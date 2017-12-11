Remember That Guy Who Saved The Bunny From The Fire? Turns Out There's Some Drama In The Tale

Two guys are claiming to be the one who rescued a rabbit from the California wildfire. Settle in, folks.

You probably have already shed a tear, or 100, watching the viral video of a man bravely running into a wall of flames to rescue a little rabbit from a terrifying California wildfire.

Who is the hero in a hoodie who saved bunny from Thomas fire flames? https://t.co/tHtHZnR6Wy

It was an instant internet sensation, and people clamored to know just who was this god among men, dressed in a red hoodie and black basketball shorts, who ran into flames to save a little creature. But he declined to be interviewed by the ABC station that originally captured the video.

In the video, the man frantically jumps up and down, his concern and fear palpable as he calls to the rabbit and tries to coax her closer. After crawling on the side of the highway, the man is able to scoop up the rabbit before running off camera.

2017 summed up. The world is on fire but maybe, at least, we can save one bunny. RT @NBCNews: Witnesses saw this ma… https://t.co/mUixGhZC92

People quickly saw this act as a beacon of hope in a world recently torn apart by fires, earthquakes, and devastating hurricanes — a symbol of all that is good in our current dumpster fire of a world.

@ABC His obvious distress over the bunny's fate when it runs into the fire, his tenacity against the heat and flame… https://t.co/nNcX0qENrF

@cmclymer The reason the bunny saver appeals to us is that raw humanity that it shows. In these dark times, a man… https://t.co/NCetnmEaWy

I’m just trying to find a guy who would save a bunny in a fire.

He became the standard by which women now measured all men.

This dude ran into a fire for a bunny and I can’t get a guy to return my texts.

I’ve been thinking about that dude who not only saved the bunny from the fire, but ALSO straight up refused an inte… https://t.co/GvvKGRNTUy

"I love animals myself," Gonzalez told the station. "I didn’t want the rabbit to go through the fire... At first, he was afraid of me because I was yelling, but then it went in my arms."

Gonzalez said he then put the rabbit down on the other side of the highway, away from the flames, and drove away.

But here's where things start to get a little fishy in this rabbit tale: Gonzalez said there were actually TWO rabbits and he was able to save the white one. But when he spoke to the Daily Mail on Friday, he recounted seeing THREE rabbits.

"I thought to myself it was the rabbit's family," he told the outlet. Gonzalez also didn't clearly state whether he rescued a white rabbit or a black one with white spots. 🤔

Also, as HuffPost points out, wild rabbits in that part of Southern California are typically brown or gray. White or black rabbits would most likely be domesticated, and are less likely to be found randomly running on the side of the highway.

Of course, it was a slightly hectic situation, so perhaps the details got a little fuzzy.