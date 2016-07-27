Convention Recap: Hillary Clinton Joins Obama On Stage After President's Address
Reporting from Philadelphia: Ruby Cramer, Bim Adewunmi, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Darren Sands, Adrian Carrasquillo, Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, Jim Dalrymple, Dominic Holden, Emma Loop, and John Stanton.
A lot happened last night! Here's a recap:
- President Obama delivered a major rebuke of Donald Trump's apocalyptic view of the nation at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, and bolstered Hillary Clinton as a "patriot" who has "been in the room" during major decisions at the White House.
- In a surprise moment for the crowd after Obama's speech, Clinton walked onto the stage to wild cheers. The onetime rivals turned colleagues hugged and waved.
- When Obama began to lay into Trump and the crowd began to boo, the president said, "Don't boo, vote." Trump's campaign, he said, presents a "pessimistic vision of a country where we turn against each other, and turn away from the rest of the world" and is fanning "resentment, and blame, and anger, and hate."
- "America is already great," Obama said, referring to Trump's slogan. "America is already strong ... Our power doesn't come from some self-declared savior promising that he alone can restore order." He added, "We don't look to be ruled."
- Vice President Joe Biden delivered a passionate address that both skewered Trump and discussed his own long-running relationship with Clinton. Biden said Trump's "lack of empathy and compassion can be summed up in that phrase he is most proud of making famous, 'you're fired.'" He added later that Trump's claim that he helps the middle class is "a bunch of malarkey." People apparently loved it.
- Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former Democrat and Republican who is now an independent, repeatedly knocked Trump and at the end of his speech questioned the Republican nominee's mental health, saying, "let's elect a sane, competent person with international experience."
- And vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine — in a folksy manner — literally mocked Trump by repeating his phrase "believe me." He called the GOP nominee a "wrecking crew" and asked, "hey Donald, what are you hiding?" in regards to Trump not releasing his taxes. People think Kaine's a walking dad joke.
- Outside the hall, a handful of protesters from the group Democracy Spring got inside the perimeter fence and were detained. At another point, protesters burned a flag.
President Obama makes the case for Hillary Clinton
President Obama on Wednesday used the spotlight of the Democratic National Convention to make an earnest case for why his former secretary of state was the only candidate qualified to take his place at the White House.
On the same day that Donald Trump encouraged Russia to commit cyberespionage and find Hillary Clinton's "missing" emails, Obama's aim was to lay out in stark terms just how vast the experience gap was between the two nominees.
"You know, nothing truly prepares you for the demands of the Oval Office," Obama said. "Until you've sat at that desk, you don't know what it's like to manage a global crisis, or send young people to war. But Hillary's been in the room; she's been part of those decisions."
Obama's fervent case for Clinton as the only candidate truly qualified to be commander-in-chief of the United States was made repeatedly in the speeches before him, including by Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director Leon Pancetta.
Obama bolstered that message, recalling what he observed from his front-row seat as a fierce campaign adversary eight years ago, and to her time as his secretary of state.
"I came to realize that her unbelievable work ethic wasn't for praise or attention – that she was in this for everyone who needs a champion," Obama said.
He added: "And that's why I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America."
Obama then turned his attention to Clinton's bombastic foe, prompting boos from the audience.
"Don't boo, vote," the president responded.
"Does anyone really believe that a guy who's spent his 70 years on this earth showing no regard for working people is suddenly going to be your champion?" he added.
He also took Trump to task for a campaign built on fearmongering and for reducing his message to series of slogans unrooted in reality or American principles by promising to be a one-man change agent.
"We don't look to be ruled," Obama said. "Our power comes from those immortal declarations first put to paper right here in Philadelphia all those years ago: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal; that together, We, the People, can form a more perfect union."
As he ended his speech, Obama asked the American public "to do for Hillary Clinton what you did for me."
"I ask you to carry her the same way you carried me," he said.
Despite all the nation had gone through in his eight years as president, Obama said his hope had been vindicated by Americans, and that now, "I'm ready to pass the baton."
Moments later, Clinton joined him onstage. And the crowd went wild.
—Jason Wells
Protesters engaged in a sit-in outside DNC detained by police
Late Friday night handful of protesters from the group Democracy Spring managed to get inside the perimeter fence of the Democratic national convention. It wasn't immediately clear how they got inside — one organizer declined to explain the process — but they seem staged a sit in at the edge of an Uber drop-off parking lot.
The protesters sat for around an hour before police gave them a final warning and began detaining them one-by-one.
As they were detained, some of the protesters chanted or sang.
The protesters sat on the ground near the entrance to the convention area.
Police approached them and ordered them to stand up. When they refused, they were told they were to be "arrested."
When police ordered them to stand up, the protestors stood slowly, placing their hands behind their backs, ready to be detained.
Police placed zip-tie handcuffs on them and escorted them away.
One protester, as he was handcuffed, asked the officer if it would be better to take off his backpack first. The officer considered, then agreed and waited while the protester removed his bag.
It was not immediately clear if the protesters were arrested or detained; protesters taken into custody earlier this week were technically detained, then released with a $50 citation. However, as police took each protester into custody Wednesday night, they warned them of "arrest."
Philadelphia police told BuzzFeed News that they were "gathering information" and would "provide updated arrest info when available."
— Jim Dalrymple and Ema O'Connor
Meanwhile outside the fence, protests grew in size and energy.
Protesters began to disperse as police moved in.
Though others grew more emphatic.
The fire went out quickly and inspired an argument among the protesters, many of whom were shocked by the event.
"This is not what democracy looks like," one said to another.
In the midst of the burning, police moved away, leaving the protesters be.
— Jim Dalrymple and Ema O'Connor
Former Bush spokesman compares DNC speeches to past Republicans
Former George H. W. Bush Deputy Press Secretary Tony Fratto on Wednesday tweeted that the speakers at the Democratic National Convention sounded like previous Republican candidates.
"Watching Democrats talk about America the way Republican candidates used to talk about America," he posted.
Wednesday's convention was marked by a rousing speech by Vice President Joe Biden, who called out the strong middle-class and values that made America the greatest country in the world. It was a contrast to last week's Republican National Convention, which closed with a bleak speech by Donald Trump on the current state of the US.
—Claudia Koerner
Former Republican Michael Bloomberg just asked America to "elect a sane, competent person"
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg delivered a speech during the DNC Wednesday night that skewered fellow billionaire Donald Trump.
"As an Independent, I am asking you to join with me," the former Republican said at the end of his speech. "Together, let's elect a sane, competent person."
Bloomberg conceded that he did not always agree with Hillary Clinton, and said he became an independent because he believed that many Democrats "wrongly blame the private sector for our problems," which prompted some boos from the audience.
But, Bloomberg added, he came to Philadelphia for one reason: "To explain why I believe it is imperative that we elect Hillary Clinton."
Bloomberg then targeted Trump's career as a businessman, referring to the many lawsuits, bankruptcies, and dissatisfied clients left in his wake.
"Trump wants to run the nation like he's running his business?" Bloomberg said. "God help us."
"I'm a New Yorker, I know a con when I see one," Bloomberg continued to virtual high fives from his hometown.
"I know Clinton is not flawless, no candidate is," Bloomberg added. "No matter what you think of her politics or her record, she understands this is not reality television, this is reality."
Bill Clinton seemed into it too.
"Truth be told," Bloomberg continued, "the richest thing about Donald Trump is his hypocrisy."
—Ema O'Connor
Tim Kaine accepts party's nomination to be vice president
"I humbly accept my party's nomination to be vice president of the United States," Kaine said.
He said his son had just deployed overseas to "protect and defend the very NATO allies that Donald Trump says he now wants to abandon."
"Any party that would nominate Donald Trump for president has moved too far away from the party of Lincoln," Kaine said. "If any of you are looking for that party of Lincoln, we have a home for you right here in the Democratic Party."
Kaine continued to criticize Trump, mocking him for making promises with two words: "Believe me."
"Do you really believe him?," Kaine asked the crowd. "Donald Trump's whole career says you better not."
He said, "Folks, Hillary has a passion for kids and families. Donald Trump has a passion, too. It's himself!"
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Black Lives Matter activists are in Philly, but not pro-Clinton
PHILADELPHIA — Key figures in the Black Lives Matter movement are here at the DNC speaking on panels, hobnobbing with VIPs at parties, and attending the nightly speeches at the Wells Fargo Center.
But they haven't come out publicly in support of Hillary Clinton.
It's a perplexing state of affairs for Democrats frustrated that Clinton cannot yet count on them as surrogates in the face of a daunting election that needs young black voters to show up en masse in November.
Read more about the issue here.
—Darren Sands
Joe Biden says Donald Trump "doesn't have a clue"
Vice President Joe Biden praised the Democratic nominee for president, saying, "We all understand what it will mean for our daughters and granddaughters when Hillary Clinton walks into the Oval office as president of the United States."
Much of his speech was focused on criticizing Donald Trump. Biden said: "He is trying to tell us he cares about the middle class. Give me a break. That is a bunch of malarkey.
"He has no clue about what makes America great. Actually he has no clue, period."
He continued: "The threats are too great, the times are too uncertain, to elect Donald Trump as president of the United States. No major party nominee has ever known less or been less prepared to deal with our national security."
Biden said Trump "would literally make us less safe."
"We cannot elect a man who belittles our closest allies while embracing dictators like Vladimir Putin," he said. "I mean it. A man who seeks to sow division in America for his own gain and disorder around the world. A man who confuses bluster with strength. We simply cannot let that happen as Americans."
The vice president then went on to praise the country and ordinary Americans, saying, "it's never a good bet to bet against America."
"We do not scare easily. We never bow, we never break when confronted with crisis. We endure. We overcome and we always move forward."
He continued: "The 21st century is going to be the American century. Because we lead not only by example of our power, but by the power of our example. That is the history of the journey of Americans. And, god willing, Hillary Clinton will write the next chapter in that journey. We are America, second to none, and we own the finish line. Don't forget it."
Watch the entire speech here.
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Former head of CIA Leon Panetta heckled during his speech at DNC
Hecklers at the Democratic National Convention briefly drowned out Leon Panetta as he was trying to address convention.
Chants of "No more war, no more war" could be heard throughout the convention as the former secretary of defense and head of the CIA stood at the podium.
"This is no time to gamble with the future," Panetta said. "America faces flashpoints and threats from around the globe."
Panetta tried to continue with his speech, criticizing Donald Trump for his comments earlier in the day encouraging Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's email.
"Let me point out something that just happened today," Panetta told the crowd, which continued to jeer and drown him out for a while.
"He asked Russians to interfere in American politics, think about that," he said.
Meanwhile the lights appeared to be turned off in the sections where people were heckling Panetta.
People in the crowd began to use their cell phones to light the area.
—Salvador Hernandez
Broadway stars perform "What the World Needs Now" at DNC
Dozens of performers lined the Democratic National Committee stage Wednesday to perform a live version of "What the World Needs Now" after family members of victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting delivered emotional speeches.
The performers included Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Tyne Daly, Sharon Gless, Kristen Bell, and Ben Vereen.
Our favorite salesman, Bill Clinton, wants to sell you on Hillary
Tuesday was a president-heavy day.
First, there was Tony Goldwyn. (Fictional) President Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III, known to most as "Fitz" on Scandal. He was there to advocate for would-be president Hillary Clinton, and managed to refer to another president, Nelson Mandela, in his two-minute speech. But I was in the arena for one president only: the 42nd president of the United States, a cultural icon known to me and you as Bill Clinton.
In his comedy special The Comeback Kid, comedian John Mulaney described Bill Clinton as "a smooth and fantastic hillbilly who should be declared emperor of the United States of America," and at home in London, watching it on Netflix, I nodded vigorously. The Bill Clinton of my childhood memories has merged with the Bill Clinton of popular culture, and the result is a larger-than-life character, half-myth, half-man, all captivating menace. On Tuesday night, I got to look at the face of the man whose presidency defined an era and whose defining trait was…charm.
Listen. He's still got it.
Read more of culture writer Bim Adewunmi's latest DNC dispatch here.
Hawaii delegate's credentials revoked after giving middle finger
A member of Hawaii's delegation to the Democratic National Convention, who is also a Bernie Sanders supporter, had her DNC credentials revoked after she gave the middle finger while US Sen. Brian Schatz announced the state's delegates for Hillary Clinton.
Chelsea Lyons Kent's gesture was seen on live television while she was standing with US Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democratic Party Chair Tim Vandeveer, and former Gov. John Waihee. Schatz was announcing Clinton's 15 delegates, after having just declared Sanders' 19.
Vandeveer said in a statement that he asked Kent to apologize, but she refused, and so he revoked her credentials, effectively kicking her out of the convention.
"Delegates of both campaigns have expressed their shock and disappointment at the incident and have asked me to stress that this in no way reflects the sentiments of the rest of our delegation, regardless of their candidate affiliation," he said.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kent for comment.
Hawaii's Democrats voted 70% in favor of Sanders. In February, US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her position as vice chair of the DNC in order to back Sanders, and on Tuesday gave the nominating speech for him.
—Michelle Broder Van Dyke
The letter “Q” was kept off Democratic Party’s LGBT platform
Before Donald Trump stunned TV viewers last week by not only mentioning LGBT people in his Republican nomination acceptance speech, but adding a carefully enunciated "Q" — representing queer people — some Democrats were fighting to include that letter in their own party's platform.
One of Q's loudest advocates was David Braun, a platform committee member from Oakland, California, who told BuzzFeed News that he made a case at the committee meeting this month in Orlando, Florida.
"I stepped to the mic at one point and said it was absolutely preposterous that we don't have the Q," he said, "Everybody clapped, and they said we will get that done one way or another."
Read more on how it didn't happen here.
—Dominic Holden
Mother of Orlando shooting victim gives emotional speech on gun control
The mother of Orlando nightclub shooting victim Christopher "Drew" Leinonen, a 32-year-old who died along with his boyfriend Juan Guerrero, gave an emotional speech about the importance of common sense gun control policies.
"It takes about five minutes for church bells to ring 49 times," Christine Leinonen, who was accompanied on stage with two of her son's friends, said. "I know this because last month my son, Christopher, and his boyfriend, Juan, and 47 others were murdered at a club in Orlando. Christopher was my only child."
Christopher, she said, was a "big Hillary supporter."
"That is why I'm here," Leinonen said.
Leinonen, a former Michigan state trooper, said that on the day she went into labor, the hospital told her to put away her off-duty gun in a safe.
"I did not argue. I know commonsense gun policies save lives," she said. "The weapon that murdered my son fires 30 rounds in one minute. ...
"I'm glad commonsense gun policy was in place the day he was born. But where was that common sense the day he died? I never want you to ask that question about your child. That is why I support Hillary Clinton."
To watch the full speech, and to read the transcript, go here.
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Martin O'Malley got...passionate on the DNC stage
While blasting Donald Trump as a racist bully, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley got a bit passionate on the stage of the Democratic National Convention...and perhaps reawakened the passion many had for him as a primary candidate.
So for those who'd like to once again revisit those thirsty days, here's a peak back in time (and at shirtless O'Malley emerging from the ocean):
Here are some excerpts from President Obama's upcoming convention speech
The White House released excerpts from President Obama's scheduled DNC speech on Wednesday:
"The America I know is full of courage, and optimism, and ingenuity. The America I know is decent and generous. Sure, we have real anxieties – about paying the bills, protecting our kids, caring for a sick parent. We get frustrated with political gridlock, worry about racial divisions; are shocked and saddened by the madness of Orlando or Nice. There are pockets of America that never recovered from factory closures; men who took pride in hard work and providing for their families who now feel forgotten. Parents who wonder whether their kids will have the same opportunities we have. "All that is real; we're challenged to do better; to be better. But as I've traveled this country, through all fifty states; as I've rejoiced with you and mourned with you, what I've also seen, more than anything, is what is right with America. I see people working hard and starting businesses; people teaching kids and serving our country. I see a younger generation full of energy and new ideas, unconstrained by what is, and ready to seize what ought to be." --- "You know, nothing truly prepares you for the demands of the Oval Office. Until you've sat at that desk, you don't know what it's like to manage a global crisis or send young people to war. But Hillary's been in the room; she's been part of those decisions. She knows what's at stake in the decisions our government makes for the working family, the senior citizen, the small business owner, the soldier, and the veteran. Even in the middle of crisis, she listens to people, and keeps her cool, and treats everybody with respect. And no matter how daunting the odds; no matter how much people try to knock her down, she never, ever quits. "That's the Hillary I know. That's the Hillary I've come to admire. And that's why I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as President of the United States of America."
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Former Bush NSA, CIA chief slams Trump’s Russia comments
Michael Hayden, the former head of the National Security Agency and Central Intelligence Agency under President George W. Bush, panned Donald Trump's comments on Wednesday encouraging Russian intelligence to find Hillary Clinton's emails.
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said during a press conference. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press."
"Either he wanted Russian security services to capture the related State Department emails, which is problematic," Hayden told BuzzFeed News. "Or he wanted the Russian government to capture the private emails of a person protected by the Fourth Amendment to the US constitution, which is equally problematic. So I just find it to be an incredibly stunning commentary."
Read more about Hayden's comments here.
—Andrew Kaczynski and Christopher Massie
Trump comments on Russia denounced at DNC
PHILADELPHIA — Democrats at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday denounced Donald Trump's suggestion that Russia find "missing" emails belonging to Hillary Clinton.
"It's not surprising he would say something like that," Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts told BuzzFeed News. "He's literally playing politics with our national security. He is not fit to be commander in chief."
Wendy May, a delegate from North Carolina, brushed off Trump's comment saying, "every time he opens his mouth, garbage comes out."
Cheneise Wright, who was attending the conference from Delaware, agreed that the invitation to Russia was inappropriate and noted that the Clinton email issue "has already been resolved."
"He's accused Hillary of crimes," a delegate from West Virginia, Meshea Poore said. "How is what he's requesting any different?"
Both women agreed Clinton and her team could have handled the private email server scandal better, but since the FBI investigation found Clinton did not intentionally violate the law, they said it's time for Trump to let the issue go.
Jennifer Willis, a Philadelphia resident who was attending the convention with Wright and Poore, said the president has a responsibility to protect Americans, adding that Trump's Russia comments were simply meant to humiliate Clinton.
"To say what he said, knowing our past relationship with Russia, that's not American," Poore said. "It's not patriotic. It's not making America great again."
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Obama and Biden among those scheduled to speak on Day 3
Speakers on Wednesday include President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, who was officially nominated Wednesday night. Other speakers include former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York mayor Bill de Blasio.
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, a strong proponent of gun control, and her husband, Mark Kelly, are also expected to speak.
Sigourney Weaver, Angela Basset, and Star Jones, are among the celebrity speakers and musician Lenny Kravitz will perform.
Speakers are expected to discuss how Clinton's experience and steady leadership will bring Americans together, the campaign said.
DNC and Clinton campaign operations started merging before Sanders dropped out
PHILADELPHIA — Hillary Clinton and Democratic National Committee staffers began the gradual process of merging operations and consolidating key campaign functions weeks before the primary ended, emails in last week's WikiLeaks release show.
Starting in May, the staffs at the DNC and Hillary For America integrated their distribution of press and television clips and what's known as "media monitoring," a standard but robust and time-consuming research operation aimed at tracking a candidate's friends and foes around the clock on cable, local, and national news.
Once a candidate has become the presumptive nominee, it's typical for their campaign and the party to join forces, building out a coordinated effort for the general election and consolidating day-to-day functions between the two offices.
But messages show this process began while Bernie Sanders remained a viable candidate, sooner than previously reported or publicly disclosed.
Read more about the merging here.
—Ruby Cramer
Congressional leaders call on Obama to declassify and release DNC hack info
The top two Democrats serving on the intelligence committees in the House and Senate have called on President Obama to declassify and release any intelligence assessments of the massive hack of the Democratic National Committee.
"Given the grave nature of this breach and the fact that it may ultimately be found to be a state-sponsored attempt to manipulate our presidential election, we believe a heightened measure of transparency is warranted," wrote vice chair Dianne Feinstein and ranking member Adam Schiff in a letter Wednesday to Obama.
Read more about their request here.
—Hamza Shaban
People are sharing photos of their grandmas celebrating Hillary Clinton's nomination
People have been sharing photos of their grandmothers — some of whom were born right on the brink of women's suffrage — supporting Clinton's presidency.
One grandma wrote that she is "so excited" to have "lived long enough for this historical moment."
Check out the posts here. —Julia Reinstein
Former CIA chief condemns Trump's comments on Russia
Former CIA chief and secretary of defense Leon Panetta on Wednesday condemned Donald Trump for expressly asking Russia to look into Hillary Clinton's emails.
"I find those kinds of statements to be totally outrageous because you've got now a presidential candidate who is in fact asking the Russians to engage in American politics," Panetta told CNN. "I just think that that's beyond the pale."
"There are a lot of concerns I have with his qualities of leadership or lack thereof. I think that kind of statement only reflects the fact that he truly is not qualified to be president of the United States," he said.
—David Mack
Trump sparks new controversy with call for Russia to hack Clinton emails
Just after denying he had colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to leak Democratic National Committee emails, Donald Trump on Wednesday expressly asked Russia to find "missing" emails belonging to Hillary Clinton.
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," he told reporters in Doral, Florida. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let's see if that happens. That will be next."
His comments set off a firestorm inside the Democrats, with Clinton campaigners seizing on them as "almost treasonous."
Read the full story here. —David Mack
Hillary Clinton to give first post-convention interview to Fox News
Hillary Clinton's first sit-down television interview after this week's Democratic National Convention will be with Chris Wallace of Fox News, the network announced Wednesday — a sign of her continued attempts to win over centrist and even conservative voters opposed to Donald Trump.
The interview will air on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, then again at 6 p.m.
"Clinton's appearance on FOX News Sunday will be her first on the program in nearly five years and her fourth time appearing on FOX News since announcing her presidential candidacy in 2015," the network said in a press release.
—David Mack
During his nearly 45-minute speech DNC speech Tuesday, former president Bill Clinton made the case for Hillary's presidency.
As he neared the end of his speech, he began appealing directly to different groups in American society, including this line to Muslims: "If you're a Muslim and you love America and freedom and you hate terror, stay here and help us win and make a future together. We want you."
Some criticized the statement for implying a conditional acceptance for American Muslims.
Read more here. —Ahmed Ali Akbar
The Clinton campaign mistook a Bernie staffer for a supporter in this “history” photo
The Clinton for America Twitter account misidentified a woman for a Clinton supporter in a tweet about the presidential candidate having made history.
Nida Allam, a regional director for Bernie Sanders' former presidential campaign, was photographed wiping away her tears in the Clinton campaign's tweet (shown above).
Allam quickly responded, correcting the tweet.
Allam told BuzzFeed News she suspected the hasty decision to use her photo was deliberate.
"I think they picked me for very strategic reasons, meaning my headscarf and ethnicity and the fact I'm a woman," she said.
"The fact they're trying to use my emotions for the hard work I've put in to this campaign to her advantage is disappointing," she added.
Read more here.
— Charlie Warzel
Disability rights advocate condemns DNC’s partnership with Uber
A disability rights advocate on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Democratic National Committee condemning the group for partnering with Uber.
"I am a Democrat and a wheelchair user," wrote Dustin Jones in his letter to the chair of the convention and the secretary of the DNC.
The letter was exclusively provided to BuzzFeed News.
"I feel the impact of Uber's discrimination every day…Uber disregards our civil rights and devalues our lives by refusing to provide accessible vehicles in New York and other cities across the nation," he added.
Jones filed a complaint last year with the Human Rights Commission over Uber's lack of accommodations for people with disabilities, alleging discrimination.
"I expect better from Democrats," Jones wrote. "I can only hope that your candidates, Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, will respond by taking swift action to disavow the deal and condemn Uber's discrimination."
Read more here.
— Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
No one will say whether the FBI even has access to the DNC's hacked servers
WASHINGTON — Federal investigators have refused to say whether the FBI has received access to the servers, hard drives, and other potential evidence from the Democratic National Committee to investigate whether Russia was responsible for infiltrating its networks.
The Democratic National Committee, which a DNC staffer said has sought the help of SKD Knickerbocker to handle its crisis communications, also refused to provide information on whether it has given the FBI access to its hacked computers. The bureau said Monday it was involved in investigating the probe. When asked by BuzzFeed about their access to DNC servers, a spokesperson declined to comment and cited the ongoing investigation.
Read the full story here. —Ali Watkins
Hillary is left off major front pages after her big night
The front pages of the Chicago Tribune, Washington Post, and others failed to show an image of the Democratic candidate after she was formally nominated for president.
The internet is, err, not pleased.
Read about the reaction here.
— Charlie Warzel
Tim Kaine calls Trump a "one-man wrecking crew" when it comes to US foreign alliances
Speaking at the Virginia delegates breakfast this morning, Hillary Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, called Donald Trump a "one-man wrecking crew" when it comes to the United States' foreign alliances.
"You've got to be strong in the world by being strong, but you also got to be strong in the world by having strong alliances," Kaine said. "The most foolish thing you can do, in terms of our safety as a community is shed the alliances we have with nations all over the world, and Donald Trump is a one-man wrecking crew when it comes to the alliances we have with other nations."
The Virginia senator said that unlike Trump, Clinton knows the importance of foreign alliances.
"You can't stop terrorist attacks if you don't share intel, and you're not going to share intel if you shred all the alliances that Donald Trump is proposing to shred, " Kaine said.
Kaine also called this election a "civil rights election," citing Trump's attacks on women, immigrants, and people with disabilities as defining issues in the campaign.
—Kyle Blaine
Donald Trump tweeted that there were no American flags on stage at the DNC but there were actually a bunch
Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted out that it was "pathetic" that there was no U.S. flag on stage at the DNC until people complained:
But there were eight flags framing the stage through the day on Tuesday, with speakers walking past them repeatedly as they approached and exited the podium. And that's without counting the ones adorning the shirt actress Meryl Streep wore when she addressed the convention.
Some people insisted that Trump was right, though, and that there were no flags on stage on Monday. But CNBC's Steve Kopack helpfully pointed out their error:
—Hayes Brown
Last night's historic nomination, according to today's front pages
In pictures: A historic night for women
—David Mack
Vice President Biden is convinced that "Bernie or Bust" protesters will still vote for Hillary
When Vice President Joe Biden sat down with ABC News on Tuesday night to preview his upcoming primetime speech at the Democratic National Convention, he made clear that he thought that Bernie's supporters would be voting for Hillary Clinton, no matter what protestors in Philadelphia said.
"What do you say to when one of those Bernie delegates comes to you and says 'I'm just not going for Hillary? I'm standing by my principles'," asked ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.
"I say, I look at you and just say 'I know, I know you're going to vote for Hillary,'" Biden said, dropping his voice to a near whisper. "I just know because I know if you're as moral and centered as you say you are, you're not going to vote for Trump. I know."
Biden, who flirted with a 2016 run himself, was unafraid to play the role that he did in his previous campaigns alongside Obama: attack dog, willing to go after Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence.
"These guys don't know what they're talking about," Biden, a former chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, laughed when told that the Republicans were criticizing the Democrats for now talking about ISIS so far during their convention. "How are they gonna defeat — we have the single most significant homeland security of any country in the world, and what are they doing, Pence and Trump? What they're doing is breaking up our alliances. They don't know what they're talking about."
He demurred slightly when asked if he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Trump to win. "I think he doesn't want Hillary to win," he said, saying he hasn't met a single world leader yet who wants a Trump presidency. Biden could though "see how a lot of our adversaries would rather have someone who doesn't have any idea what they're doing than Hillary Clinton."
—Hayes Brown
Trump blasts Democrats for scant mentions of ISIS at convention
Donald Trump has criticized the Democrats for what he said was their refusal to mention during convention speeches the threat posed by ISIS.
"The failure of Clinton's convention to even mention ISIS further demonstrates that they are unfit to lead this country," Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said in a statement. "Maybe they didn't mention ISIS because Hillary Clinton's foreign invasions gave ISIS a launching pad — something we can be sure her base is none too thrilled about."
—David Mack
After a big night, Obama cautions Americans to take Trump's challenge seriously
Last night may have been all about Hillary, but this morning, President Obama turned the focus toward her opponent.
In an interview with NBC's Today, the outgoing president asked his party to remain vigilant against a surging Donald Trump.
"Anything is possible," Obama told Savannah Guthrie about a potential Trump victory. "It is the nature of democracy that until those votes are cast and the American people have their say — we don't know," he said, cautioning against voter complacency. "I've seen all kinds of crazy stuff happen. And I think anybody who goes into campaigns not running scared can end up losing."
Throughout the interview Obama took several opportunities to point out what he said was Trump's lack of leadership credentials. "He doesn't seem to have any plans, policies, or proposals or specific solutions," he said, noting that, "what I think is scary is a president who doesn't know their stuff."
But when asked if Trump was "a unique threat to democracy," Obama demurred, citing the country's resilience.
"The great thing about our system is that power is decentralized...I do think that any candidate for president that doesn't appreciate those checks and balances — that doesn't seem to care much about those traditions can pose a problem."
The president expressed his hope it doesn't come to that.
"Now, do I think the country can survive any particular individual in this seat? Probably, because we are a resilient country but that's not something you want to test as a general proposition."
— Charlie Warzel
After Bernie nominates Hillary, some of his supporters march on
In a bid to unify a wounded party, Bernie Sanders made the final, formal request on Tuesday for Hillary Clinton to receive the Democratic nomination for president, but some of his supporters staged a symbolic walkout.
A spokesperson for a contingent of the Sanders supporters who stormed out of the Philadelphia convention hall compared their walkout to the March on Washington of 1963, a massive demonstration that served as a catalyst to passing landmark civil rights laws.
"The March on Washington was an example of a movement at a high point, and I'd say this is one of those," Shyla Nelson, a Sanders delegate from Vermont, told BuzzFeed News in an interview.
Elsewhere in Philadelphia, four people were arrested after climbing an outer perimeter fence around the DNC, the Secret Service said in a statement.
The arrests happened without incident, according to the statement. The four people arrested will be charged with entering a restricted zone.
Green Party presumptive nominee Jill Stein sought to capitalize on the anger of disappointed Bernie supporters, immersing herself in the thick of the protesters.
"We should not allow Donald Trump to win this election, and we should not allow Hillary Clinton to win this election," Stein said into a megaphone near a park outside the convention.
Stein thanked the crowd for rejecting "the intimidation campaign that is getting you to vote for a mythology of a lesser evil."
"Your movement has gotten us to this place," she said addressing "Bernie or Bust" demonstrators. "Don't let them tell you for a minute we are an irrelevant footnote."
—David Mack, Dominic Holden, Jim Dalrymple, and Salvador Hernandez
Clinton says her nomination is a huge crack in the glass ceiling
In a brief address following the night's speeches, Hillary Clinton acknowledged the of her historic presidential nomination on gender barriers.
Speaking by satellite on an overhead screen, and introduced with simulated shattering glass, she said: "I can't believe we just put the biggest crack in that glass ceiling yet."
"This is really your victory. This is really your night," she added.
Clinton also had a message for young girls who may have stayed up late to watch the convention.
"I may become the first woman president, but you're next," she said.
— Tamerra Griffin
Bill Clinton takes a trip down memory lane as Hillary supporter-in-chief
Bill Clinton took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night as supporter-in-chief of his wife's historic candidacy for president.
As the person who knows Hillary Clinton perhaps better than anyone, the former president started off with a trip down memory lane, back to college and the moment he first saw her in class.
"In the spring of 1971, I met a girl," he said, referring to the class on civil rights. After finally getting up the nerve to ask her out, she agreed to take a walk to the Yale Art Museum . "We've been walking and talking and laughing together ever since," he said.
He took a chronological approach, guiding the audience through a biographical sketch of the early years: Three marriage proposals, the birth of their daughter, Chelsea, his rise to a governorship, a family regroup after losing re-election, and then Hillary's guidance and path to retake the governor's mansion in Arkansas.
"Hillary, first and foremost, was a mother," he said. "She became, as she often said, our family's designated worrier."
Here's the full speech:
—Jason Wells and Ema O'Connor
