Listen To The Second Episode Of Our FinCEN Files Podcast — How HSBC Never Cleaned Up Its Act
What happened after HSBC, El Chapo’s Bank, apologized for being dirty.
HSBC was the poster child of a bad bank. In 2012 the bank was slapped with a $1.9 billion fine and told it needed to clean up its act or face prosecution.
In Episode 2 of Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files, BuzzFeed News reporters Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold describe what really happened with the bank.
