Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Police shot and killed two black men in two days, the State Department is reopening its investigation into how Hillary Clinton and her aides handled classified info, and Juno met Mars. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. Police Violence
Which celebrity said: "It is up to us to take a stand and demand that they ‘stop killing us'" after police shot and killed two black men, Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota, this week?BeyoncéKanye WestFrank Ocean
It's Beyoncé.
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Sterling's death. The 37-year-old was shot multiple times by police outside a convenience store where he had been selling CDs. Castile was shot after being pulled over by a police officer over a broken tail light. Their deaths sparked outrage and protest across the country.
-
2. Clinton's Emails
The State Department announced it is reopening an internal investigation into how Hillary Clinton and her top aides handled classified information while she was secretary of state. Is Clinton facing criminal charges?YesNo
It's no.
FBI Director James Comey said that while there is evidence Clinton and her team were “extremely careless” in their handling of classified information, investigators concluded charges were not appropriate in the case.
-
3. Brexit Fallout
Avid British anti-EU politician Nigel Farage resigned as leader of his party, saying “I’ve done my bit.” Which party did he lead?The Labour PartyThe Tory PartyThe UK Independence PartyThe Conservative Party
It's the UK Independence Party, aka UKIP.
Nigel Farage quit as UKIP leader this week, insisting the public's vote to take the UK out of the EU means his political career has served its purpose.
-
4. Violence in Iraq
At least 300 people died and 225 others were injured in a suicide bombing in Baghdad. The attack is believed to be the Iraq's deadliest bombing since when?2001200320052007
It's 2003.
The bombing is believed to be the deadliest bombing in Iraq since the U.S. invasion in 2003. Iraq’s Interior Minister Mohammed al-Ghabban has resigned following the attack.
-
5. The Chilcot Report
A damning UK report into the Iraq war and its aftermath came out on Wednesday. Which of the following is a key finding?The UK chose to join the invasion of Iraq before peaceful options were exhausted.Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair vowed to then-U.S. President George Bush in a letter: “I will be with you, whatever.”All of the aboveNone of the above
It's all of the above.
The 2.6-million-word report took seven years to complete and concluded that "the UK chose to join the invasion of Iraq before the peaceful options for disarmament had been exhausted. Military action at that time was not a last resort.”
-
6. Eli Wiesel
Holocaust survivor Eli Wiesel died last Saturday at the age of 87. His memoir, ____, chronicled his experiences at Nazi concentration camps.HopeDarknessNightSpirit
It's Night.
The book, published in 1958, has been translated into 30 languages. Wiesel's mother and father and one of his sisters died in concentration camps. Throughout the years, Wiesel continued to be an outspoken critic of oppression and intolerance.
-
7. Welcome to Jupiter
NASA’s Juno spacecraft entered the orbit of Jupiter — the largest planet in our solar system. How many years had the journey taken?5 years8 years16 years18 years
It's five years.
Juno’s mission is to study Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. The spacecraft set off from Earth in August 2011 and had traveled 1.74 billion miles by the time it reached orbit around Jupiter.
-
8. Iron Woman
Marvel announced that a 15-year-old black girl from Chicago will be taking Tony Stark’s place in the Iron Man comic series. What is her name?Macie StarkJessica GordonRachel CarterRiri Williams
It's Riri Williams.
Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis told Time that the story of a “brilliant, young woman whose life was marred by tragedy that could have easily ended her life — just random street violence — and went off to college was very inspiring to me.”
-
9. Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player, lost to a 28th-ranked opponent at Wimbledon on Saturday. Who beat him?British Andy MurraySwiss Roger FedererCzech Tomas BerdychAmerican Sam Querrey
It’s Sam Querrey.
Serbian Djokovic lost 7-6 6-1 3-6 7-6 last Saturday to American Sam Querrey. It was Djokovic’s first defeat since the 2015 French Open final.
-
