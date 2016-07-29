Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday night — the first woman of a major US political party to do so. Who introduced her?

Chelsea Clinton introduced her mother and painted a deeply personal portrait. During her speech, Hillary nodded to her own historic moment: “When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit. So let’s keep going, until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves.”

