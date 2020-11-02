Young First-Time Voters And Poll Workers Opened Up About Their Election Experience
BuzzFeed News show Did You See This? checked in with young first-time voters as well as those doing their bit by taking jobs as poll workers.
This is one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime — and people are turning out to vote in record numbers.
About 100 million votes have already been cast and we're likely to see records shattered when the final ballots are counted after Election Day.
Many first-time voters are among those heading to the polls, where they are being greeted with cheers and applause by poll workers.
Younger Americans are also voting in large numbers. According to census data, millennials and Gen Z make up 37% of eligible voters, and they could have a huge impact on the final result if they turn out in big numbers.
BuzzFeed News' Facebook Watch show Did You See This? spoke to young first-time voters to see what their experience has been like.
We also spoke to young Americans taking their civic duty to the next level by signing up to be poll workers.
These younger people are filling the gap as more senior poll workers opt out this year due to coronavirus concerns.
"Young people are the ones who are able to stand around all day," said Brittany Bisset. "It's great for us to be there."
Check out more episodes of Did You See This? on Facebook.