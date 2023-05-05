“We Were Always Playing An Entirely Different Game”: The Ultimate Oral History Of BuzzFeed News

“Let’s wait until the water situation is resolved, and then we will lay you off.”

Joel Anderson, former sports and national reporter: I left in the summer of 2017, before things really got bad. But I always, always suspected that things weren’t sustainable. I’d worked in the media long enough to know that eventually we’d have to make money and we kept hiring so many people. I’m probably getting this wrong, but I think we hired roughly two people a day from 2014 to 2015. Opened lots of offices overseas and domestically. Everyone seemed to understand the ride was going to be fun, but short. My editor — one of the loveliest, best people I know — always used to say: “Joel, just spend the money!” Which was a nice thought, but it seemed so shortsighted. I’d come from places where they’d taken out coffeemakers and even cut back on toilet paper. The bills were always going to come due.

Tom Warren, investigative reporter: I think the writing was on the wall in the international offices far earlier. Colleagues we worked with in France and then Germany were unceremoniously sacked, and the London office faced wave after wave of heartbreaking layoffs. There was a lot of anger in those early sackings — we all had a sort of codependent relationship with BuzzFeed, and people felt like they were being dumped.

Adam B. Vary, former entertainment reporter: In October 2017, the New York Times and the New Yorker published their blockbuster stories about Harvey Weinstein, and Ben, who’d spent years treating the Entertainment News desk with benign neglect, suddenly became fixated on the fact that we had not, somehow, landed the biggest and most difficult entertainment news story in my lifetime. By the end of that month, our team was split up, our editor (my third — of five!) resigned, and an internal memo was leaked to the trades which singled out “the holes in our Weinstein coverage” for the changes. It felt punitive and arbitrary, and I’m clearly still a little mad about it, but more importantly, it burst that magic feeling of my first four years at BuzzFeed. I realized how precarious everything actually was, so when the first round of layoffs hit in 2019, it just felt like the trajectory of the place was no longer ascendant.

Julia Furlan, former head of audio: One afternoon, water started pouring out of a pipe in the ceiling right over the Pod Squad desks, so we had to move all our stuff. A media reporter from the Wall Street Journal had already started asking our producers if we were getting laid off, and the execs were like, “Let’s wait until the water situation is resolved, and then we will lay you off.” Instead I said, “No, do it now,” and so they unceremoniously called us one by one into their office as the water continued to pour into the newsroom. They laid off the whole team; it was ice cold. They said we didn’t have the numbers, but the truth is they didn’t have any idea what they were doing with us.

Albert Samaha, senior culture reporter: What really birthed the union was when management shuttered the Pod Squad in October 2018. Every person on that team was beloved, extremely talented, and doing exceptional work — and on top of that, these were mostly women and people of color. The news was shocking, and the meeting in the newsroom when Ben and Shani announced it was gutting. A bunch of people were crying. I really couldn’t believe that leadership had no idea how to make podcasting profitable, when we had such an impressive head start in a direction the industry was so clearly going in.

It was the moment I lost trust in the folks making the big decisions. It was the moment that radicalized me, from someone who casually supported the idea of a union to someone volunteering to help lead the organizing effort. I went to my first union meeting that night, and the NewsGuild conference room was filled with other colleagues who were also making their first appearance. Before that day, just a handful of colleagues were actively participating in the effort. Afterward, damn near the whole newsroom was on board.

David Mack, senior reporter: Once we started closing international offices (RIP BuzzFeed Canada, BuzzFeed France, BuzzFeed Mexico, BuzzFeed News Oz), it was clear to everyone we’d expanded too fast and the good times were coming to an end. We still were trying new things, but the years of unchecked spending were over. Gradually, we became more like an establishment outlet and less of an underdog startup. When Ben left for the Times, I realized there were the Ben boom years and the Ben bust years, and I think he’d admit that he wasn’t having as much fun towards the end with our first mass layoffs in early 2019. Those were horrific. I saw managers weeping. I wept. But we soldiered on as best we could, even if we did spend the next few years trying to fight as we were getting limbs chopped off like the Black Knight from Monty Python. Despite all this, the closure comes as a shock. We were told we had more time, and we were hitting the goals they’d set for us.

Venessa Wong, senior culture reporter: BuzzFeed’s business model kept changing. When I joined in 2015, native advertising seemed like the future. Because we weren’t relying on banner ads and pop-ups like other sites, our story pages were so clean. Yet from the perspective of someone far away from the decision makers at the company before it was publicly reporting financials, the business seemed off. The company had already had layoffs in 2017 because it had failed to reach revenue goals, and many more rounds would follow. When BuzzFeed spun off a separate news website (BuzzfeedNews.com) in 2018, I was seriously worried that we were being cut off from the lifeblood of BuzzFeed.com, and its massive audience, not to mention its sales and business resources. When BuzzFeed acquired HuffPost in 2020 and were told we would continue to operate completely independently and compete with them for stories, many of us worried how long the company would want to run two newsrooms.

Gina Rushton, former reproductive rights reporter, Australia: I wouldn’t change a second of it, except maybe for the inevitable end to us being a forgotten outpost when we got unceremoniously laid off, at 2 a.m. our time, on my birthday, in the early scary days of a pandemic. This is embarrassing but I remember trying to calculate how my salary compared to the cost of the frozen yogurt machine in the New York office.

Rosie Gray, former politics reporter: I returned to BuzzFeed in 2019 after working for the Atlantic for a couple years. I had really missed the atmosphere and energy I remembered from BuzzFeed’s heyday. But it was clear right off the bat that things had changed a lot. Even before I officially started, there was a round of layoffs. Things felt less freewheeling and more tense. This was the year we unionized, which was so important considering what happened the next year.

2020 is when it really started to get dicey. First Ben announced he was leaving for the Times, right before the Iowa caucuses. That really threw us on the politics team — we were all really angry, not so much at the concept of Ben leaving at all, but that he would check out at the most awkward moment possible. Then obviously the pandemic hit soon after and it was chaos. We fought for the work-share agreement instead of layoffs, and I’m still really proud that the union was able to save those jobs at that time. Even if it didn’t last. My memory of 2021 to 2022 is basically of a place that was struggling to find its footing at all. By the time they offered buyouts last year, I was ready to leave. It wasn’t the same place I had loved so much.

Clarissa-Jan Lim, senior reporter: I’d always heard that Asian employees at BuzzFeed would get mistaken for one another. Towards the end of 2021 when people started trickling back into the office and traveling to New York for summits with their respective desks, that happened to me, twice, in the span of a week. Two different white men at BuzzFeed News confused me for two different Asian women in our newsroom. Only one apologized!

Sam Henig, former executive editor and interim editor-in-chief: When I led the search for a new Editor-in-Chief last year, Karolina [Waclawiak] wrote in her memo that she wanted BuzzFeed News to embrace being “a little chaotic.” She was the perfect person to lead BuzzFeed News into its next chapter, to bring back that fun crazy energy from the early Ben Smith days — the kind of delight that spills onto the page. Given Karolina’s invigorating editorial vision and the strong plan we’d worked on with colleagues across the company to increase and diversify revenue, I left in the fall thinking that some of the best days for BuzzFeed News were still ahead.

Scaachi Koul, senior culture writer: Near the end, I felt a little like Chicken Little. I was telling everyone at work, “I think something bad’s about to happen.” I have, historically, been right about everything, but I’ll tell you I wasn’t thrilled to be right about this one. The thing that worried me the most was our travel budget disappeared practically overnight. Our earnings reports, now abundantly public, were looking grim. They changed the granola in the office to corn flakes. This, I thought, spells doom. But the tough thing about working in media is that a lot of things are doom-lite, and then the real doom comes and all you can think is: I can’t believe I was right about this.

Zia Thompson, audience engagement editor: One Monday in April, our office manager said Wednesday’s lunch would be from a “cutting-edge, robotics-powered mobile pizza restaurant created by a team of former SpaceX engineers.” I normally would’ve stayed home, but I was very intrigued by the idea of robot pizza. That Wednesday, I made the trek to the office and at lunch, I ate a pizza slice so mediocre, that had I not known it was digitally printed, I would’ve guessed it was.

The next day, BuzzFeed News shut down.

Brandon Wall, director of newsroom strategy and experiments: There’s actually one thing that my old boss Michael Rusch, who went by “Weed Dude” online, said to me that stuck with me over the years, and was the first thing I thought of when I found out BuzzFeed News was being shut down. He said something to the effect of “I’m asking you to leave your newspaper job to get on a rocket ship. The thing about rocket ships is that they go fast, but the ride can come to an end very unexpectedly. BuzzFeed might last a year, it might last five, it might last a century, we just don’t know.” I really appreciate the poetic foreshadowing of a guy who went by “Weed Dude” online telling me in 2015 that BuzzFeed might abruptly stop like a rocket one day, and then a SpaceX rocket blew up the day BuzzFeed News was getting shut down…. on 4/20/2023.