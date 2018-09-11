Here Are All The Big Announcements From Apple's iPhone Event
Apple is expected to announce new iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad models, as well as the public release of macOS Mojave for Mac, watchOS 5 for Apple Watch, and iOS 12, the latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad. The keynote, which will be held at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, starts at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 12, and will be livestreamed on Apple's website and Apple TV.
“Gather round,” read the event’s invitation sent to media, which prominently featured a metallic gold color. Some suspected the hue is a preview of the upcoming iPhone’s new shade, and recent leaks showed a glimpse of the coppery gold designs for the phone.
The company may use the event to finally announce a release date for the AirPower charging mat, unveiled at last year's September event with an expected launch in 2018. The accessory is designed to simultaneously charge any product enabled for wireless charging, such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
Stay tuned here for the latest: The BuzzFeed News Tech team will be publishing updates live from the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus.
Updates
The new watch screen is...very nice!
First up, it's a new, bigger Apple Watch: Series 4.
We knew this was going to happen today, but by all accounts the company is very excited about its new wrist gadget. How excited? On stage an executive called it "an intelligent guardian for your health." But there's good reason; the company says that it's "the #1 watch in the world" (which...is, I suppose, a pretty impressive thing to be able to claim).
Here's what you need to know about Series 4: It's thinner, and its screen goes edge-to-edge and is about 30% larger. What to do with this bigger watch face? More customizations to the screen (you can add pics of your loved ones or obsessively track all your fitness goals, and there's a whole bunch of live tracking options for things like sports scores, if you're into that).
There's a new speaker, too, which is 50% louder. More to come!
What Could "It" Be?
Oops! Apple's website accidentally leaked the names of new iPhone devices.
As reported by the website All Things How, Apple's product sitemap file inadvertently revealed the names of its not-yet-released devices: a 5.8-inch iPhone XS and a 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, which appear to be available in silver, black, and gold, and 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB sizes. A 6.1-inch iPhone XR appears to be available in Black, White, Red, Yellow, Blue, and Coral.
We've arrived at Steve Jobs Theater for Apple's press event. The announcement starts at 10 a.m. PT!
During last year's event, the 175-acre Apple Park campus was relatively empty. It was so new, the smell of fresh manure permeated throughout the rolling hills surrounding the Steve Jobs Theater, a glass rotunda overlooking the main building, built specifically for events like today's.
Employees have now moved into Apple Park, and the trees and grounds around Steven Jobs theater seem a little more lush.
-
