Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Hillary Clinton is officially the Democratic party's presidential nominee, Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against officers in the Freddie Gray case, and the '90s are coming back to MTV.
1. The DNC
Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday night — the first woman of a major US political party to do so. Who introduced her?President Barack ObamaHer husband Bill ClintonHer daughter Chelsea ClintonKaty Perry
It's Chelsea Clinton.
Chelsea Clinton introduced her mother and painted a deeply personal portrait. During her speech, Hillary nodded to her own historic moment: “When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit. So let’s keep going, until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves.”
2. Qaddafi Henchmen
Three Qaddafi henchmen have been found living comfortably in Britain this week despite being wanted in Tripoli for allegedly doing what?Leaking top-secret info about the former Libyan dictatorUnlawful killingsEmbezzling millions from the collapsed stateSpying on foreign governments
It's embezzling millions from the collapsed state.
The three men – who all deny any wrongdoing – are on a target list of former regime figures wanted by prosecutors in Tripoli for allegedly fleeing the country with stolen state assets following the collapse of Qaddafi’s dictatorship in 2011. BuzzFeed News found the trio living in Britain.
3. The Death of Freddie Gray
The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office dropped all remaining charges against police related to the death of Freddie Gray, who died after he was taken into custody last year. How many officers had been charged in the case?ThreeFiveSixSeven
It's six.
The decision comes after three officers charged were acquitted at trial. An internal affairs investigation of the police officers' conduct during the arrest of Gray is still ongoing.
4. State of Emergency in California
Acting California Gov. Tom Torlakson declared a state of emergency Tuesday. Why?Ongoing droughtVia WikipediaAn unprecedented heatwaveVia WikipediaEarthquakesVia wikipediaWildfiresVia AP
It's wildfires.
Firefighters are battling two large wildfires near Los Angeles and Big Sur that have destroyed dozens of homes and left at least two people dead.
5. Australia's Detention Abuse
Footage of an Aboriginal teen in a detention center in Australia’s Northern Territory was the tip of the iceberg when it comes to human rights abuses in the area’s justice system. What horrific treatment did the boy endure?Kept in the cell with no natural light, air conditioning, or running water for up to 23 hours a dayTeargassing for up to eight minutesAll of the aboveNone of the above
It's all of the above.
The ABC’s Four Corners program obtained video of several incidents, including footage of 14-year-old Jake Roper trying to escape his small concrete cell before being teargassed for up to eight minutes. Aboriginal young people make up almost 96% of the Northern Territory's juvenile detention population.
6. Apple Earnings
Why is Apple's business declining?Slowing economySlowing iPhone salesSlowing Macbook salesIt's not declining. Apple's business is actually surging.
It's slowing iPhone sales.
As always, Apple's business this quarter was driven by how many iPhones were sold. The phones make up about two-thirds of Apple’s revenue, and the company sold 40.4 million of them for the quarter, down from 47.5 million last year. Analysts expected 40 million.
7. Rio Olympics
Rio’s Olympic village is apparently one big hot mess, according to the Australian team. The accommodation for Olympic athletes has ___.Blocked toiletsLeaking pipesNo lights in the stairwellsAll of the above
It's all of the above.
The chef de mission for the Australian Olympic team, Kitty Chiller, said her team would not be staying in the village due to many serious issues.
8. Verizon Buying Yahoo
Verizon announced Monday that it’ll acquire Yahoo’s core web business in a ___ billion deal.$4.8$4.6$4.9$5
It's $4.8 billion
The deal ends Yahoo’s run of more than two decades as one of the first true independent web giants to emerge from Silicon Valley.
9. Old-School MTV
Old-school MTV is returning Aug. 1 with some classic favorites. Which show is not part of the flashback?"Daria""Punk'd""TRL""Pimp My Ride"
It's "TRL."
MTV will rebrand VH1 Classic as MTV Classic, featuring a mix of shows from the olden days, like "Daria," "Beavis & Butt-Head," and "Cribs."
