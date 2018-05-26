Future History 1968: Revolutionaries Shut Down The Cannes Festival
Watch the latest episode of our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.
Protest had permeated nearly every aspect of culture in 1968, including the film industry.
Pioneering French director Jean-Luc Godard wasn't afraid to stir up trouble and rebel against traditional cinema styles. He even bailed in the middle of shooting a film about the Rolling Stones to protest the legendary Cannes Film Festival.
Watch it all unfold in the latest episode of Future History: 1968.
