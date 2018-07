Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

How much did New Balance say it would pay runner Boris Berian if he won an Olympic gold medal?

Correct! Wrong! It's $150,000.

A gold medal gets you $150,000, according to details from a dispute between Nike and Berian. Nike says it matched an offer from New Balance, and New Balance offered the 23-year-old an annual base salary of $125,000 for three years — though that jumps to as much as $275,000 if he wins a gold medal at the Olympics this summer.