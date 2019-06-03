Coming Up: Here Are The Biggest Announcements From Apple's WWDC 2019

Brand-new features are coming to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. At 10 a.m. Pacific time Monday, Apple will kick off its annual conference for developers in San Jose, where it will unveil new versions of the operating systems that power your Apple devices.

The star of the show will likely be iOS, which runs on your iPhone and iPad. The latest version of the operating system is expected to include dozens of new features, top among them Dark Mode (which transforms the user interface of your iPhone and iPad from blinding white to slick black), Health app improvements, and possibly menstrual cycle tracking. A likely update to MacOS should make it easier to get iPad apps for the Mac. But the biggest news could be the long-awaited breakup of the unwieldy iTunes app into an array of smaller Music, Podcasts, and TV apps.

Updates are coming to the Apple Watch too, including an expected Watch App Store that lets you download apps directly to your wrist, no iPhone necessary, as well as a function that reminds you to take your pills, adding to the watch’s health-related utilities.

One more wild card: it's possible Apple will show off the new design for the Mac Pro and the massive 6K pro display expected to go with it.

Join us here at 10 a.m. Pacific time for live coverage.