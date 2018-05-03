Future History 1968: Eartha Kitt Takes On The White House

BuzzFeed News

The colossal star and self-described "sex kitten" spoke truth to power in 1968 — and her career paid the price.

By BuzzFeed News and Mikhail Zygar and Karen Shainyan

Posted on May 3, 2018

Pop star Eartha Kitt was everywhere in the '60s, taking over radio, TV, Hollywood, and Broadway.

But an unforgettable anti-war speech at the White House almost instantly torpedoed her career and made her a target of the FBI and CIA.

Watch it all unfold.

Produced by 1968.Digital.

