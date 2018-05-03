Future History 1968: Eartha Kitt Takes On The White House
The colossal star and self-described "sex kitten" spoke truth to power in 1968 — and her career paid the price.
Pop star Eartha Kitt was everywhere in the '60s, taking over radio, TV, Hollywood, and Broadway.
But an unforgettable anti-war speech at the White House almost instantly torpedoed her career and made her a target of the FBI and CIA.
Watch it all unfold.
