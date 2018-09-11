Here Are All The Big Announcements From Apple's iPhone Event

Apple to unveil new products at its Sept. 12 event.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad models, as well as the public release of macOS Mojave for Mac, watchOS 5 for Apple Watch, and iOS 12, the latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad. The keynote, which will be held at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, starts at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 12, and will be livestreamed on Apple's website and Apple TV.

“Gather round,” read the event’s invitation sent to media, which prominently featured a metallic gold color. Some suspected the hue is a preview of the upcoming iPhone’s new shade, and recent leaks showed a glimpse of the coppery gold designs for the phone.

The company may use the event to finally announce a release date for the AirPower charging mat, unveiled at last year's September event with an expected launch in 2018. The accessory is designed to simultaneously charge any product enabled for wireless charging, such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Stay tuned here for the latest: The BuzzFeed News Tech team will be publishing updates live from the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus.