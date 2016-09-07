Here Are The Biggest Announcements From Apple's iPhone Event

New water-resistant iPhones, the end of headphone jacks, Nintendo comes to iOS, and more.

Apple made some big announcements at its iPhone event in San Francisco today.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are finally here (you can pre-order them Sept. 9; they ship Sept. 16). They're water-resistant, come in two new colors, are faster and have a new pressure-sensitive home button and a longer battery life. Both of their cameras got big upgrades, and the 7 Plus also now has a two camera systems. The iPhone 7 starts at $645, while the 7 Plus starts at $769.

The most controversial moment of the event was when Apple confirmed rumors that it's removed the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus's headphone jacks, forcing users to move to wired Lightning headsets or wireless Bluetooth "Apple AirPods." (The phones will ship with an adapter that lets you use your old headphones, if you insist.)

The Apple Watch got several fitness-focused updates as well — the new Series 2 watch is water-resistant too, so you can take it swimming and surfing. An improved processor and GPS chip will help it track your fitness better, and now you don't have to take your phone with you on hikes and runs. It also has Pokémon Go.

Apple also announced that Nintendo games are finally coming to iOS — sometime soon, iPhone owners will be able to play a game called Super Mario Run. Nintendo stock started booming right as the news broke at the event.

Now all that's left to do is scope out Twitter for the funniest reactions to Apple's new stuff.