Bill Clinton Says Hillary "Will Never Quit" — Then She Shattered A Virtual Glass Ceiling
Reporting from Philadelphia: Ruby Cramer, Bim Adewunmi, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Darren Sands, Adrian Carrasquillo, Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, Jim Dalrymple, Dominic Holden, Emma Loop, and John Stanton.
Here's What Happened:
- History was made: Hillary Clinton officially became the first female nominee for president of a major US political party after delegates at the Democratic National Convention took a formal roll call of votes on its second day.
- President Bill Clinton was the main event speaker. He delivered a rolling tale about his and Hillary Clinton's lifelong relationship. "I married my best friend," he said, using the speech to accentuate his wife's lifelong work with children and families. "Hillary will make us stronger together," he said, adding, "she will never quit on you."
- One of the night's most powerful moments came when the mothers of black men and women who have died in gun violence or encounters with police tearfully called on voters to support Clinton. "This is not about being politically correct," said Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin. "This is about saving our children."
- Then, at the end of the night, Clinton shattered a virtual glass ceiling during a video address. 💥
- In a bid to present party unity after discord on the first day, the state-by-state roll call formalizing Clinton's nomination was capped by a powerful image: that of her rival, Bernie Sanders, making the final request that she receive the nomination. The arena burst into wild cheers at the whole scene.
- There were still some pockets of unrest. Inside the convention hall, a handful of Sanders supporters walked out after the nomination and into the press room, where they wore tape over their mouths. Outside, scores of protesters marches from north of City Hall to the south of the city, where the convention is being held.
- Other Sanders supporters are over it and said they are supporting Clinton.
- And Howard Dean brought back the Dean Scream!
Secret Service: 4 people arrested outside Democratic Convention for climbing fence
Four people were arrested after climbing an outer perimeter fence around the Democratic National Convention, the Secret Service said in a statement.
The arrests happened without incident, according to the statement. The four people arrested will be charged with entering a restricted zone. –Michelle Broder Van Dyke
"The first time I saw her we were, appropriately enough, in a class on political and civil rights," the former president said about his wife, Hillary Clinton.
Clinton says her nomination is a huge crack in the glass ceiling
In a brief address following the night's speeches, Hillary Clinton acknowledged the of her historic presidential nomination on gender barriers.
Speaking by satellite on an overhead screen, and introduced with simulated shattering glass, she said: "I can't believe we just put the biggest crack in that glass ceiling yet."
"This is really your victory. This is really your night," she added.
Clinton also had a message for young girls who may have stayed up late to watch the convention.
"I may become the first woman president, but you're next," she said.
— Tamerra Griffin
Meryl Streep cheers Clinton as first woman president of many
Meryl Streep cheered Hillary Clinton's historic presidential nomination Tuesday, painting her as a uniquely accomplished woman.
"What does it take to be the first female anything? It takes grit and it takes grace," Streep said.
After taking the stage with a whoop, Streep invoked the names of other American women who broke ground in their fields — from Harriet Tubman to Sally Ride. They shared passion, intelligence, and heart, Streep said.
"They have forged new paths so that others can follow them, men and women. Generation on generation," she said. "That's Hillary. That's America."
Streep praised Democrats for making history by nominating a woman candidate and called on them to continue in November by voting in Clinton as president.
"And she will be a great president, and she will be the first in a long line of women and men who serve with grit and grace," Streep said. "She'll be the first, but she won't be the last."
Here's the "Fight Song" cover that just debuted at the DNC
The song, originally sung by Rachel Platten, was produced by DNC host Elizabeth Banks along with Bruce Cohen and Mike Thompkins.
The a cappella music video featured actors and musicians like Jane Fonda, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mandy Moore, Eva Longoria, John Michael Higgins, America Ferrera, and Connie Britton singing along to the tune that has become the unofficial theme song to this campaign season. Platten herself is also in the video.
Not everyone in the video was a celebrity; it also included everyday Clinton supporters.
— Tamerra Griffin
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein addressed Sanders supporters outside DNC
PHILADELPHIA — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was surrounded by Bernie Sanders supporters and protesters outside the convention as she encouraged them not to vote for either of the two major party candidates.
"We should not allow Donald Trump to win this election, and we should not allow Hillary Clinton to win this election," Stein said into a megaphone near a park outside the convention, where Hillary Clinton had just been nominated by the Democratic Party.
The preferred second choice for dozens of Sanders supporters who have spoke to BuzzFeed News this week, the crowd began to merge toward her as someone began to yell, "Get Jill a bullhorn."
The crowd erupted in cheers and applause outside the convention, while the crowd began to chant, "Jill, Jill, Jill."
Stein spoke for a few minutes and much of her speech was drowned out by the hum of the large crowd and a circling helicopter.
Stein thanked the crowd for rejecting "the intimidation campaign that is getting you to vote for a mythology of a lesser evil."
"Your movement has gotten us to this place," she said addressing "Bernie or Bust" demonstrators. "Don't let them tell you for a minute we are an irrelevant footnote."
Several supporters pressed into the scrum, and were seen trying to reach out their hands in an effort to shake hers as she tried to leave. Others tried to form a human chain to clear a path for her.
The crowd then began chanting, "Jill, not Hill."
—Jim Dalrymple II and Salvador Hernandez
Bill Clinton addresses DNC as supporter-in-chief
Bill Clinton took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday as supporter-in-chief of his wife's historic candidacy for president.
As the person who knows Hillary Clinton perhaps better than anyone, the former president started off with a trip down memory lane, back to college and the moment he first saw her in class.
"In the spring of 1971, I met a girl," he said, referring to the class on civil rights.
After finally getting up the nerve to ask her out, she agreed to take a walk to the Yale Art Museum.
"We've been walking and talking and laughing together ever since," he said.
With Hillary Clinton, the first female presidential nominee of a major party, heading into the general election with a likability issue and dealing with distrust among supporters of her former rival, her husband veered to the personal, capping a day full of speakers meant to highlight the person behind the scenes.
He took chronological approach, taking the audience through a biographical sketch of the early years: Three marriage proposals, the birth of their daughter, Chelsea, rise to a governorship, a family regroup after losing re-election, and then Hillary's guidance and path to retake the governor's mansion in Arkansas.
"Hillary, first and foremost, was a mother," he said. "She became, as she often said, our family's designated worrier."
As first lady in Arkansas, Hillary established herself as a natural leader and has never looked back, he added.
"She's insatiably curious, she's a natural leader, she's a good organizer, and she's the best darn change-maker I've seen," Clinton said.
After pointing to her experience in the White House during his two terms as president, a New York senator, and secretary of state in rounding out his case for Hillary the Changemaker.
"She had done more positive change-making before she was 30 than most lawmakers do during a lifetime in office," he said.
—Jason Wells and Ema O'Connor
Spokesperson for pro-Sanders walkout group compares protest to march on Washington
PHILADELPHIA — A spokesperson for a contingent of the Bernie Sanders supporters who stormed out of the Democratic convention on Tuesday compared their walkout to the March on Washington of 1963, a massive demonstration that served as a catalyst to passing landmark civil rights laws.
"The March on Washington was an example of a movement at a high point, and I'd say this is one of those," Shyla Nelson, a Sanders delegate from Vermont, told BuzzFeed News in an interview.
Nelson added that she believes the movement to elect Sanders and Tuesday's walkout from the Wells Fargo Center exhibited a "tipping point" in the movement for a more equitable country.
—Dominic Holden
Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean resurrected ~the scream~ during his DNC speech
Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean — who in 2004 went down in infamy for letting out a full-bellied yell to cap off a concession speech at the Iowa Caucus — reminded the DNC audience of his penchant for piping up during his speech.
After enumerating the ways Hillary Clinton would achieve feats ranging from defeating ISIS to protecting middle-class Americans, Dean told the audience that they could not wait until November to show their support for the presidential candidate.
Then, in a similar fashion to his impassioned 2004 speech, Dean began to list the names of states he expected to become victories for Clinton.
"It's gonna be won in Colorado, and Iowa, and North Carolina," he said, gaining momentum with each one, "and Michigan, and Florida, and Pennsylvania, and then we're going to the White House!"
Here's a clip from his 2004 speech.
President of Planned Parenthood Cecil Richards says Trump is a threat to women's rights
Following a video montage of the sexist and insulting statements Donald Trump has made on television throughout his career, President of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) spoke about Clinton's contribution to women and children's rights.
"Planned Parenthood was founded 100 years ago, giving women the care they needed to live their lives and face their dreams," Richards began. "A century later, an enormous glass ceiling is coming down."
Planned Parenthood was an early supporter of Clinton, coming out in favor of her campaign shortly after Clinton announced her candidacy. This was the first primary endorsement Planned Parenthood has ever engaged in.
Richards spoke about Clinton's remarks as first lady of the United States, when she openly declared that women's rights were not just women's rights, but human rights, Richards said.
Trump's policies "aren't just frightening," Richards said, "they're rooted in a deeply disturbing world view."
To growing boos from the audience, Richards added to Trump's remarks the video quoted, citing a time when he said pregnancy is "an inconvenience for a woman's employer."
"Well, Mr. Trump, coming this November women are going to be much more than an inconvenience," Richards continued, "because women are going to be the reason you're not elected."
Mothers of the Movement share emotional message in support of Clinton
The mothers of black men and women who have died in gun violence or after encounters with police called on voters to support Hillary Clinton.
Crowds at the Democratic National Convention chanted "Black Lives Matter" as the women took the stage. To tears and a standing ovation, they shared memories of their children and their conviction that Clinton would work toward preventing future tragedies.
"This is not about being politically correct," said Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin. "This is about saving our children."
Fulton added that Clinton offered compassion and understanding.
"She has the courage to lead the fight for common-sense gun legislation," Fulton said. "She has a plan to address the divide that so often exists between law enforcement and the community they serve."
The mother of Sandra Bland, who died in a jail cell after being pulled over by an officer, read the names of other women who had died in police custody.
"I am here with Hillary Clinton tonight," Geneva Reed-Veal said. "Because she is a leader and a mother who will say our children's names. She knows that when a young, black life is cut short, it's not just a loss, it's a personal loss, a national loss. It's a loss that diminishes all of us."
—Claudia Koerner
Eric Holder says Clinton is “sensitive to the echoes of Jim Crow”
Former Attorney General Eric Holder spoke to Hillary Clinton's commitment to creating sweeping changes in the nation's criminal justice system, as well as her championing of civil rights initiatives, in his address to the DNC.
Holder acknowledged the fraught relationship between communities of color and law enforcement, but said Clinton would be committed to rebuilding it.
"At a time when our justice system is out of balance, when one in three black men will be incarcerated in their lifetime, we need a president who will end this policy of over-incarceration," he said.
Holder also talked about how Clinton would fight against voter suppression by enabling citizens who turn 18 years old to automatically be registered to vote.
"At a time when the right to vote is under siege, we need a president who is sensitive to these echoes of Jim Crow, who holds the right to vote as sacred," he said.
—Tamerra Griffin
Hillary makes history, in emoji
It's official: Hillary Clinton made history tonight after securing enough delegate votes to become the first female presidential candidate of a major party in the United States.
BuzzBot asked viewers how they felt about the historic moment. Many were, predictably, enthusiastic. Some, less so.
Read more about what users had to say here.
—Amanda Hickman
At the DNC, black women activists will talk about turning grief into action
PHILADELPHIA — On Tuesday night, eight women will take the stage in Philadelphia and tell stories of grief.
The Mothers of the Movement — black women whose children died as a result of police or racial violence, and whose children's deaths helped spark a new generation of activism — will speak on behalf of Hillary Clinton and make the case that that grief can be transformed into purpose.
According to interviews with nearly a dozen people around the mothers and the Clinton campaign, they will frame Clinton as a devoted, big-hearted vehicle for changing in policing and the justice system, a candidate who reached out to them when it wasn't politically gainful, spoke directly to them, and invited them to share their stories with the nation.
A spokesperson for Clinton said the mothers will focus on their personal narratives and children; discuss policing, systemic racism; and argue Clinton is the best candidate to stem gun violence.
For more on the Mothers of the Movement's plans, read here.
—Darren Sands
One Sanders delegate describes why she'll now support Clinton
One Bernie Sanders supporter told BuzzFeed News she'll now be voting for Hillary Clinton, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.
Samantha Herring is a delegate from Florida. Earlier in the day, Sanders had told her and other supporters to now focus their energies on helping Clinton secure the presidency. Herring said she agreed.
"I know we're stronger together," she said.
Herring added that she was proud of what the Sanders campaign had achieved, and she considered protesters vowing to "Bern or Bust" a small minority.
"We've made enormous progress as a party," she said.
—Emma Loop
Bernie Or Bust supporters stage sit-in at media tent
Protestors told BuzzFeed News the walk-out was spread among Bernie or Bust delegates by word of mouth during the roll call, Ohio delegate Jen Kanagy told BuzzFeed News, "Like playing telephone."
"We are showing our lack of confidence in the Democratic nominee," Bernie supporter Mark Van Landuyt of California told BuzzFeed News. "We think she is the weaker candidate, we think this is a risk to the nation, we think this is risking putting Donald Trump in the White House."
Landuyt explained that many of his fellow protestors had hopes that superdelegates would turn the nomination to Sanders in the final hour. When Clinton was officially nominated, the protests began.
Police took over BuzzFeed News' workspace to negotiate with protesters who wanted to re-enter the arena.
Other protesters waited outside of the media tent looking through the glass, pressing their signs to the windows, and blocking movement between the two areas.
Crowds erupt in support of Clinton and Sanders following her nomination
In the moments leading up to and immediately following Hillary Clinton's historic presidential nomination, the crowd inside Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center appeared to enthusiastically support both leading Democratic candidates, but for different reasons.
BuzzFeed News' Mary Ann Georgantopoulos tweeted a video of the audience's reaction to Clinton clinching the nomination for president.
Swaths of Sander supporters also appeared to acknowledge the need to fight for Clinton, which was reflected on several signs seen inside the arena, BuzzFeed News' Emma Loop reported.
Creative convention fashion remained on display, with individuals like Sanjay Patel and Kelly Jacobs showing up in style.
The crowd went wild a second time when Sanders conceded, requesting the convention rules be suspended in order to officially elect Clinton as the nominee.
—Tamerra Griffin
Sanders asks for the rules to be suspended to officially select Clinton as nominee
After Vermont passed their chance to vote, moving Sen. Bernie Sanders' state to position as last to cast their vote.
After a Vermont delegate cast 22 votes for Sanders, and 4 for Clinton, Sanders took over the mic.
"Madame Chair, I move that the convention suspend the procedural rules," Sanders said to rising applause. "I move that all votes all votes cast by delegates be reflected in the official record, and I move that Hillary Clinton be selected as the nominee of the Democratic party for President of the United states."
The crowd erupted in applause as the Chair took the mic. She asked the delegates, in the "spirit of unity," to approve Sanders' motion.
The delegates approved, making Clinton the official nominee.
After the nomination was officially declared, a cover of "Happy" by Bruno Mars played as the crowd roared and danced.
Hillary Clinton just secured the needed delegate votes to be the first female nominee of a major party
Hillary Clinton officially secured the number delegate votes needed to become the first female presidential nominee of a major party in the US.
Many delegations gave a nod to Bernie Sanders' campaign as they announced their votes, acknowledging his contribution to the party while calling Clinton the "next president of the United States."
But it was South Dakota's delegation that pushed Clinton over the needed 2,383-vote threshold needed to be officially nominated.
Delegates spoke passionately during the roll call about the candidates and their states, but unlike the convention's Republican counterpart last week, no discord broke out among the delegates as the votes were cast.
—Ema O'Connor
Bernie Sanders tears up as brother tells him during roll call that their parents would be proud
Bernie Sanders teared up as his brother, Larry, said from the convention floor that their parents would be proud.
"I want to read before this convention the names of our parents, Eli Sanders and Dorothy Glassberg Sanders. They did not have easy lives and they died young," Larry Sanders said, speaking for the Americans abroad delegates.
"They would be immensely proud of their son and his accomplishments, they loved him," Larry said to applause as his brother smiled on from the audience.
"They loved the New Deal of Franklin Roosevelt and they would be especially proud that Bernard is renewing that vision," he continued. "It is with enormous pride that I cast my vote for Bernie Sanders."
As the crowd cheered, the cameras cut to Sanders, who was wiping a tear from his eye.
—Ema O'Connor
Airbnb lays low during DNC event honoring Civil Rights Movement
Airbnb co-hosted an event during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday honoring 1960s political activists who fought for civil rights. And though the company is currently facing a racial discrimination crisis, it maintained an extremely low profile at the event.
The panel discussion honoring the members of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party — which opposed the all-white Democratic delegation from Mississippi during the 1964 convention — was moderated by New Yorker contributor Jelani Cobb. The panel also featured Reverend Ed King, U.S. Rep. Eleanor Norton, Emma Sanders, who helped organize MDFP, and Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, who is playing President Lyndon Johnson in All the Way on Broadway.
Other than a teal-colored sign to the right of the stage depicting the Airbnb logo, little connection was made to the company or the issues it faces.
Read more about the event here.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Cheers and boos clash as roll call for Democratic nominee kicks off
Six delegates spoke on behalf of Benie Sanders and Hillary Clinton, officially nominating both candidates for president.
Paul Feeney of Massachusetts, who had previously been strongly in support of Bernie Sanders, called for party unity behind Clinton to a combination of boos and cheers from the Sanders and Clinton supporters in the audience.
— Ema O'Connor
Elizabeth Warren fans tell "Bernie Booers" to get over it
PHILADELPHIA — Two die-hard Bernie Sanders supporters arrived early here on Tuesday afternoon to attend a powerpoint presentation on the American economy, delivered by the party's big-name progressive hero, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
While waiting, they debated whether this liberal icon was now a sellout.
"She's of a turncoat, not backing Bernie," said 58-year-old Georgette Chalker. "She's going where the money is." Her friend, George Dusichka, 40, disagreed. The Bernie-or-Busters, Dusichka argued, are missing the forest in the trees.
This was the question among devout progressives the day after Warren was loudly booed by Sanders fans packed into the Wells Fargo Center for the first night of the convention here in Philadelphia. At one point during her vociferously pro-Hillary primetime speech, chants of "We Trusted You!" echoed through the hall.
—Ruby Cramer and Evan McMorris-Santoro
Are we splitting the vote or finding compromise at the DNC?
On the third night of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Texas senator Ted Cruz delivered a speech in which he prevaricated like a pro. "Vote your conscience," he hedged, avoiding an explicit endorsement of Donald Trump.
I stood on the convention floor and watched as delegates and other Republicans booed, and chanted "TRUMP!" over and over, so much so that it was difficult to hear Cruz above all the dissent.
I thought about that night on the first day of the Democratic National Convention here in Philadelphia, as I spoke to supporters of senator Bernie Sanders in the convention centre, before and after he spoke to a ballroom full of his delegates at a rally ahead of the convention early Monday afternoon. There were boos here, too, but for the opposite offence: Sanders' repeated endorsement of Hillary Clinton brought forth a seething rage from the Bernie bros (and sisters, and assorted family members).
Read more of the latest dispatch from culture writer Bim Adewunmi at the Democratic National Convention here.
—Bim Adewunmi
Journalist allegedly detained and cited outside Democratic Convention
A journalist says she was detained and manhandled Monday while trying to report on protests at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia.
Abby Martin, of teleSUR, told BuzzFeed News she was detained while trying to reach protests near the Wells Fargo Center where she heard people were being arrested. The ordeal began when she and a producer took a taxi to the area, where they got out in a parking lot that she said was being used as a drop off area.
Once in the parking lot, Martin — who does not have press credentials for the convention itself — discovered she was behind a fence that cordoned off area. Martin said she was directed to an exit by police in the area, but before she reached it an officer approached and yelled, "Where are your credentials?'"
"At that point she literally grabbed my dress as hard as she possibly could," Martin said. "She just kept saying, 'do you know what's happening in this country?'"
Martin said she was searched and taken to a police paddy wagon where she was held for two hours. She believed she was being arrested, but instead was then taken to a processing center where she was cited for not having credentials and released.
Her producer, Mike Prysner tweeted photos of Martin being taken into custody and images that appear to show handcuff marks on her wrists.
Martin told BuzzFeed News that her arms were sore due to the way police handled her.
"My arms are in a brace right now because it's extremely painful," she said.
A spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department told BuzzFeed News that Martin was not arrested Monday, but "issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct and received a $50 fine."
— Jim Dalrymple
Jordan, who traditionally has avoided political or social commentary, spoke about police violence this week.
After the person many consider the greatest basketball player ever put his name and considerable fortune behind a social cause, Isiah Thomas has a message for Michael Jordan: "Welcome."
Thomas is a Hall of Famer, a two-time NBA champion, Finals MVP 1990 — and also has the distinction of being one of the most socially-conscious athletes of his era.
On Tuesday, he told BuzzFeed News that he was happy that Jordan finally "joined the party" in doing work he and other athletes have been doing their entire careers.
Jordan donated $2 million to causes and submitted a lengthy statement to TheUndefeated.com saying he could no longer stay silent about what was happening in the world.
— Darren Sands
Many Sanders delegates know Clinton will officially win the nomination, and they are quietly hoping she gives them a reason to truly supporter her in November.
"On the booing, I think it is disrespectful when he has worked so hard," said Jennifer Rode of Philadelphia, who supported Sanders but was unhappy when people booed him for asking his boosters to unite behind Clinton.
"They hoped he would win the nomination, and that is naive at this point," she said.
— Dominic Holden
Democratic senator: Emails suggest Sanders was right that DNC wasn’t neutral
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said on Monday that Democratic National Committee emails leaked last week suggest that Bernie Sanders was right that the DNC wasn't neutral in the Democratic primary.
"It is clear that there were some differences between her and the Sanders campaign," Durbin said of ousted DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
—Christopher Massie
Sen. Barbara Mikulski to officially nominate Clinton at DNC
Barbara Mikulski, a senator from Maryland, will officially nominate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night to be the first woman presidential nominee of a major party in the US, the Clinton campaign announced.
It was previously reported that representatives for Sanders and Clinton were in negotiations for Sanders to officially nominate her.
Delegates who will second her nomination include Congressman John Lewis of Georgia and Na'ilah Amaru, an adjunct professor and public policy consultant, who won the online contest to nominate Clinton, the campaign said.
"Hillary has spent her life fighting for children and families and has a long record of getting things done. Tonight, the people who know her best and who have seen her dedication and commitment to delivering real results for families will stand up and nominate her to become the Democratic nominee for president," the campaign said.
—Tasneem Nashrulla
The first day of the DNC as told by Bill Clinton's facial expressions
So many emotions.
If Clinton wins, Black Caucus members want Bobby Scott to replace Tim Kaine in the Senate
PHILADELPHIA — One of the new open questions in politics: If Hillary Clinton gets elected, who will be appointed to fill Tim Kaine's Senate seat in Virginia?
Congressional Black Caucus members have a candidate in mind: Rep. Bobby Scott.
Currently, there are only two black senators: Democrat Cory Booker and Republican Tim Scott.
Read more about the behind-the-scenes debate about who might replace Kaine here. —Darren Sands
Sanders supporters won't rule out disrupting Clinton or Kaine's acceptance speeches
PHILADELPHIA — Leaders of a group organizing more than 1,000 delegates loyal to Bernie Sanders would not rule out disrupting the speeches of Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential pick, Tim Kaine inside the Democratic convention hall.
"We're not giving directions or directives, we're serving," Norman Solomon, national coordinator for the Bernie Delegates Network, said when asked about protests, adding later that "this is not going to be a process of the troops taking orders."
Read the fully story here. —Jim Dalrymple
Here’s Mike Pence’s 3-part test to determine if someone is a “conservative crank”
According to Mike Pence:
1. Does the host insist that policy debate is a broad road, easy to understand once the listener becomes enlightened to a few 'simple' truth? Or does the host concede that the route to reasoned policy is a narrow, difficult one of work, research and understanding?—Christopher Massie
-
Does the host traffic in information, or opinion? That is, does the host impart verifiable information that may be confirmed by friend and foe alike? Or does the host simply promote an opinion about facts and controversies on which he may or may not be fully informed?
-
Does the host engage in name-calling?
By that is meant assailing individuals and organizations that differ with him without providing any basis for the characterization. Or does identify the players in the debate with verifiable reference to their public statements and actions, a necessity for informed debate.
Donna Brazile insists Democrats are “unified” — then continues her apology tour
PHILADELPHIA — Interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile — who is trying to tamp down an aggressive faction of Bernie Sanders supporters from disrupting the convention any further — insisted at the party's women's caucus Tuesday morning, "we're unified, ladies and gentlemen." Brazile's comments came after thousands of Sanders supporters protested both in the streets and on the floor of the convention hall Monday — even heckling Sen. Elizabeth Warren by yelling "We trusted you!" during her keynote address. On Monday, Brazile apologized to Sanders and his supporters after leaked DNC emails published by Wikileaks showed party officials talking about working against the Sanders campaign. (Former Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned in the wake of the scandal.) Brazile called the messages "ridiculous, insensitive, and inappropriate." Brazile kept up the apology tour Tuesday. "I've had a lot of contrition this week," she told the crowd of about 350 people gathered in Philadelphia's convention center. "I've done my confession, and for those of you who've accepted the apologies, those of you who understand that mistakes can be made," she said, "we can overcome them."
Read the full story here.
— Emma Loop
Report: Suspected Russian hack of DNC includes staffers' private emails
The suspected Russian hack of the Democratic National Committee's emails included the personal email account of a DNC staffer who was preparing opposition research files on Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Yahoo News reported.
A leaked email from DNC consultant Alexandra Chalupa's personal Yahoo account was among the nearly 20,000 hacked emails posted by WikiLeaks. The emails, a few of which appear to show the DNC favoring Clinton's campaign over Sanders', have since led to the resignation of DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and outrage among Sanders' supporters.
In the leaked personal email, Chalupa wrote that since she started digging into Manafort she had received multiple Yahoo security messages warning her that her account was targeted by "state-sponsored actors." Chalupa told Yahoo News that she had several sources in Russia that were providing her information on Manafort's dealings with the country.
The hacking of a private email among the DNC's breached official email accounts indicates that the hackers' reach was far more widespread than officially thought, two sources told Yahoo News. It could also potentially include the content on staffers' cellphones.
Sources told Yahoo News that the leaked emails included personal data about big party contributors and embarrassing comments about their business dealings as well as "gossipy internal emails" about staffers' personal lives. One email revealed that a prospective DNC donor — who had offered to host a fundraiser with President Obama — had allegedly killed 50 horses as part of an insurance fraud scheme in a case where he was previously convicted, the report said.
Read the full story here.
—Tasneem Nashrulla
RNC chair says he thinks more leaked Democratic National Committee emails are coming
Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus says he thinks there's going to be more emails from the Democratic National Committee dumped on Wikileaks.
"I think this is just the beginning, I think there's going to be more emails coming out," Priebus said on the Sean Hannity Show on Tuesday. "These folks don't just dump everything they have on one shot. They're gonna come back over and over and over again."
Wikileaks released a vast array of nearly 20,000 DNC emails on its website on Friday. The FBI has said they they are investigating the alleged Russian-led hacking into the DNC's servers.
—Andrew Kaczynski
Check out this photo series, which will restore your faith in politics
Photographer Maegan Gindi traveled to political rallies for Trump, Sanders, and Clinton during the primary season, taking portraits of the supporters who showed up. Her project, Shots at the Rally, makes visible the voters who are reshaping American politics.
"Working backwards from the presidential hopefuls to the individuals who legitimize their campaigns," Gindi says, "these portraits reflect the conversation America is currently having with herself. Together, they question how a candidate — and reflexively, democracy — is comprised of the sum of its parts, and what it means to be the face of those parts."
—Kate Bubacz
During discrimination controversy, Airbnb to host civil rights media event with BET
Airbnb — a company in the throes of a public crisis over racial discrimination — will co-host a press event and panel on civil rights with BET at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, as it seeks to address an onslaught of criticism (and a lawsuit) charging that it has done too little to address housing discrimination on its platform. The event is intended to honor the efforts of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party during the 1964 Democratic National Convention, when it opposed the all-white Democratic delegation from Mississippi. It features Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who recently portrayed civil rights era L.B.J. for HBO. Airbnb told BuzzFeed News the idea of co-hosting an event with BET has been in the works for seven months. A spokesperson for BET said "there is a lot of synergy between both companies" and said they've been discussing the idea since 2012. It's opportune timing. The media event comes just days after the company hired former US Attorney General Eric Holder to help it address discrimination on its platform, and follows weeks of turmoil.
— Caroline O'Donovan
Here's how the internet reacted to Michelle Obama's emotional speech
In case you missed it, First Lady Michelle Obama brought the house down at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.
Discussing her children and husband in what was an intensely personal speech, she made an emotional case for Hillary Clinton to be elected president.
People had a lot of FEELINGS. And there were, of course, some Melania Trump jokes.
Catch up on the best reactions here.
—Cora Lewis
Reports: Sanders may formally nominate Clinton for president
Representatives for Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton were in negotiations to have Sanders formally nominate Clinton at the DNC Tuesday night, both NBC News and CNN reported.
The symbolic moment could help to further heal a divided Democratic party, members hope.
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Bill Clinton among the speakers taking the stage tonight
Today's schedule just landed in our inbox. Here's the plan:
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM (EDT) Call to Order U.S. Representative and Convention Chair Marcia Fudge Invocation Dr. Ima Sherman Jackson Presentation of Colors Colonel Charles Young American Legion Post 682 Pledge of Allegiance Mallory Weggemann National Anthem Timmy Kelly Timmy Kelly is from Pennsylvania and sang the National Anthem at the campaign launch in New York. Remarks Former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin Senator Harkin will speak on the 26th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a law he wrote and helped pass. Remarks Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes 5:00 - 7:00 PM (EDT) Nominating Speeches and Roll Call Vote Remarks Governor Terry McAuliffe 7:00 - 10:00 PM (EDT) Remarks House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Women of the House Remarks introducing Video Message Former State Senator Jason Carter Video Message from President Jimmy Carter Remarks U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer Host for the evening: Actress Elizabeth Banks FIGHTS OF HER LIFE: KIDS AND FAMILIES Remarks Thaddeus Desmond Thaddeus is a child advocate social worker in Philadelphia Remarks Dynah Haubert Dynah is a lawyer who works for a disability rights organization Remarks Kate Burdick Kate is a staff attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia Remarks Anton Moore Anton founded and runs a non-profit community group that strives to bring awareness and educate youth on gun violence Remarks Dustin Parsons Dustin is a 5th grade teacher in Arkansas Remarks Daniele Mellott Daniele and Mark Mellott's adoption of their son was made possible through the 1997 Adoption and Safe Families Act that Hillary championed as First Lady. Remarks Jelani Freeman Jelani grew up in foster care and is a former intern in Hillary Clinton's Senate office. Since receiving his law degree, he has worked to bring opportunity to kids at risk. Remarks Democratic National Committee Vice Chair of Voter Registration and Participation Donna Brazile Remarks Eagle Academy Principal and Students As a senator, Hillary Clinton supported the creation of the Eagle Academy to educate at-risk youth in New York City. FIGHTS OF HER LIFE: SOCIAL JUSTICE Remarks Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder Remarks Pittsburgh Chief of Police Cameron McLay Remarks Actor Tony Goldwyn Remarks Mothers of the Movement Sybrina Fulton, Geneva Reed-Veal, Lucy McBath, Gwen Carr, Cleopatra Pendelton, Maria Hamilton, Lezley McSpadden, and Wanda Johnson Performance Andra Day FIGHTS OF HER LIFE: WOMEN AND FAMILIES Remarks President of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Cecile Richards Remarks Actresses America Fererra and Lena Dunham Remarks Mayor of Columbia (SC) Steve Benjamin Remarks U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer FIGHTS OF HER LIFE: STANDING UP FOR 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS & SURVIVORS Introduction by Actress Debra Messing Remarks Joe Sweeney Joe was a detective with the NYPD on September 11, 2001. When the towers were hit, he rushed down to the World Trade Center and began digging through the rubble for survivors. Remarks Lauren Manning Lauren spent more than 6 months in the hospital after 9/11 recovering from severe burns. As senator, Hillary Clinton helped Lauren get the care she needed. Remarks U.S. Representative Joseph Crowley FIGHTS OF HER LIFE: HEALTH CARE Introduction of Speaker Actress Erika Alexander Remarks Ryan Moore Ryan has spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia dwarfism and has known Hillary Clinton since 1994 when they met during the fight for health care reform. Ryan has stayed in contact with Hillary ever since. Remarks Former Governor of Vermont Howard Dean FIGHTS OF HER LIFE: SECRETARY OF STATE Remarks U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar Remarks Ima Matul Sex Trafficking Survivor & Advocate Remarks Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright 10:00 - 11:00 PM (EDT) Remarks President Bill Clinton Introduction of Film Actress Meryl Streep Performance Alicia Keys
—David Mack
Trump spokeswoman revels in Democratic disunity
Katrina Pierson, a spokeswoman for Donald Trump who appears frequently on cable news, mocked the scenes of disunity on display during yesterday's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
"Here we are today talking about disunity. [Hillary Clinton is] still being booed," Pierson said on CNN on Tuesday morning.
Pierson dismissed the suggestion that First Lady Michelle Obama's speech helped to humanize the presumptive Democratic nominee.
"I don't think anyone expected her to say anything other than positive things about Hillary Clinton," she said.
However, she also referenced a veiled dig Michelle Obama made against Clinton in Iowa in 2007, when then-Senator Barack Obama was battling Clinton in a heated primary.
"I think if you look at Michelle Obama in 2008, as she says, 'Hillary Clinton couldn't run her own house, so how can she be expected to run the White House?'"
—David Mack
Here's a bunch of photos of some very emotional Bernie supporters
It was a rough night.
Here are the best pictures. —Tasneem Nashrulla
Sanders scolds California delegation for booing
Bernie Sanders made a surprise appearance this morning at the breakfast for the California delegation, home to some of the most vocal disruptions by his supporters heard Monday on the convention floor.
"It is easy to boo, but it is harder to look your kids in the face if we are living under a Trump presidency," Sanders told them.
Sanders added that the political revolution doesn't end on Election Day.
—Kyle Blaine
So, Trump's doing a Reddit AMA....
Donald Trump will be holding a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session on Wednesday night, allowing users of the forum to pose him questions.
According to moderators of the popular r/the_donald subreddit, if you want Donald Trump to come and hang out in your subreddit, all you have to do is ask, preferably via a short, bulleted memo.
The decision to go to r/thedonald and not a more conventional, vetted subreddit will prove divisive. r/thedonald has been called "a melting pot of hate and frustration."
A staffer from the Trump campaign was sent the memo from the moderators and showed a printed out copy to the candidate last Tuesday at the RNC and Trump agreed to do it on the spot.
Nobody from the subreddit knows if this will mark the beginning of a relationship with the Trump campaign. "They may have some liability and they might want to keep distance," one moderator said.
Read more about how the AMA came together here. —Charlie Warzel
What if the DNC leak was just the beginning?
As journalists and political operators pored over the 20,000 emails leaked from the servers of the Democratic National Convention, one Democratic staffer frantically searched for his name. It was only when he failed to find it that he began to fear for the worst.
"Like everyone in DC, I immediately searched my name," said the strategist, who works with the DNC. "I wasn't in there, which I was happy about, until I realized just how sinister this leak actually was."
The staffer, like cybersecurity officials who spoke to BuzzFeed News, said the leaks were sinister because those behind the attack might be drip-feeding the emails to the public to create maximum damage for the Clinton campaign.
Read more about the Democratic freakout here. —Sheera Frenkel and Ruby Cramer
Former Pennsylvania Gov: A "horrible beginning" to convention that slowly improved
PHILADELPHIA— Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell told a Politico event here on Tuesday morning that Monday's DNC had a "horrible beginning" but said the event slowly improved as the day went on.
—Emma Loop
Clinton campaign manager says Trump's friendliness towards Russia is "troubling"
On MSNBC's Morning Joe, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook was asked if he saw a link between Donald Trump's campaign, Russia, and the leak of the Democratic National Committee's emails.
"Well, all I know is what the experts and the reporters are telling us," Mook said. "What they're saying is it's likely Russian actors who went in, took those emails because they were the ones who had those emails and the markings that they've gone through Russia. They were likely the ones who released them. I think the timing around our convention was not a coincidence. And so this is what the experts are telling us."
Mook then turned his attention towards Trump's positions on Russia.
"I find it troubling and puzzling that at the same time you see Donald Trump saying that we should be friends with Russia," he said. "You saw in the Republican platform they removed aid for Ukraine. And Donald Trump said last week that he doesn't believe the United States should necessarily work with out NATO allies to defend Eastern Europe from Russian aggression."
Mook said reporters and the experts were going to have to "fill-in" whether or not the Trump campaign directed Russia to hack the DNC. "I find the whole picture troubling," Mook said.
Pressed yet again on whether the Trump campaign directed Russia to hack the DNC, Mook said, "We need to let the experts connect these dots."
—Kyle Blaine
Cory Booker responds to weird Donald Trump tweet
On Monday evening, after Cory Booker's convention speech, Donald Trump tweeted the following about the New Jersey senator:
Asked about the tweet on Tuesday morning, Booker replied, "I love Donald Trump. I don't want to answer with hate. I don't want to answer with hate I know his kids, his family. They're good, the children especially. Good people. This is the problem he has."
He continued:
"I feel lucky because he was attacking everyone else in the Senate but me. John McCain, Elizabeth Warren, and I felt left out. Thank you, Donald. I finally feel important enough that you would attack me. He wants us to be speculating. It sounds sinister. I don't care. I pray for you. I hope you find kindness in your heart that you won't be somebody that spews out insults to your political opposition and you'll find ways to love. I love you. I just don't want you to be my president. I don't want to you have the White House to spew that kind of mean-spirited hate that doesn't even belong in a playground sandbox. I'm going to keep loving on him. I tell the truth about him, but keep loving on him, praying for the best for him and his family. That kind of vitriol, meanness, has no place in the presidency. Bring it on, Donald. Show your truth. I'm going to show mine. Love you, brother."
Sen. Booker also commented on party unity. "This is a convention where we're bringing everyone under our tent. The reality is we're all there."
"That noise — those people throwing things at her — will not be center stage. What you'll see at this convention is the truth of who she is," he said.
—Cora Lewis
Clinton campaign chair says it's time for Bernie supporters to "get over it"
On Tuesday morning, Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta told the hosts of CBS This Morning that it was time for Bernie supporters to move on.
"We've got to get over it," Podesta said. "One of the things about Bernie is that he's been doing that his whole career, and we appreciate that, we support it, it strikes the Democratic Party, but we need to move on and consolidate around Hillary."
On the convention floor Monday night, angry "Bernie or Bust" delegates booed many speakers, prompting comedian Sarah Silverman, herself a Sanders supporter, to chastise, "You're being ridiculous!"
Podesta downplayed their influence. "There are people, you know as Sarah said, Bernie or Bust people, but I think that's a very small percentage of his supporters," he told the CBS hosts.
"These are his most passionate people, the people that have organized for him for such a long time, I think around the country they look at the difference between electing Donald Trump, putting his finger on the button, putting him in the Oval Office, and the progressive change that Hillary Clinton can bring forward, I think that they'll, they'll support Hillary."
The Clinton campaign is keenly interested in wooing Bernie's progressive base, and just hired a senior aide from the Sanders campaign, Nick Carter, NBC reported on Tuesday.
—Virginia Hughes
Donald Trump live tweeted some of his reactions to the speakers last night
Former Sanders press secretary says "no one stole this election"
On Monday evening, Symone Sanders, the former national press secretary for Bernie Sanders, caused a stir online when she tweeted that "no one stole this election."
"So...lets take the passion and fervor and yes anger some feel and resolve to do all we can to contribute to making our party better," she wrote.
In an interview with CNN on Tuesday morning, Sanders said, the DNC emails leaked to WikiLeaks "underscored...there were individuals that acted and that had biases, and that acted not in line with what the Democratic party is about"
"That has to be corrected," she said. "I have full confidence the DNC will do everything they should be doing. But to say it was stolen, it is incorrect."
She also praised the speech the Vermont senator delivered on Monday night.
"He went out there and he laid out the vision for our country under Secretary Clinton," she said. "He said he believes that Secretary Clinton is right on these issues."
"It sounded like a Bernie Sanders stump speech making the case for Secretary Clinton. That's what we need going into the general… That's what folks need to hear, in addition to the election was not stolen."
—Cora Lewis
Michelle Obama delivered the speech everyone is still talking about today
First Lady Michelle Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton's bid for president in a powerful speech that tied the country's first black presidency to the potential legacy of a woman as its leader.
Appearing on the opening day of an at-times raucous and fractious Democratic convention, Obama drew on the intimate experience of being a parent to articulate her vision for the future of the country.
"With every word we utter, with every action we take, we know our kids are watching us," she said. "Barack and I take that same approach to our jobs as president and first lady because we know that our words and actions matter, not just to our girls, but the children across this country."
Check out the full speech here. —Leticia Miranda and Jason Wells
ICYMI, Sanders said Hillary Clinton “must become the next president”
After a day of trying to quell floor demonstrations among his own delegates, Bernie Sanders on Monday took the podium to double down with an unequivocal endorsement of his former rival, Hillary Clinton.
"I understand that many people here in this convention hall and around the country are disappointed about the final results of the nominating process," he said. "I think it's fair to say that no one is more disappointed than I am."
But, he noted, his campaign and its supporters had started a political revolution that would extend beyond the current race.
"This election is not about, and has never been about, Hillary Clinton, or Donald Trump, or Bernie Sanders or any of the other candidates who sought the presidency," Sanders said. "This election is about — and must be about — the needs of the American people and the kind of future we create for our children and grandchildren."
To that end, Clinton "must become the next president of the United States," Sanders said to enthusiastic applause.
Not everyone, cheered, though. Many Bernie fans were pictured looking despondent.
—Jason Wells and David Mack
Catch up on BuzzFeed News' coverage of Day 1 of DNC
-
