A Mom Allegedly Poured Water On Her Sleeping Baby's Face For Keeping Her Up At Night And Posted It On Facebook
In her caption, the 33-year-old reportedly wrote that it was “payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night...😂😂😂”
Authorities in South Carolina have charged a woman with cruelty to children after she allegedly recorded herself pouring water on her sleeping baby’s face and then posted it on Facebook, calling it “payback” for keeping her up at night.
On Saturday night, Caitlin Alyse Hardy filmed herself tipping a water bottle onto her sleeping 9-month-old daughter’s nose and mouth twice, causing her to wake up while coughing and sputtering, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 33-year-old then allegedly posted the video to her Facebook page with the caption, “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night...” with three laughing emojis.
In a statement, the department said it investigated Hardy after seeing “disturbing images on a social media site.” Authorities arrested her Wednesday after issuing a warrant the day before, accusing her of causing “ill treatment, unnecessary pain and suffering, and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance” upon her infant.
Screenshots of the video went viral on Facebook after a group, “Where is baby Kate?,” posted them Sunday with a picture of the mother’s profile and the number and link to the sheriff’s department.
Horrified, members of the group started contacting Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, posting their snapshots.
Sheriff Anthony Dennis said his office received a number of calls and communications from “concerned persons” about the video.
Officials charged the mother with cruelty to children and booked her at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. She was released Wednesday after posting a $1,500 bond, records show.
The mother of four, meanwhile, appears to have scrubbed her Facebook account. BuzzFeed News reached out to the social media company to confirm whether they removed her profile, or if the user took it down herself.
In 2014, Hardy was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly violating the state’s law for properly securing and restraining a child while in a vehicle, according to court records.
Dennis told BuzzFeed News in a statement that his office, along with the Sumter County Department of Social Services, continues to investigate the matter and whether her three other children are in danger.
