Future History 1968: Art Meets Violence With Andy Warhol
Watch the latest episode in our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.
In 1968, Andy Warhol was a star artist and provocateur. Valerie Solanas was a radical feminist playwright.
The two were once professionally involved until it almost went fatally wrong. After all, in the '60s, art and violence were inseparable.
Watch it all unfold in the latest episode of Future History.
Future History: 1968 is a new series that lets you witness one of the wildest years in history the way you witness the news now. Follow us on Facebook Watch for new episodes each week 🤳
