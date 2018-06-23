Future History 1968: Students And Workers Shut Down France
Watch the latest episode in our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.
Charles de Gaulle, France's "father of the nation," transformed the country with his leadership when he became president.
But when French youth began rioting and organizing protests, he refused to act — and eventually found himself facing a nationwide strike.
Watch it unfold in the latest episode of Future History: 1968.
