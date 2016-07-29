BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news / quiz

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Hillary Clinton is officially the Democratic party's presidential nominee, Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against officers in the Freddie Gray case, and the '90s are coming back to MTV. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories in new BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Posted on July 29, 2016, at 4:25 a.m. ET

  1. 1. The DNC

    Getty Images

    Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday night — the first woman of a major US political party to do so. Who introduced her?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    President Barack Obama
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Her husband Bill Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Her daughter Chelsea Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Katy Perry
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Chelsea Clinton.

    Chelsea Clinton introduced her mother and painted a deeply personal portrait. During her speech, Hillary nodded to her own historic moment: “When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit. So let’s keep going, until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves.”

    It's Chelsea Clinton.
    Via Getty Images

  2. 2. Qaddafi Henchmen

    Reuters / BuzzFeed News

    Three Qaddafi henchmen have been found living comfortably in Britain this week despite being wanted in Tripoli for allegedly doing what?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Leaking top-secret info about the former Libyan dictator
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Unlawful killings
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Embezzling millions from the collapsed state
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spying on foreign governments
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's embezzling millions from the collapsed state.

    The three men – who all deny any wrongdoing – are on a target list of former regime figures wanted by prosecutors in Tripoli for allegedly fleeing the country with stolen state assets following the collapse of Qaddafi’s dictatorship in 2011. BuzzFeed News found the trio living in Britain.

  3. 3. The Death of Freddie Gray

    The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office dropped all remaining charges against police related to the death of Freddie Gray, who died after he was taken into custody last year. How many officers had been charged in the case?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Three
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Five
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Six
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Seven
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's six.

    The decision comes after three officers charged were acquitted at trial. An internal affairs investigation of the police officers' conduct during the arrest of Gray is still ongoing.

    It's six.

  4. 4. State of Emergency in California

    Acting California Gov. Tom Torlakson declared a state of emergency Tuesday. Why?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikipedia
    Ongoing drought
    Via Wikipedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikipedia
    An unprecedented heatwave
    Via Wikipedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via wikipedia
    Earthquakes
    Via wikipedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP
    Wildfires
    Via AP
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's wildfires.

    Firefighters are battling two large wildfires near Los Angeles and Big Sur that have destroyed dozens of homes and left at least two people dead.

  5. 5. Australia's Detention Abuse

    ABC

    Footage of an Aboriginal teen in a detention center in Australia’s Northern Territory was the tip of the iceberg when it comes to human rights abuses in the area’s justice system. What horrific treatment did the boy endure?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kept in the cell with no natural light, air conditioning, or running water for up to 23 hours a day
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Teargassing for up to eight minutes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's all of the above.

    The ABC’s Four Corners program obtained video of several incidents, including footage of 14-year-old Jake Roper trying to escape his small concrete cell before being teargassed for up to eight minutes. Aboriginal young people make up almost 96% of the Northern Territory's juvenile detention population.

  6. 6. Apple Earnings

    Gabrielle Lurie / AFP / Getty Images

    Why is Apple's business declining?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Slowing economy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Slowing iPhone sales
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Slowing Macbook sales
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It's not declining. Apple's business is actually surging.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's slowing iPhone sales.

    As always, Apple's business this quarter was driven by how many iPhones were sold. The phones make up about two-thirds of Apple’s revenue, and the company sold 40.4 million of them for the quarter, down from 47.5 million last year. Analysts expected 40 million.

  7. 7. Rio Olympics

    Rio’s Olympic village is apparently one big hot mess, according to the Australian team. The accommodation for Olympic athletes has ___.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blocked toilets
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Leaking pipes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No lights in the stairwells
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's all of the above.

    The chef de mission for the Australian Olympic team, Kitty Chiller, said her team would not be staying in the village due to many serious issues.

  8. 8. Verizon Buying Yahoo

    Robert Galbraith / Reuters

    Verizon announced Monday that it’ll acquire Yahoo’s core web business in a ___ billion deal.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    $4.8
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $4.6
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $4.9
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $5
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's $4.8 billion

    The deal ends Yahoo’s run of more than two decades as one of the first true independent web giants to emerge from Silicon Valley.

  9. 9. Old-School MTV

    Old-school MTV is returning Aug. 1 with some classic favorites. Which show is not part of the flashback?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Daria"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Punk'd"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "TRL"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Pimp My Ride"
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's "TRL."

    MTV will rebrand VH1 Classic as MTV Classic, featuring a mix of shows from the olden days, like "Daria," "Beavis & Butt-Head," and "Cribs."

Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via Giphy
