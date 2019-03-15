Here's How Young People Around The World Are Going On Strike To Protest A Lack Of Action On Climate Change

Hundreds of thousands of school students across the world are today expected to skip class and take to the streets to demand politicians take action to tackle climate change.

Today's Global Climate Strike is an offshoot of the #FridaysForFuture movement that has already seen teenagers in a host of countries go on strike.

The movement began with 16-year-old environment activist Greta Thunberg, who in August last year started skipping school on Fridays to protest outside Sweden's parliament.



Scientists agree that human-made climate change is a real and urgent threat, one that's already playing out in the form of rising seas and warming temperatures.



According to Thunberg's latest update, strikes and marches are planned in 105 countries today, including what is expected to be the first large-scale events in the US.

"Tomorrow we schoolstrike for our future. And we will continue to do so for as long as it takes," she wrote on Twitter. "Adults are more than welcome to join us."



This is what the protest looked like around the globe.

New Zealand