 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's How Young People Around The World Are Going On Strike To Protest A Lack Of Action On Climate Change

Trending

Here's How Young People Around The World Are Going On Strike To Protest A Lack Of Action On Climate Change

Hundreds of thousands of school students across the world are today expected to skip class and take to the streets to demand politicians take action to tackle climate change.

By BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News

Posted on March 15, 2019, at 2:01 a.m. ET

Hundreds of thousands of school students across the world are today expected to skip class and take to the streets to demand politicians take action to tackle climate change.

Today's Global Climate Strike is an offshoot of the #FridaysForFuture movement that has already seen teenagers in a host of countries go on strike.

The movement began with 16-year-old environment activist Greta Thunberg, who in August last year started skipping school on Fridays to protest outside Sweden's parliament.

Scientists agree that human-made climate change is a real and urgent threat, one that's already playing out in the form of rising seas and warming temperatures.

According to Thunberg's latest update, strikes and marches are planned in 105 countries today, including what is expected to be the first large-scale events in the US.

"Tomorrow we schoolstrike for our future. And we will continue to do so for as long as it takes," she wrote on Twitter. "Adults are more than welcome to join us."

This is what the protest looked like around the globe.

New Zealand

Students in Auckland&#x27;s Aotea Square.
Phil Walter / Getty Images

Students in Auckland's Aotea Square.

Students in Auckland&#x27;s Aotea Square.
Phil Walter / Getty Images

Students in Auckland's Aotea Square.

Australia

Protesters outside Sydney&#x27;s Town Hall.
James Gourley / Getty Images

Protesters outside Sydney's Town Hall.

A sign at the Sydney protest.
James Gourley / Getty Images

A sign at the Sydney protest.

The protest in Sydney.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The protest in Sydney.

Taiwan

Students protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Taipei.
Billy H.c. Kwok / Getty Images

Students protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Taipei.


Hong Kong

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images



ADVERTISEMENT