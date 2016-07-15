BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

At least 80 people are dead after a truck plowed through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France; the UK has a new prime minister; and Pokémon Go is taking over the world. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on July 15, 2016, at 4:46 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Terrorist Attack in Nice, France

    Getty Images

    At least 80 people died after a truck plowed into a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, France, on Thursday. President François Hollande called it a terrorist attack and said the country was extending its state of emergency for how long?

    It's three months.

    On July 26 Hollande was expected to end a state of emergency instituted after the Paris terror attacks in November. Instead, Hollande said he would be mobilizing soldiers and reserves and increasing the manpower on the nation’s streets and borders.

  2. 2. New UK Prime Minister

    Carl Court / Getty Images

    Theresa May became the UK’s new prime minister this week. How many other female PMs has the country had?

    It's one.

    May is the second female prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher in 1979–90. The new Conservative PM took over less than three weeks after David Cameron said he was quitting.

  3. 3. BuzzFeed News Investigates

    BuzzFeed

    Documents raise disturbing new questions about detainee abuse under President Obama’s watch in Afghanistan. What was the fundamental purpose of “the separation interrogation technique”?

    it's to help make detainees cough up information.

    The “separation” procedure physically isolates a prisoner so he can’t communicate with anyone but U.S. personnel.

  4. 4. Dallas Police Shootings

    Getty Images

    President Obama praised the Dallas police for their reform efforts during a memorial for the five officers killed in last week’s shooting. By what percent did excessive force complaints against the department drop between 2009 and 2014?

    It's 64%.

    “This police department trained in de-escalation far before cities across America did it,” Mayor Mike Rawlings said. “We’re one of the premier community policing cities in the country and this year we have the fewest police officer-related shootings than any large city in America.”

  5. 5. Republican National Convention

    AP

    The Republican National Convention kicks off this Monday. Which of the following people isn’t in the speaker line-up?

    It's Sarah Palin.

    Sarah Palin, who endorsed Trump in January, was notably absent.

  6. Pokémon Go Madness

    Richmond police / Twitter / Niantic

    Pokémon Go hysteria has fully taken over in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Which of these things did NOT happen this week?

    It's A Man Was Arrested For Breaking Into Area 51 So He Could Catch Pokémon

    The rest of those stories actually happened. But not Area 51...yet.

  7. 7. 2016 Emmy Nominations

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

    Who is the first South Asian actor nominated for an Emmy in a leading role?

    It's Aziz Ansari.

    Aziz Ansari He received a nomination for his portrayal of Dev Shah on Master of None, his critically acclaimed Netflix series. And here are all the other 2016 Emmy nominations.

  8. 8. Who Said It

    Which Supreme Court Justice said this about Donald Trump this week? “I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president."

    It's Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

    Ginsburg later said she regretted her remarks after making several statements this week making clear how much she disapproved of Trump.

Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!

