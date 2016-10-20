Trump May Not Concede; Putin's A Puppetmaster; And Janet Jackson! Here's Your Debate Roundup

* Let's cut right to the chase: Donald Trump at last night's debate refused to say he'll accept the election results if he loses. “I will tell you at the time,” he said, “I will keep you in suspense.” This is extremely 😮 and is unprecedented.

* Those remarks are Trump doubling-down on his conspiracy theory that the election is being rigged by a shadowy Hillary Clinton-run system, the media, and voter fraud. It was easily the most shocking thing at last night's third and final presidential debate, which was just as hostile as the first two.

* Trump also insisted he is innocent of the numerous allegations that he groped women, saying he "didn't even apologize to his wife" and that they have been debunked, which they have not. (By the way, another alleged accuser is coming forward on Thursday.)

* There was a lot of talk about Russia and Wikileaks and the hacked emails of Clinton's campaign chairman that have caused her embarrassment. Then they accused each other of being Putin's puppets. Oy.

* Both candidates went in on each other's foundations. Trump called the Clinton Foundation a "criminal enterprise" for taking donations from foreign governments. Clinton said the Trump Foundation paid for a six-foot tall portrait of him.

* Not long after Trump said, "nobody has more respect for women than I do," he called Clinton a "nasty woman" during a conversation about the national debt and entitlements.

* Oh, everyone loved Clinton's pantsuit.

* And somehow puppets got dragged into all this. Nation, what have we done.