Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news

Police shot and killed two black men in two days, the State Department is reopening its investigation into how Hillary Clinton and her aides handled classified info, and Juno met Mars. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on July 8, 2016, at 4:43 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Police Violence

    Images from Facebook

    Which celebrity said: "It is up to us to take a stand and demand that they ‘stop killing us'" after police shot and killed two black men, Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota, this week?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Beyoncé
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kanye West
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Frank Ocean
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Beyoncé.

    The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Sterling's death. The 37-year-old was shot multiple times by police outside a convenience store where he had been selling CDs. Castile was shot after being pulled over by a police officer over a broken tail light. Their deaths sparked outrage and protest across the country.

    It's Beyoncé.

  2. 2. Clinton's Emails

    Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

    The State Department announced it is reopening an internal investigation into how Hillary Clinton and her top aides handled classified information while she was secretary of state. Is Clinton facing criminal charges?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's no.

    FBI Director James Comey said that while there is evidence Clinton and her team were “extremely careless” in their handling of classified information, investigators concluded charges were not appropriate in the case.

  3. 3. Brexit Fallout

    Avid British anti-EU politician Nigel Farage resigned as leader of his party, saying “I’ve done my bit.” Which party did he lead?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Labour Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Tory Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The UK Independence Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Conservative Party
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the UK Independence Party, aka UKIP.

    Nigel Farage quit as UKIP leader this week, insisting the public's vote to take the UK out of the EU means his political career has served its purpose.

  4. 4. Violence in Iraq

    Hadi Mizban / AP

    At least 300 people died and 225 others were injured in a suicide bombing in Baghdad. The attack is believed to be the Iraq's deadliest bombing since when?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    2001
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2003
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2005
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2007
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 2003.

    The bombing is believed to be the deadliest bombing in Iraq since the U.S. invasion in 2003. Iraq’s Interior Minister Mohammed al-Ghabban has resigned following the attack.

  5. 5. The Chilcot Report

    Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

    A damning UK report into the Iraq war and its aftermath came out on Wednesday. Which of the following is a key finding?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The UK chose to join the invasion of Iraq before peaceful options were exhausted.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair vowed to then-U.S. President George Bush in a letter: “I will be with you, whatever.”
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's all of the above.

    The 2.6-million-word report took seven years to complete and concluded that "the UK chose to join the invasion of Iraq before the peaceful options for disarmament had been exhausted. Military action at that time was not a last resort.”

  6. 6. Eli Wiesel

    Bebeto Matthews / AP

    Holocaust survivor Eli Wiesel died last Saturday at the age of 87. His memoir, ____, chronicled his experiences at Nazi concentration camps.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hope
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Darkness
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Night
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spirit
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Night.

    The book, published in 1958, has been translated into 30 languages. Wiesel's mother and father and one of his sisters died in concentration camps. Throughout the years, Wiesel continued to be an outspoken critic of oppression and intolerance.

    It's Night.
    Via U.S. Army via AP

  7. 7. Welcome to Jupiter

    NASA

    NASA’s Juno spacecraft entered the orbit of Jupiter — the largest planet in our solar system. How many years had the journey taken?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    5 years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    8 years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    16 years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    18 years
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's five years.

    Juno’s mission is to study Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. The spacecraft set off from Earth in August 2011 and had traveled 1.74 billion miles by the time it reached orbit around Jupiter.

  8. 8. Iron Woman

    Marvel

    Marvel announced that a 15-year-old black girl from Chicago will be taking Tony Stark’s place in the Iron Man comic series. What is her name?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Macie Stark
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jessica Gordon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rachel Carter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Riri Williams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Riri Williams.

    Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis told Time that the story of a “brilliant, young woman whose life was marred by tragedy that could have easily ended her life — just random street violence — and went off to college was very inspiring to me.”

  9. 9. Wimbledon

    Alastair Grant / AP Photo

    Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player, lost to a 28th-ranked opponent at Wimbledon on Saturday. Who beat him?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    British Andy Murray
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Swiss Roger Federer
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Czech Tomas Berdych
    Correct
    Incorrect
    American Sam Querrey
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s Sam Querrey.

    Serbian Djokovic lost 7-6 6-1 3-6 7-6 last Saturday to American Sam Querrey. It was Djokovic’s first defeat since the 2015 French Open final.

    It’s Sam Querrey.

