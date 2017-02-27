BuzzFeed News

The Weird '90s Drink Zima Is Coming Back And People Are Stoked

You can officially party like it's 1999 this July.

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Posted on February 27, 2017, at 4:01 p.m. ET

Another obscure '90s fad is gracing us with its presence. Zima, the strange but beloved malt-boozy beverage, is making a return this Fourth of July.

"The '90s resurgence is happening everywhere and everyone has great stories and memories with this drink so we thought it would be a fun thing to do," Tristan Meline, Zima's brand manager, told BuzzFeed News.

But you can only experience this nostalgia for a short time. Zima is only available until Labor Day and there aren't any plans to make it a permanent fixture in the alcohol aisle.

For those of you who are not familiar with this piece of pop culture history, Zima was the first alternative to beer, like the '90s version of Smirnoff Ice and Mike's Hard Lemonade.

It's good to hear that Zima is making a comeback, if only so the youngsters will understand this joke:
The Frustrated Fan @Frustrated_Fan

It's good to hear that Zima is making a comeback, if only so the youngsters will understand this joke:

It had a loyal, almost cult-like following and was MadTV's Rusty Miller's drink of choice (if that gives you any idea).

Coors created the fizzy alcoholic beverage (which apparently you must consume with Jolly Ranchers because it didn't really have a flavor) in 1993 when beer sales were declining.

Its peculiar look and taste made it a major success, but then other brands hopped on the malt-beverage train and Zima faded into obscurity in 2008 after several marketing blunders.

But like most odd American fads, it remained popular in Japan. Obviously.

#サマソニ の思い出に #ZIMA GIRLと一緒に写真を撮ろう！おもてなししちゃうよ？！ #ジーマ #DIVE_TO_SUMMER #サマー #FES #summersonic #サマーソニック
ZIMA @ZIMA_JAPAN

#サマソニ の思い出に #ZIMA GIRLと一緒に写真を撮ろう！おもてなししちゃうよ？！ #ジーマ #DIVE_TO_SUMMER #サマー #FES #summersonic #サマーソニック

Rumors of Zima's return had been bubbling up recently and '90s kids have been bugging out.

#FBF early 90's when I was #ZIMA bottle on Halloween, actually did this many times. Read ZIMA is making a comeback:… https://t.co/yFpSMrI8kK
Janet Mayson @JanetMayson1

#FBF early 90's when I was #ZIMA bottle on Halloween, actually did this many times. Read ZIMA is making a comeback:… https://t.co/yFpSMrI8kK

Just read that #ZIMA is making a comeback. What a great thing in these uncertain times. making America great again.
dan agostino @dan_agostino

Just read that #ZIMA is making a comeback. What a great thing in these uncertain times. making America great again.

Talk about dedication 😬

Now that #Zima is coming back, looks like I won't need to bust open this vintage bottle that turned yellow.… https://t.co/La1MScLmlm
Flo-Bot @McFlo14

Now that #Zima is coming back, looks like I won't need to bust open this vintage bottle that turned yellow.… https://t.co/La1MScLmlm

Apparently, it makes a great mixer ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Zima wasn't half-bad. As long as you poured a shot of tequila in it.
Regina Phalange @smhbrb

Zima wasn't half-bad. As long as you poured a shot of tequila in it.

The offbeat, uncomfortable commercials were one of the best things about the drink. They riffed on traditional beer commercials, featuring oddballs, hipsters, and grungy teens drinking in random places and empty bars.

This isn't awkward at all.

It's also the thing to drink when you're overheated and simultaneously getting attacked by bees.

So if you're looking for something different or want to relive your youth, grab your walkman, hit your friend's crib, and get crunk. Because "when it's gone, it's gone," Meline said.

