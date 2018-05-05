Future History 1968: François Truffaut Finds His Father And His Legacy

François Truffaut, one of the most prolific directors of his time, led a personal life that might have been as cinematic as his work.

He hired a detective agency to find his biological father at the same time that he shot a film about that same agency; he walked out on his wedding to one of his stars; he even started protests that found so much support among youth, global film stars, and politicians that they took on a life of their own.

Watch a year in his storied life play out, all on your phone