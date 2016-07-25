Convention Wrap-Up: Bernie Supporters Protest And Michelle Obama Moves The Crowd
Reporting from Philadelphia: Ruby Cramer, Bim Adewunmi, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Darren Sands, Adrian Carrasquillo, Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, Tracy Clayton, Jim Dalrymple, Dominic Holden, Emma Loop, Ryan Broderick, and John Stanton.
Here's what's happening:
- Bernie Sanders supporters became the most vocal and visual force on the first day of the Democratic National Convention — they protested in the streets, where at least 54 people were issued disorderly conduct citations, and drowned out speakers inside the hall with chants of "Bernie Bernie!"
- The Sanders supporters drew so much attention that the Vermont Senator sent a text message to delegates Monday imploring them to not disrupt the convention floor.
- Later in the night, Sanders took the stage and offered a full endorsement of Hillary Clinton, his former rival: "Hillary Clinton must become the next president of the United States. The choice is not even close." He also went over many of his stump speech points and said he looks forward to getting more than 1,000 delegate votes when they are counted tomorrow.
- Michelle Obama delivered the night's most rousing speech. It was about family and how Clinton is the right person to lead the country for future generations. Obama teared up at one point and at others made digs at Donald Trump without naming him, such as, "Don't let anyone ever tell you that this country is not great. That somehow we need to make a great again."
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren delivered direct attacks on Trump and said Clinton will "return this government to the people." She added, "if you think America must work for all of us, if you believe we must reject the politics of fear and division."
- A strong and sudden storm tore through the area, and protesters were quickly drowned out by 8 p.m.
- On Monday morning, outgoing DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz was heckled and booed during a speech, the day after she announced she would step down amid a leaked emails that have angered Sanders supporters. The FBI is investigating and the DNC apologized to Sanders on Monday.
- And meet BuzzBot, BuzzFeed's news gathering bot for the Democratic National Convention. Share your convention story here.
People were unfazed by this all-gender restroom at the DNC
Hundreds of men and women shared a big, busy "all-gender restroom" at the Democratic National Convention on Monday — and were seemingly unfazed by the experience.
"It doesn't make me nervous at all," Lula Dualeh, a delegate for Bernie Sanders, told BuzzFeed News. "I just need to use the restroom. I don't care who's next to me." But restrooms have been a hot-button issue for many Republicans. State and federal politicians have politicized bathroom access, saying that allowing transgender women — whom they call "men" — to use the women's restroom poses a safety threat.
Nobody who spoke to BuzzFeed News found the situation troubling.
Read more about how the restroom was received here.
—Dominic Holden
Susan Sarandon was all of Bernie Sanders' supporters at the DNC
As a big supporter of Bernie Sanders, Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon had a long first evening of the Democratic National Convention, which will celebrate Hillary Clinton as the nominee.
In fact, her apparent disdain for the festivities was captures by a video journalist posted to Twitter.
Not even Sarandon could disagree. Read about the reaction here.
—Leticia Miranda
Sanders says Hillary Clinton "must become the next president"
After a day of trying to quell floor demonstrations among his own delegates, Bernie Sanders on Monday took the podium to double down with an unequivocal endorsement of his former rival, Hillary Clinton.
"I understand that many people here in this convention hall and around the country are disappointed about the final results of the nominating process," he said. "I think it's fair to say that no one is more disappointed than I am."
But, he noted, his campaign and its supporters had started a political revolution that would extend beyond the current race.
"This election is not about, and has never been about, Hillary Clinton, or Donald Trump, or Bernie Sanders or any of the other candidates who sought the presidency," Sanders said. "This election is about — and must be about — the needs of the American people and the kind of future we create for our children and grandchildren."
To that end, Clinton "must become the next president of the United States," Sanders said to enthusiastic applause.
Sanders' hearty and direct endorsement of someone who remains deeply unpopular with many in his base came on the same day the Democratic National Committee apologized for hacked emails that appeared to show a strong bias toward the Vermont senator's campaign.
—Jason Wells
Elizabeth Warren takes sharp aim at Trump
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who many consider a rising star in the Democratic party, delivered the DNC's keynote address on Monday.
Warren used her platform at the DNC to not only endorse Hillary Clinton, but deliver a stinging indictment of Donald Trump as someone who uses fear mongering and hate to divide, rather then unite, the nation.
Warren, who has appeared at campaign events with Clinton as an attack dog surrogate, wasted no time going after the GOP nominee during her speech, referring to him as "a man who cares only for himself, every minute of every day."
Warren, a darling of liberal progressives who endorsed Hillary Clinton soon after she became the presumptive nominee, slammed Trump as someone "who has never sacrificed anything for anyone."
"We're here today because our choice is Hillary Clinton. I'm with Hillary," Warren said.
However, as she began to praise Clinton, Bernie Sanders supporters started chiding Warren from the audience with chants of "we trusted you."
But Warren, unphased, went to to address the income gap in America, calling the system is "rigged."
"America isn't going broke," Warren said. "There's lots of wealth in America. It isn't trickling down to hardworking families like yours."
However, she also rejected the generalization that there is gridlock in Washington.
"Gridlock. That is just flat wrong. Washington works great for people at the top," Warren said.
When it comes to the concerns of the wealthy, big banks, and big corporations, she noted, "Washington got it done."
Warren, however, saved her harshest blows for Trump, criticizing him for failing to put forth any detailed policy proposals at such a late stage in the campaign.
"Other than talking about building a stupid wall, which will never get built, other than that wall, did you hear any actual ideas? Did you hear even one solid proposal from Trump for increasing incomes or improving your kids' education? Or creating even one single good paying job?" Warren said. "Let's face it, Donald Trump has no plans...no plans to make anything great for anyone except rich guys like Donald Trump."
—Jason Wells and Mike Hayes
Michelle Obama on Clinton: She is "truly qualified" to be president
First Lady Michelle Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton for her own history-making bid for president in a powerful speech that tied the country's first black presidency to the potential legacy of a woman as its leader.
Appearing on the opening day of an at times raucous and fractious Democratic convention, Obama drew on the intimate experience of being a parent to articulate her vision for the future of the country.
"With every word we utter, with every action we take, we know our kids are watching us," she said. "Barack and I take that same approach to our jobs as president and first lady because we know that our words and actions matter, not just to our girls, but the children across this country."
The "hateful language they hear from public figures on TV does not represent the true spirit of this country," she added in a dig at Trump's brutish brand.
"Our motto is, when they go low, we go high," she said.
She told the cheering crowd that the election "is about who will have the power to shape our children for the next four or eight years of their lives."
"I am you tonight because in this election, there is only one person who I trust with that responsibility," Michelle continued. "Only one person who I believe is truly qualified to be president of the United States and that is our friend Hillary Clinton."
The first lady also wove Clinton's disappointing loss in 2008 with the resiliency that has defined generations of black people who have survived violence and dehumanization, only to continually reshape the country for the better.
"Leaders like Hillary Clinton have the guts and the grace to keep coming back and putting those cracks in the highest and hardest glass ceiling until they finally breakthrough lifting all of us along with her," she said. "That is the story of this country. The story that has brought me to the stage tonight."
"The sting of segregation who caps on striving and hoping and doing what needed to be done so that today, I wake up every morning and a house that was built by slaves. And I watch my daughter's, two beautiful intelligent black young women play with the dog on the White House lawn. And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters and all of our sons and daughters now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States."
"Don't let anyone ever tell you that this country is not great," she said closing, "because this right now is the greatest country on Earth."
—Leticia Miranda and Jason Wells
Read the transcript of Michelle Obama's speech here.
Sanders aides reached out to Clinton aides about the day's unrest
Cory Booker calls for unity behind Hillary Clinton
New Jersey Senator Corey Booker took the stage Monday to endorse Hillary Clinton and ask that the nation answer the "high call of patriotism."
"We can't devolve into a nation where our highest aspiration is that we just tolerate each other," he said. "We are not called to be a nation of tolerance. We are called to be a nation of love."
A "Black Lives Matter!" chant started in the convention hall during Booker's speech.
Booker closed out his speech by repeating "we will rise!" as the crowd repeated the phrase back to him.
- Jason Wells and Mike Hayes
Sarah Silverman tells the "Bernie or Bust" supporters: "You're being ridiculous"
Silverman, a self-professed Bernie Sanders supporter, made the comment after making the case for her pledging allegiance to the party's nominee, Hillary Clinton, and prior to introducing Paul Simon, who sang..."Bridge Over Troubled Water."
No arrests made during daytime demonstrations at Democratic National Convention, police say
No arrests were made during daytime demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention, Philadelphia police told BuzzFeed News.
"As of 6:44 p.m, there have been no arrests," a Philadelphia police spokesperson said.
However, 55 people were issued code violation notices for disorderly conduct outside of the Wells Fargo Center, where the convention is being held. Of those people issued disorderly conduct violations, 32 were men and 23 were women, police said.
—Leticia Miranda
As a storm bears down on the DNC, reporters are told to evacuate the media tent
The following email was sent to the media on Monday evening:
The DNCC's weather monitoring service has observed lightning within a six mile radius of the Wells Fargo Center. Tents in the vicinity of the area are not designed to fully protect inhabitants in the event of a direct lightning strike. Accordingly, we strongly recommend that you and your colleagues evacuate your tent immediately and proceed to Lincoln Financial Field using the directions below.
We will notify you by email when dangerous conditions have subsided.
The scene inside the media tent:
—Mike Hayes
Bernie Sanders team disavows idea of challenging Tim Kaine pick
Bernie Sanders' campaign manager repudiated a fledgling grassroots effort by progressive activists at the Democratic National Convention to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine as the party's vice presidential nominee.
"It's very divisive," said Jeff Weaver, the top strategist, as he walked the floor of the hall at the Wells Fargo Center where Sanders is set to speak Monday night.
"She's the presidential nominee. If Bernie were the nominee, would you want the conservatives trying to nominate our vice president? So, that's what I would say."
Rumblings of a possible anti-Kaine effort came to light on Monday morning amid a splintering Democratic Party. Read more about the controversy here.
—Ruby Cramer
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says Bernie Sanders supporters "deserved an apology and they got it"
—Ben Smith
A group of Sanders supporters say Hillary "stole the election"
Several Bernie Sanders supporters broke out in boos and yelled over Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland as he delivered his speech about the civil rights and Black Lives Matter movements.
The interruption of Cummings, a Clinton supporter, was met with some ire from viewers and attendees, underscoring the discord within the party.
Melissa Arab, a Bernie supporter who booed Cummings, told BuzzFeed News that she interrupted the speech because Clinton "is not our nominee."
"She stole the election," Arab said.
She pointed to the "inconsistencies in the exit polls, voter suppression, voters being removed from — stripped from the registration rolls right before the primaries, people being blocked, changing rules at the caucuses."
Arab, along with Al Benchich and Leesha Fagan who also support Sanders, allege the "voting irregularities" occurred across the US — in Arizona, New York, California —after Sanders pulled off an upset win in the Michigan primary.
Arab, Benchich, and Fagan said they would not vote for Clinton if she wins the nomination.
"It's not going to happen," Arab said. "They're splitting the party."
—Leticia Miranda and Emma Loop
After breakfast booing, Democrat to host "Unity Reception"
California Rep. Barbara Lee is hosting a "Unity Reception" bringing together delegates from both sides on Tuesday afternoon, multiple sources confirm to BuzzFeed News.
Lee, who has passed out the invitations to operatives, high-profile delegates, and VIPs herself, is stressing the need for sides to come together on the second day of a convention notable thus far more for its dysfunction than togetherness.
Lee, sources close to her say, was taken aback by the reception she got at the California delegation breakfast.
Read more about her effort to build unity here.
—Darren Sands
Dozens of people detained in Philadelphia while protesting outside DNC
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Joseph Sullivan told the Associated Press that more than 40 people had been detained as of Monday evening while protesting outside the Democratic National Convention.
Many of the demonstrators are Bernie Sanders supporters, riled by hacked DNC emails that were recently published by Wikileaks.
—Mike Hayes and Jim Dalrymple II
Correction: An earlier version of this post said 40 people were arrested. They were actually issues citations for disorderly conduct.
Maine lawmaker delivers fiery speech at the DNC quoting "Harry Potter"
A Maine lawmaker who has advocated for amending the Democrat Party's superdelegate system, delivered a fiery speech Monday that quoted Harry Potter.
"You know, Dumbledore from Harry Potter once said it takes great courage to stand up to your enemies," Rep. Diane Russell said. "It takes even greater courage to stand up to your friends."
"Obviously, we've had a real family disagreement over the role of superdelegates in our party's nominating process," she continued. "Working together, it is supposed to be hard work, but we can definitely do more as a party to ensure a fairer, more open process that places every day voters at the center."
Russell, who endorsed the Sanders campaign, supports an amendment that would eliminate the superdelegate system in Maine by 2020.
The Democratic Party's rules committee voted Saturday to create a "unity commission" aimed at limiting superdelegates to the results of state primaries.
"It is what our voters expect and it is what our party deserves," she said of the vote.
Despite her support for the Sanders campaign, Russell pressed for unity to ensure a Democrat is elected president in November.
"I will always stand strong with Bernie Sanders," she said. "And I will also do everything I can do this fall to elect Hillary so we have a Democrat in the White House."
—Leticia Miranda
Sanders and Clinton camps try to quell protests on DNC floor
As protests continue in Philadelphia, Sanders and Clinton forces have met and coordinated to prevent disruptions during the all-important televised portions of the party's convention.
Sanders himself sent a text message to delegates asking them not to disrupt the proceedings:
"I ask you as a personal courtesy to me to not engage in any kind of protest on the floor. Its of utmost importance you explain this to your delegations - Bernie"
The campaigns have also merged their whip teams — the people who guide delegates on what to do — and senior campaign officials have met, according to a party official.
Tensions among Sanders supporters have flared since Wikileaks published hacked emails from DNC officials. His supporters say they prove the DNC was biased against his campaign.
However, Sanders' former press secretary disputed accusations that the campaign was stolen or that the system was rigged.
—Ruby Cramer
About 12 people have been detained by Philadelphia police
Police have shut down the subway station near the convention, on Pattison Avenue.
—Bob Marshall
Clinton will fundraise in Utah next month, a rare Democratic Party event in Republican territory
Former President Bill Clinton will fundraise next month in Utah, the strongly Republican state where Donald Trump is unpopular.
Clinton will visit the state Aug. 11 for a series of events, Jenny Wilson, who chairs the Utah delegation to the DNC, told BuzzFeed News.
A source said the former president will fundraise in Utah, as part of a finance swing.
Polls have showed Utah — which Mitt Romney won during his run for president — as a tight three-way race between Clinton, Trump, and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.
"The state is in play," said Wilson, who said Utah's heavily Mormon electorate "don't like [Trump's] abrupt nature, they don't like the 'build a wall' — the persecution."
—Ben Smith
This post has been updated.
Protester hops convention hall fence, promptly gets detained
This is about where things are outside the hall.
—Jim Dalrymple II
The Democractic National Committee apologizes for emails about Sanders
The Democratic National Committee on Monday apologized for remarks sent over email criticizing the Bernie Sanders campaign.
On behalf of everyone at the DNC, we want to offer a deep and sincere apology to Senator Sanders, his supporters, and the entire Democratic Party for the inexcusable remarks made over email. These comments do not reflect the values of the DNC or our steadfast commitment to neutrality during the nominating process. The DNC does not -- and will not -- tolerate disrespectful language exhibited toward our candidates. Individual staffers have also rightfully apologized for their comments, and the DNC is taking appropriate action to ensure it never happens again. We are embarking on a convention today that — thanks to the great efforts of Secretary Clinton, her team, Senator Sanders, his team, and the entire Democratic Party — will show a forward-thinking and optimistic vision for America, as compared to the dark and pessimistic vision that the GOP presented last week in Cleveland. Our focus is on electing Hillary Clinton, Tim Kaine and Democrats across the country, thanks to Democratic Party that is strong, unified, and poised for victory in November.
Convention Secretary Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Treasurer Andrew Tobias, as well as vice chairs Raymond Buckley, Maria Elena Durazo, R.T. Rybak, and national finance committee chairman Henry R. Muñoz III all signed the statement.
Bernie Sanders supporters are realllllllyyyyy angry with Hillary Clinton and the DNC
Thousands of Bernie Sanders supporters are protested Monday against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee on Philadelphia's streets and inside the convention hall.
The first Sanders rally kicked off Sunday with more than a 1,000 protesters from all over the country chanting anti-Hillary slogans.
Sanders supporters continued to march in large numbers throughout the day, demonstrating the lingering divide between Democratic party voters just hours before the convention kicked off.
The rallies are larger than any of the protests seen at last week's Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Read more on the demonstrations here.
—Jim Dalrymple II and Tasneem Nashrulla
Bernie Sanders supporters kick off the convention with "Bernie! Bernie!" chant during the opening of the DNC
Mere minutes into the DNC on Monday, Bernie Sanders supporters inside the arena in Philadelphia broke out in chants of "Bernie! Bernie!" during the opening prayer.
After Reverend Dr. Cynthia Hale mentioned the Democratic nomination of Hillary Clinton during her invocation, cheers, some boos, and raucous chanters overwhelmed the hall with noise.
Earlier in the day, Sanders sent a text asking that "as a personal courtesy to me" his supporters "not engage in any kind of protest on the floor."
—Mike Hayes
These Democratic National Convention delegates brought fashion to politics
Sanjay Patel, a Florida delegate, lit up the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with a hand-made jacket studded with lights that read, "Feel the Bern."
Patel told BuzzFeed News that he bought the Stafford jacket new for $150 and bought $50 in supplies to show his support for Bernie Sanders.
"I think I made it better," he said about altering the jacket.
The glowing fashionista said he was hopeful that there "would be an opening" for Sanders to make a comeback at the convention in light of the Debbie Wasserman Schultz leaked email scandal.
"I think there should be an opening considering the election wasn't fairly conducted," he said, adding "it's shameful the election wasn't fair from the outset."
The battery-powered threads took about three days to create, he said.
Kelly Jacobs, a delegate from Mississippi, was dressed head-to-toe in partisan swag.
She told BuzzFeed News she was wearing one of six Obama-themed dresses that she handmade. She said she made six Hillary-themed dresses.
Her green full-brimmed hat held a bouquet of lime green flowers at the front. The back of her hat was emblazoned with "President Hillary" in blue in silver letters.
— Leticia Miranda, Emma Loop and Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Delegates for Bernie and Hillary have taken to the convention floor
Clinton delegate and Georgia State Sen. Valencia Seay, said that Bernie supporters, as Democrats, should follow his lead since he endorsed Hillary.
But Alexa Vaca and Susana Duran, both delegates from Georgia, are Sanders supporters and said they don't believe in Hillary
Duran rejected the notion that not voting for Hillary is a vote for Trump. "I refuse to vote for Hillary out of fear of Trump," she added. As a child of immigrants, Duran said she is worried for her parents future under both Hillary and Trump.
And Vaca said the "ship has sailed" on whether Hillary can win over Bernie supporters.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
As city councilman, Kaine proposed banning outside drug offenders from entering Richmond
As a member of Richmond, Virginia's city council in 1997, Tim Kaine proposed barring non-resident drug offenders from entering the city for a period of time as part of their sentence, according to local news reports at the time.
The old comments were today dug up by BuzzFeed News.
Read the full story here. —Nate McDermott
Here's why it matters that Tim Kaine speaks Spanish
PHILADELPHIA — Tim Kaine's language skills have been accepted as a boon for the Clinton campaign.
Less attention has been paid to why it matters and how it will manifest itself as an advantage for the campaign.
One key way Kaine's Spanish-speaking abilities matter is in contrast to what Donald Trump's campaign offers with regard to Spanish-language surrogates, which up to now, has been not much.
In this story, BuzzFeed News political reporter Adrian Carrasquillo, who covers Latino affairs, explains why Kaine's Spanish may be so important this election cycle.
—Adrian Carrasquillo
Al Gore not attending DNC, but will vote for Clinton
Former Vice President Al Gore tweeted that he won't be attending this year's Democratic convention, but that he is supporting Hillary Clinton.
Gore's name was floated as a possible 2016 presidential nominee, but he ultimately decided not to throw his hat into the ring.
In 2008, Gore famously stayed out of the Democratic primary and only endorsed Barack Obama after he had secured the nomination.
—Ellie Hall
Some Democratic delegates are “terrified” after Trump takes the lead in polls
PHILADELPHIA — Last week's Republican National Convention gave Donald Trump an edge over Hillary Clinton, according to a new CNN poll — and some Democratic delegates at the convention in Philadelphia said they are "terrified" and that the party needs to "do some serious thinking."
In a two-way national matchup — conducted over telephone with over 1,000 random adults — Trump polled at 48% to Clinton's 45%.
Another poll by Morning Consult released on Monday also showed Trump ahead of Clinton by 4%, calling it a "post-convention bump." And a Los Angles Times/USA Today poll out Sunday also has Trump up 4%.
Read how some Democrats are reacting here.
—Emma Loop and Talal Ansari
Donna Brazile apologizes over DNC leaks at Black, Latino Caucus meetings
PHILADELPHIA — At the black and Hispanic caucus meetings late Monday morning, Acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile apologized for the content of leaked emails by party staffers that disparaged the Sanders campaign.
"I sincerely apologize my friends for those of you who took offense and were offended — feel betrayed and were betrayed —by the ridiculous, insensitive, and inappropriate emails from the staff of the Democratic Party," Brazile said to cheers, and shouts of "thank you!"
"Those words to not reflect the spirit of this party," she continued.
—Darren Sands & Adrian Carrasquillo
Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she won't gavel in the convention
The outgoing DNC chairwoman, who said she would step down amid leaked emails from DNC staffers that appeared to favor Clinton's campaign over Sanders', told the Sun Sentinel that she was not going to gavel in the convention.
Wasserman Shultz had said Sunday that she would open and close the convention. Clinton's campaign manager, Robby Mook, told reporters Monday morning that Wasserman Schultz intended to gavel in despite being jeered earlier in the day while addressing the Florida delegation.
"I have decided that in the interest of making sure that we can start the Democratic convention on a high note that I am not going to gavel in the convention," Wasserman Schultz told the Sun Sentinel.
"I stepped down the other day because I wanted to make sure that having brought us to this momentous day and to Philadelphia and planned the convention that is going to be the best one that we've ever had in our party's history that this needs to be all about making sure that everyone knows that Hillary Clinton would make the best president," she said.
Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake will reportedly gavel in the convention.
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Bernie Sanders: Debbie Wasserman Schultz's resignation "opens up the possibility of new leadership"
Addressing delegates ahead of the convention where he is scheduled to speak Monday, Sanders commented on the outgoing DNC chair's resignation amid the leaked DNC emails that appeared to criticize Sanders' campaign and question his faith.
"As I think all of you know, Debbie Wasserman Shultz resigned yesterday as chair of the DNC," Sanders said as the crowd cheered. "Her resignation opens up the possibility of new leadership at the top of the Democratic party that will stand with working people, and that will open the doors of the party to those people who want real change."
Sanders supporters also booed loudly when the senator said, "We have got to elect Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine."
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Sanders supporters cheer right-wing conspiracy theory website's "Hillary for Prison" truck at Philadelphia rally
A "Hillary for Prison" truck sponsored by right-wing conspiracy theory website Infowars.com showed up at a Bernie Sanders rally on Monday and was greeted with enthusiasm by Sanders supporters.
Infowars is run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, a Trump supporter who believes, among other things, that 9/11 was an inside job.
—Ellie Hall
Sanders delegate: “It doesn’t matter” if some Bernie supporters don’t vote for Hillary
PHILADELPHIA — The national coordinator for the Bernie Delegates Network said Monday that "it doesn't matter" if supporters of the Vermont senator who are not in a swing state don't vote for Hillary Clinton in November's election.
"In swing states, hold your nose and vote for Hillary Clinton. In safe states it doesn't matter," Norman Solomon, the national coordinator for more than 1,100 Sanders delegates, said at a news conference.
Read his full comments here. —Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
“Lock her up” not a “consensus sentiment,” Clinton camp says, after Bernie voters take up GOP chant
PHILADELPHIA — Hillary Clinton's campaign dismissed the "Lock Her Up!" shouts that rang out from a pro–Bernie Sanders march here on day one of the Democratic convention, echoing chants heard from Republicans last week in Cleveland.
"I don't think that's a consensus sentiment at all," said Clinton national press secretary Brian Fallon, asked about whether Democrats can expect to the same vitriolic language that overtook much of the Republican National Convention.
The chants came on Monday morning during a march in downtown Philadelphia, organized independently of the Vermont senator's former campaign.
Supporters were sporting "Hillary For Prison" T-shirts and signs.
Read more about the protests and divided Democrats here. —Ruby Cramer
Clinton addresses veterans, slams Trump's foreign policy
"I don't understand people who trash-talk about America," Clinton said during her speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) convention in Charlotte Monday.
Without mentioning Trump, Clinton took digs at several aspects of his foreign policy.
"One thing is for certain: You will never hear from me is praise for dictators and strongmen," she said.
She also said, "You will never hear me say I only listen to myself on national security," in an apparent reference to Trump's statement that he speaks to himself on matters of foreign policy.
Clinton also said that American troops deserve a commander-in-chief who will "not order them to commit war crimes." Trump has said he would bring back waterboarding as an interrogation method for suspected terrorists.
"We have the world's greatest military," Clinton said. "Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Democrats set to adopt most progressive platform in history
PHILADELPHIA — When the Democratic Party released an initial draft of its platform, a document that was composed this spring by a handful of presidential campaign and party appointees, LGBT people were mentioned 11 times.
But by the time a full platform committee — which had hundreds of people, including LGBT policy wonks — finished a final draft this month, LGBT people were mentioned more than twice as often, carving out the party's boldest stance on LGBT rights to date.
Read more about the progressive document here. —Dominic Holden
Rep. Adam Schiff: House Intelligence Committee briefed on DNC email hack
In a statement released Monday, the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said that they will "continue to seek further information from the IC as to the origin of any attack and a potential connection to Russia or another state sponsor."
"If the hack is linked to Russian actors, it would not be the first time cyber intrusions linked to the Kremlin and its supporters have sought to influence the political process in other countries," Rep. Adam Schiff said.
"Given Donald Trump's well-known admiration for Putin and his belittling of NATO, the Russians have both the means and the motive to engage in a hack of the DNC and the dump of its emails prior to the Democratic convention. That foreign actors may be trying to influence our election — let alone a powerful adversary like Russia — should concern all Americans of any party."
—Ellie Hall
Tim Kaine once compared his position on abortion to George W. Bush's
During his 2005 run for Virginia governor, Hillary Clinton's running mate Sen. Tim Kaine compared his position on abortion to that of then-President George W. Bush's.
Kaine's opponent in the race, state Attorney General Jerry Kilgore, attempted to paint Kaine as too liberal on the issue of abortion. To push back on these claims, Kaine's campaign blog cited an American Prospect article, in which Kaine compares his views on abortion to Bush's.
Kaine, whose voting record in the Senate is considered liberal, ran to the right during his 2005 race on issues like abortion, guns, religion, marriage, and fiscal issues. Kaine's position was and is that while he personally opposes abortion as a Catholic, he will uphold and enforce laws protecting abortion rights.
—Andrew Kacyznski
Adviser On Clinton's Relationship With Black Youths: "Trust Is Earned"
PHILADELPHIA — Black senior staff from Hillary Clinton's campaign said the convention will offer an optimistic vision for the country, focused on solutions and moving black people forward.
At an hourlong morning press briefing here Monday, senior policy adviser Maya Harris and senior spokesperson Karen Finney said the Clinton campaign is not going to take the black vote for granted and will place an emphasis on voter protection, turnout, and registering 3 million new voters.
Finney said the Clinton campaign will make a "substantial commitment" to black newspapers and black radio. Asked about the attitude black millennials have about her because of things she's said in the past, Finney said "trust is earned" and encouraged young black voters who doubt her to take a closer look at her history.
"I would encourage young people to look at the work that she did in the Senate," Finney said. "There's consistency there... This is a person who has a real record that I don't think people know about."
Harris said Clinton supports compilation of data on use of force, national standards on guidelines for use of force, training on de-escalation, and a $1 billion commitment to implicit bias training for officers.
"When we talk about being stronger together it's about figuring out how we come together and solve problems," Harris said. "Not just pointing fingers and picking sides."
Harris and Finney touched on the theme of Donald Trump versus Clinton, signaling a choice between "risky versus steady." The campaign plans to focus on how Clinton's infrastructure, jobs, and small business plans, as well as her plans to decrease gun violence, will affect black voters. "She has a comprehensive plan and approach and intends to fight for those reforms as president," Harris said.
Harris said there will be pointed contrasts highlighted, particularly between Tim Kaine and Trump; Kaine is someone has a record of fighting against housing discrimination, while the Trump family was sued for systematic housing discrimination against black people. Highlighting these facts is about "people beginning to understand who's on our ticket." Harris said.
Harris said the Clinton campaign is about moving forward — not backward.
"That is not someplace black Americans want to go."
—Darren Sands
The FBI is investigating the DNC email hack
WASHINGTON — Federal law enforcement officials are investigating the supposed Russian-led intrusion into the Democratic National Committee computer servers, the FBI told BuzzFeed News Monday.
"The FBI is investigating a cyber intrusion involving the DNC and are working to determine the nature and scope of the matter," an FBI spokesperson said in an email. "A compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously, and the FBI will continue to investigate and hold accountable those who pose a threat in cyberspace."
Read more here. —Ali Watkins
Bernie Sanders' supporters protest outside convention
—Jim Dalrymple
Congressman: Wasserman Schultz should drop her speech after Monday heckling
PHILADELPHIA— Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee said he thought this morning's booing should persuade Debbie Wasserman Schultz to drop her speech today — but he wasn't sure it would.
"Everyone wants their 15 minutes, even if it's a shitty 15 minutes," he said.
Cohen then ducked into a reception hosted by the lobbyist Tony Podesta.
Among the guests at the lobbying firm's event: Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, Tony's brother.
—Ben Smith
Debbie Wasserman Schultz plans to gavel in, says Clinton campaign manager
At a press briefing, Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook said that outgoing DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz still intended to gavel in Monday, a day after she announced that she would step down amid leaked emails from DNC staffers that appeared to criticize Bernie Sanders and question his faith.
Addressing questions about whether Wasserman Schultz would gavel in despite being jeered by a crowd at a Florida delegation breakfast Monday, Mook said, "That's what she said that she plans to do."
"We're moving on," Clinton campaign chair John Podesta said Monday on MSNBC's Morning Joe, in response to Wasserman Schultz's resignation.
"Well look, she has done, I think, what she needs to do, which is resign as chair of the party," Podesta said. "Under the rules, she the right to open the party, open the convention. She's going to do that. You know, look, I think that was her choice. And I think we're moving on. Look, we're excited about what's happening tonight."
Doubling down on claims that the Russians were involved in the DNC email leaks, Mook, citing experts, said Monday that "Russian state actors" were "feeding the emails to hackers for the purpose of helping Donald Trump."
"Voters need to take a look at this," Mook said. "It's troubling if it's true."
Mook added that the DNC was reviewing all the information and would "take appropriate measures."
— Tasneem Nashrulla
Debbie Wasserman Schultz heckled while speaking at Philadelphia breakfast
Outgoing DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz was heckled and booed while speaking at a Philadelphia political breakfast Monday, the day after she announced she would step down amid leaked emails that have angered Bernie Sanders supporters.
Footage of Wasserman Schultz trying to speak over the rowdy crowd at the Florida delegation breakfast was broadcast live on the major cable networks.
"So I can see there's a little bit of interest in my being here," she joked after approaching the microphone. "I appreciate that interest. And a little bit of interest from the press.
"But that really shows you that Florida is the most significant battleground state that will make sure that Hillary Clinton is elected president of the United States of America," she said to both cheers and boos.
As chants of "shame" threatened to completely drown out her speech, Wasserman Schultz relinquished the microphone.
—David Mack
Elizabeth Warren to give keynote address at convention
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will give the keynote speech at the DNC in Philadelphia, the Clinton campaign said Monday.
Warren, who endorsed Clinton's presidential bid earlier this month, will join some of the party's biggest names scheduled to speak on the convention's first day, including Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Cory Booker.
The theme of the first day of the DNC will focus on Clinton's "lifelong work and commitment to putting families first," her campaign said. "The message will be in stark contrast with the dark and divisive message of the GOP Convention, where Donald Trump claimed that "he, alone" could solve the nation's challenges."
The campaign said that "unlike Cleveland, where speakers barely mentioned Donald Trump," the DNC will feature "a wide array of everyday Americans" talking about their personal stories and Clinton's support.
"The convention will crystallize the fights she has already fought and what she will do for American families as president," the Clinton campaign said.
— Tasneem Nashrulla
Sanders will call for Democratic unity in speech, campaign says
In his primetime address at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Monday evening, Bernie Sanders will call on his supporters to elect Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, his campaign said, in a move sure to be welcomed by members anxious over lingering party divisions.
"U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will make it clear that Hillary Clinton is by far superior to Donald Trump on every major issue from economics and health care to education and the environment," his campaign said in a statement.
"Sanders also plans to rip into Trump for siding with the Koch brothers and echoing fossil fuel industry claims that climate change is a hoax despite the virtually-unanimous scientific consensus that the warming planet is causing devastating harm."
The Vermont senator will also celebrate his successful efforts to lobby for a progressive party platform, including calls to expand health care and provide free tuition for some college students.
He will also tell his millions of supporters that the "political revolution" they began will continue, despite his primary loss.
"Together," he will say, "we continue the fight to create a government which represents all of us, and not just the 1 percent – a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice."
—David Mack
Clinton says she will not engage in "insult fest" like Trump
Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine gave their first joint interview to CBS 60 Minutes on Sunday, with the presumptive Democratic nominee saying she was "saddened" after hearing about the chants of "Lock her up" at the Republican National Convention.
"I don't know what their convention was about, other than criticizing me," Clinton said. "There was no positive agenda. It was a very dark, divisive campaign."
Responding to Trump calling her "Crooked Hillary," Clinton said, "I'm not going to engage in that kind of insult fest that he seems to thrive on." She said that Trump had behaved in a "very bullying manner."
"Our country needs to stand up to people who take pleasure in pushing other people around, who incite violence, who mock and degrade people," she said. "That's classic bullying and I don't think we should tolerate it."
Clinton said that Kaine was "highly qualified" and that he would be "ready to become president if something were to happen."
Kaine said that it would "poetic and beautiful" if Clinton were president in 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of US women earning right to vote.
Addressing claims from her detractors that she is corrupt, Clinton said, "I often feel like there's the Hillary standard and then there's the standard for everybody else."
Responding to the Democratic National Committee's leaked emails that forced DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz to resign, Clinton said she "doesn't know anything about" the emails and hasn't read them. When host Scott Pelley told her about the email that appeared to question Bernie Sanders' faith, Clinton said that such an email would be "absolutely wrong and unacceptable."
"I am adamantly opposed to anyone bringing religion into our political process," she said.
— Tasneem Nashrulla
Trump mocks Clinton camp claims about Russian involvement in DNC hack
Read more about the allegations that Russia is seeking to help Trump's campaign here.
—David Mack
Tim Kaine will give first interviews to Spanish-language networks
Tim Kaine's first solo interviews since being announced as Hillary Clinton's running mate will air on the two biggest US-based Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo, sources close to the campaign told BuzzFeed News.
Kaine will discuss Republican nominee Donald Trump, the Democratic National Convention email leaks, and Central America during the interviews.
After Clinton announced the Virginia senator would be her running mate, Kaine spoke on Saturday in Miami and addressed the crowd in Spanish at several points, emphasizing that they would work together on immigration reform.
— Michelle Broder Van Dyke and Adrian Carrasquillo
That time Tim Kaine went to bat for gig coal
In the U.S. Senate, Tim Kaine has been held up as one of the chamber's the most environmentally friendly members.
As senator, he called for cutting subsidies to big oil companies. And he pushed the Obama administration to reject approving the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline long before it was clear the president would do so.
After Hillary Clinton picked him as her running mate on Friday, one environmental group, the Sierra Club, hailed Clinton and Kaine as "the strongest environmental ticket we've ever seen."
But environmentalists back in Kaine's home state aren't as sure. They remember when, during his term as Virginia's governor from 2006 to 2010, Kaine went to bat for the one fossil fuel abundant in the state: coal. —Dino Grandoni
Bernie Sanders' team wanted the DNC to pay for A private plane for the fall
PHILADELPHIA — The Bernie Sanders campaign considered demanding a private plane staffed and funded by the Democratic National Committee as part of negotiations with Hillary Clinton heading into this week's convention, according to a Sanders memo obtained by BuzzFeed News.
The plane was to be used "for a series of fall rallies in battleground states," according to the "Bernie 2016" memo, which was drafted in the days before Sanders' sound defeat in the June 7 California primary, the contest that effectively ended his insurgent bid.
"This plane would be paid for by the DNC," it reads.
The document reveals a campaign in its final days, considering whether to fight on with a "divisive critique" of Clinton, yet attuned to diminished influence inside the party. —Ruby Cramer and Evan McMorris-Santoro
The Democrats’ biggest contrast with Trump’s immigration vision will be a family
PHILADELPHIA — The Democrats will be presenting a starkly different immigration message this week during their convention — especially around the issue of undocumented immigration.
At the RNC, Donald Trump described a violent America, which featured the suffering of innocents at the hands of vicious undocumented immigrants; the convention also featured people whose son or daughter had been killed by an undocumented immigrant.
In Philadelphia, the Democratic National Convention will present three faces from Nevada by way of Mexico: a young woman, Astrid Silva a DREAMer activist; and Karla and Francisca Ortiz, a 10-year-old U.S. citizen girl and her undocumented mother, who will all speak at the convention Monday. —Adrian Carrasquillo
Michael Bloomberg to endorse Hillary Clinton
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg will endorse Hillary Clinton while speaking this week at the Democratic National Convention, according to reports.
Bloomberg will likely speak in a prime-time slot on Wednesday, USA Today reported. The businessman will speak about Clinton's qualifications from his perspective as an independent voter, an adviser told the New York Times.
Bloomberg left the Democratic party in 2000 and was elected as mayor while a Republican. Now an independent, he considered running for president himself, but ruled the possibility out in March. —Claudia Koerner
Hundreds of Sanders supporters protest ahead of the convention
Bernie Sanders supporters protested in Philadelphia on Sunday ahead of the Democratic National Convention.
The protests had been planned for months, according to the Associated Press, but were heightened due to an email leak revealing that the DNC had criticized Sanders' campaign, which led to the resignation of Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Sanders supporters were heard chanting "Bernie Bernie Bernie."
Here Jes Richardson is pictured with a makeshift statute of Gandhi wearing a "Bernie for President" sign. Richardson told BuzzFeed News that he considers Sanders "the only peace candidate."
–Michelle Broder Van Dyke and Jim Dalrymple II
Tim Kaine once promised no new gun laws
During his 2005 run for governor, Hillary Clinton's running mate Tim Kaine stated on his issues pages he would "not propose any new gun laws," as governor of the state of Virginia. In radio ads, he boasted the same message and even cited the NRA's Charlton Heston.
At the same time, Kaine, then the state's lieutenant governor, signaled his support for gun rights on a number of his issues. That year, Kaine answered the Virginia Defense League's survey for candidates.
Kaine's survey reveals some interesting answers on gun rights out of step with the modern Democratic Party. He signaled he supported so-called reciprocity, where states recognize other state's concealed carry permits. Kaine signaled he supported repealing the requirement for fingerprinting to get a concealed carry permit. He also said he opposed the government-mandated use of trigger locks. — Andrew Kaczynski
Clinton Pollster: 75% of the latino vote a “difficult” number to reach
PHILADELPHIA - Hillary Clinton's pollster believes Donald Trump has irreparably damaged himself with the Hispanic electorate — but he won't yet say the campaign thinks it can reach dramatically higher percentages of its support, either.
"I think 75% is a difficult number to reach. I think it's possible, but it's not essential," Joel Benenson told BuzzFeed News in an interview before Clinton picked Tim Kaine, whose Spanish fluency the campaign believes will help them reach Latinos, as her running mate.
Benenson instead pointed to recent polls like Univision's that show Clinton with a nearly 60-point lead on the question of who would represent the views of Hispanics better and nearly 75% of voters finding Trump's attack on the Mexican-American federal judge Gonzalo Curiel as racist. —Adrian Carrasquillo
Tim Kaine has a long, complicated history with the death penalty
By selecting Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine as her running mate, Hillary Clinton chose one of the few Democratic governors who has put people to death. In his four years as governor of Virginia, Kaine carried out 11 executions.
Over the course of the 2016 campaign, Clinton has said that she has concerns about how the death penalty is implemented in the states, and that she would "breathe a sigh of relief if either the Supreme Court or the states themselves began to eliminate the death penalty."
Of current governors, the only Democrats to have carried out executions are Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon and one of Kaine's successors, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Although Kaine carried out 11 executions, his stance on the death penalty is much more complicated than that. Before he became governor in 2006, Kaine served as a civil rights lawyer, and represented several capital defendants. —Chris McDaniel
DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz stepping down amid email scandal
Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz announced she would leave her leadership position after the Democratic National Convention ends this week, amid a controversy over leaked DNC emails.
Wasserman Schultz had been criticized by the Bernie Sanders campaign for appearing to favor Hillary Clinton throughout their Democratic primary.
Hackers this week also posted thousands of emails from party staff members, some of which showed DNC staffers criticizing the Sanders campaign and questioning his faith. —Claudia Koerner
Clinton campaign manager says Russia is secretly helping Trump
Russian figures are secretly maneuvering to damage the Democratic party and assist Donald Trump presidential chances, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager said Sunday.
Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper, Robby Mook said he was "disturbed" by the publication of hacked Democratic National Committee emails on the eve of the party's Philadelphia convention, scheduled to begin Monday.
"Experts are telling us that Russian state actors broke into the DNC, stole these emails, and other experts are now saying that the Russians are releasing these emails for the purpose of actually helping Donald Trump," Mook said on CNN. —David Mack
Sanders is “outraged” by leaked emails showing DNC staffers criticizing him
Leaked emails showing senior Democratic National Committee staffers criticizing Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and questioning his faith are "outrageous," the Vermont senator said Sunday.
WikiLeaks on Friday published a trove of nearly 20,000 emails, providing an embarrassing glimpse at the inner workings of the DNC and possibly reigniting claims the party was quietly favoring Clinton during the presidential primary. —Adolfo Flores and David Mack
