panhandle
Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning on the Florida Panhandle, as a Category 4 storm, causing a catastrophic storm surge and winds over 130 miles per hour.
Michael could be the most powerful hurricane to strike Florida's Panhandle, according to the Weather Channel. Evacuation orders are in place for parts of at least 18 counties, the governor's office said.
As of Wednesday morning, Michael had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and is expected to grow stronger. At 7 am ET Wednesday, the storm's center was about 105 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida.
Florida’s northern and northwestern coasts are highly susceptible to dangerous storm surge due to the shape of the ocean floor and the curve of the coastlines there. The area between Florida’s Indian Pass and Crystal River, for example, could see 9 to 13 feet of water surging above normally dry land.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has been urging residents to evacuate.
"This is as SERIOUS as it gets gets," NWS tweeted. "Major #HurricaneMichael has continued to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico. We want everyone to know this is an EXTREMELY dangerous storm and unfortunately the time for preparation is ending!"
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Dangerous storm surges expected when Hurricane Michael makes landfall
Florida’s northern and northwestern coasts are highly susceptible to dangerous storm surge due to the shape of the ocean floor and the curve of the coastlines there. The area between Florida’s Indian Pass and Crystal River, for example, could see 9 to 13 feet of water surging above normally dry land.
"Hurricane Michael is a monstrous storm. The forecast keeping getting more dangerous and we are now just 12 hours away from seeing impacts," Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced in a televised press conference on Tuesday morning. "The time to prepare is now."
One of Michael’s “biggest hazards is going to be storm surge,” David Zelinsky, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, told BuzzFeed News.
Read the full story here.
–Zahra Hirji, Peter Aldhous, and Hazel Shearing
These updating maps show predicted wind, rain, and floods from Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael is intensifying in the Caribbean, and is now forecast to strike the Florida Panhandle as a Category 3 hurricane sometime on Wednesday.
Check here for a comprehensive set of maps showing predicted wind, rain, and floods expected from Hurricane Michael.
–Peter Aldhous
Here’s where Hurricane Michael’s storm surge may hit hardest
The waters have already begun to rise along the Florida coast thanks to Hurricane Michael, and the storm surge is expected to quickly become dangerous and damaging. The map above shows the areas that may be worst affected, according to the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center.
When a hurricane hits land, sea level can suddenly rise at the coast as atmospheric pressure drops and water is pushed toward land by the storm’s winds. These surges can be major killers, and are most risky when they coincide with a high tide.
“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory on Tuesday. “This is a life-threatening situation.”
Read the full story here.
–Zahra Hirji and Peter Aldhous
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.