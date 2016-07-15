Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
At least 80 people are dead after a truck plowed through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France; the UK has a new prime minister; and Pokémon Go is taking over the world. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. Terrorist Attack in Nice, France
At least 80 people died after a truck plowed into a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, France, on Thursday. President François Hollande called it a terrorist attack and said the country was extending its state of emergency for how long?One yearSix monthsThree monthsOne month
It's three months.
On July 26 Hollande was expected to end a state of emergency instituted after the Paris terror attacks in November. Instead, Hollande said he would be mobilizing soldiers and reserves and increasing the manpower on the nation’s streets and borders.
2. New UK Prime Minister
Theresa May became the UK’s new prime minister this week. How many other female PMs has the country had?123
It's one.
May is the second female prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher in 1979–90. The new Conservative PM took over less than three weeks after David Cameron said he was quitting.
3. BuzzFeed News Investigates
Documents raise disturbing new questions about detainee abuse under President Obama’s watch in Afghanistan. What was the fundamental purpose of “the separation interrogation technique”?To make detainees lose their mindsTo help make detainees cough up informationTo turn detainees against their government
it's to help make detainees cough up information.
The “separation” procedure physically isolates a prisoner so he can’t communicate with anyone but U.S. personnel.
4. Dallas Police Shootings
President Obama praised the Dallas police for their reform efforts during a memorial for the five officers killed in last week’s shooting. By what percent did excessive force complaints against the department drop between 2009 and 2014?82%64%50%35%
It's 64%.
“This police department trained in de-escalation far before cities across America did it,” Mayor Mike Rawlings said. “We’re one of the premier community policing cities in the country and this year we have the fewest police officer-related shootings than any large city in America.”
5. Republican National Convention
The Republican National Convention kicks off this Monday. Which of the following people isn’t in the speaker line-up?Dr. Ben CarsonDonald J. Trump Jr.Sarah PalinHouse Speaker Paul Ryan
It's Sarah Palin.
Sarah Palin, who endorsed Trump in January, was notably absent.
Pokémon Go Madness
Pokémon Go hysteria has fully taken over in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Which of these things did NOT happen this week?The President Of Israel Is Apparently Playing Pokémon GoWelcome To The Pokémon Go Election: Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Both Referenced The GameThe Holocaust Museum Wants Visitors To Please Stop Playing Pokémon Go ThereA Man Was Arrested For Breaking Into Area 51 So He Could Catch Pokémon
It's A Man Was Arrested For Breaking Into Area 51 So He Could Catch Pokémon
The rest of those stories actually happened. But not Area 51...yet.
7. 2016 Emmy Nominations
Who is the first South Asian actor nominated for an Emmy in a leading role?Priyanka ChopraMindy KalingAziz AnsariKunal Nayyar
It's Aziz Ansari.
Aziz Ansari He received a nomination for his portrayal of Dev Shah on Master of None, his critically acclaimed Netflix series. And here are all the other 2016 Emmy nominations.
8. Who Said It
Which Supreme Court Justice said this about Donald Trump this week? “I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president."Justice Sonia SotomayorJustice Elena KaganJustice John RobertsJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
It's Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Ginsburg later said she regretted her remarks after making several statements this week making clear how much she disapproved of Trump.
