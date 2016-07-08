Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Holocaust survivor Eli Wiesel died last Saturday at the age of 87. His memoir, ____, chronicled his experiences at Nazi concentration camps.

Correct! Wrong! It's Night.

The book, published in 1958, has been translated into 30 languages. Wiesel's mother and father and one of his sisters died in concentration camps. Throughout the years, Wiesel continued to be an outspoken critic of oppression and intolerance.

Via U.S. Army via AP