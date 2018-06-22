14 Podcasts You Need To Listen To This Summer

The podcast to listen to during a long road trip:

In the Dark, Season 2, by APM Reports is told by reporter Madeleine Baran, who “examines the case of Curtis Flowers, who has been tried six times for the same crime.”





The podcast to listen to if you want to Netflix and chill, but at the beach:

You Can’t Make This Up dives into “real stories behind Netflix Original true stories.”





The podcast to listen to for radical self-love before that pool party:

She’s All Fat: A Body Positive Podcast by April K. Quioh and Sophie Carter-Kahn focuses on “current events, popular culture, and the intersections between fatness and feminism.”





The podcast to listen to while strolling around a park:

Making Obama by WBEZ “tells the story of former president Barack Obama’s climb from Chicago to the national stage.”





The podcast to listen to for a deep news fix while sippin’ a cup of joe:

Caliphate “follows Rukmini Callimachi, who covers terrorism for the New York Times, on her quest to understand ISIS.”





The podcast to listen to when you're coming back to real life and want to get caught up:

The News from BuzzFeed News gives you the full picture behind some of the fascinating and wide-ranging stories first reported by our team.





The podcast to listen to on a rainy Saturday night in:

Lore by Aaron Mahnke is “about the dark historical tales that fuel our modern superstitions.”





The podcast to listen to when you’re feeling blue and need a friend:

The Struggle Bus by Katharine Heller and Sally Tamarkin is an advice show that "tackles mental health, self-care, and just getting through the damn day."





The podcast to listen to for setting some summertime goals:

Personal Best by CBC Podcasts “turns tiny goals into grand adventures.”





The podcast to listen to for work inspiration during your daily commute:

WorkLife with Adam Grant by TED “takes you inside some of the world’s most unusual workplaces to discover the keys to better work.”





The podcast to listen to while on your lunch break:

Great Women of Business by the Parcast Network focuses on stories of “business savvy women who battled sexism all the way to the executive suite.”





The podcast to listen to when you’re alone:

Ear Hustle by Radiotopia from PRX brings you “stories of life inside prison, shared and produced by those living it.”





The podcast to listen to during a flight…let’s say to Mars, sort of:

The Habitat by Gimlet Media gives “an addictive serialized documentary: the true story of a fake planet.”



