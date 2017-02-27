The Weird '90s Drink Zima Is Coming Back And People Are Stoked

You can officially party like it's 1999 this July.

Another obscure '90s fad is gracing us with its presence. Zima, the strange but beloved malt-boozy beverage, is making a return this Fourth of July.

"The '90s resurgence is happening everywhere and everyone has great stories and memories with this drink so we thought it would be a fun thing to do," Tristan Meline, Zima's brand manager, told BuzzFeed News.

But you can only experience this nostalgia for a short time. Zima is only available until Labor Day and there aren't any plans to make it a permanent fixture in the alcohol aisle.