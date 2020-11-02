 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Young First-Time Voters And Poll Workers Opened Up About Their Election Experience

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Young First-Time Voters And Poll Workers Opened Up About Their Election Experience

BuzzFeed News show Did You See This? checked in with young first-time voters as well as those doing their bit by taking jobs as poll workers.

By BuzzFeed News

Picture of BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News

Posted on November 2, 2020, at 3:18 p.m. ET

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

This is one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime — and people are turning out to vote in record numbers.

About 100 million votes have already been cast and we're likely to see records shattered when the final ballots are counted after Election Day.

Many first-time voters are among those heading to the polls, where they are being greeted with cheers and applause by poll workers.

Younger Americans are also voting in large numbers. According to census data, millennials and Gen Z make up 37% of eligible voters, and they could have a huge impact on the final result if they turn out in big numbers.

BuzzFeed News' Facebook Watch show Did You See This? spoke to young first-time voters to see what their experience has been like.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

We also spoke to young Americans taking their civic duty to the next level by signing up to be poll workers.

These younger people are filling the gap as more senior poll workers opt out this year due to coronavirus concerns.

"Young people are the ones who are able to stand around all day," said Brittany Bisset. "It's great for us to be there."

Check out more episodes of Did You See This? on Facebook.

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT