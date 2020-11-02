Young First-Time Voters And Poll Workers Opened Up About Their Election Experience

This is one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime — and people are turning out to vote in record numbers.

About 100 million votes have already been cast and we're likely to see records shattered when the final ballots are counted after Election Day.

Many first-time voters are among those heading to the polls, where they are being greeted with cheers and applause by poll workers.

Younger Americans are also voting in large numbers. According to census data, millennials and Gen Z make up 37% of eligible voters, and they could have a huge impact on the final result if they turn out in big numbers.

BuzzFeed News' Facebook Watch show Did You See This? spoke to young first-time voters to see what their experience has been like.