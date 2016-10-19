This Amazing Music Video Is Raising Awareness About Violence Against LGBT People

ISTANBUL — A music video that portrays the story of a drag queen has made waves in Turkey, bringing the violence directed at the LGBT community into the mainstream.

The video by Turkish band Athena for their new song "Ses Etme," which means "don't make a sound," tells the story of a gay man and his friends who go to a party in drag. At the club, the man and his friends drink and dance with other men under disco lights. But on the way back home, he is beaten up by a bunch of men in the middle of an isolated street, before an elderly woman intervenes and saves him. She helps him up and the video ends with them walking home together.

It has been been watched nearly 3 million times since it was first uploaded two weeks ago.

"Most of the scenes are from my daily life," Onur Gokhan Gercek, a well-known drag performer, who plays the lead role in the video, told BuzzFeed News.

Gercek danced ballet until the age of 20 and has been performing as a drag queen for the last seven years. In addition to acting, Gercek contributed to the video by sharing his ideas for the screenplay.

"We weren't expecting that much attention," said Gercek. "It is not a political statement or anything like that. All in all, it is a music video. Everybody was deeply moved by the story. At a time where homophobia and transphobia are on the rise, LGBT visibility is very important and it is a necessity."