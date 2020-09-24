Listen To The Second Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast — How HSBC Never Cleaned Up Its Act

HSBC was the poster child of a bad bank. In 2012 the bank was slapped with a $1.9 billion fine and told it needed to clean up its act or face prosecution.

In Episode 2 of Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files, BuzzFeed News reporters Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold describe what really happened with the bank.



If you haven’t listened to Episode 1, start there! And you can find more of our FinCEN Files coverage, including on HSBC, at fincenfiles.com.