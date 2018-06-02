Future History 1968: Muhammad Ali Is Exiled For His Activism
Watch the latest episode in our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.
The NFL has announced new penalties for players who protest during the national anthem — but it's not the first time athletes have been punished for their activism.
Watch how boxing champion Muhammad Ali won — and then lost — it all during one of the most turbulent periods for civil rights in the US.
Future History: 1968 is a new series that lets you witness one of the wildest years in history the way you witness the news now. Follow us on Facebook Watch for new episodes each week 🤳
