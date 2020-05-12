"Ink Master" Star Daniel Silva Will Be Arrested After A Car Crash Killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie, Police Say

A YouTuber died on his 25th birthday after a well-known tattoo artist and reality TV star crashed the car they were riding in while speeding in a Los Angeles neighborhood, police said.

On Sunday night, Corey La Barrie, a vlogger who has more than 340,000 subscribers on YouTube and thousands more on Instagram, died after Ink Master star Daniel Silva crashed a new McLaren sports car into a stop sign and a tree, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division told BuzzFeed News.

Silva is expected to be booked on a murder charge, Detective Arvin Buenaventura told BuzzFeed News.

The tattoo artist was speeding down Huston Street in Valley Village when he "lost control" of the car due to his "high rate of speed" and veered off the road, police said. The 27-year-old driver exited the car and attempted to leave the scene, but he was stopped by citizens who came to render aid, Buenaventura said. No other cars were involved in the crash.



The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene and took Silva and his 25-year-old passenger, a resident of Valley Village, to the hospital. The passenger died from his injuries.

Silva is still receiving treatment and will be arrested once he can be discharged, Buenaventura said. When asked what caused the crash, police said it was due to speed and would not say whether the driver had been drinking.

Police would also not confirm the identity of the man who died, but La Barrie's family members posted about his death on Monday.

Lissa Harrison, his mother, said on Instagram that her son "was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver."

"No words can describe the sadness I feel in [losing] a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief," she wrote. "I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

La Barrie's brother, Jarrad, also alleged that alcohol was a factor in the accident, writing on Instagram: "Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving... This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i don't how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so fucking much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P❤️ P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you."