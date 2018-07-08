Future History 1968: Nuclear Physicist Andrei Sakharov Becomes A Dissident
Watch the latest episode in our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.
Andrei Sakharov was a star of the Soviet Union in the ’60s — a genius nuclear physicist who invented the hydrogen bomb.
But in 1968, he made a bold call for peace and began advocating for the disarmament of the very weapons he helped develop.
Watch it all unfold in the latest episode of Future History.
