Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news

Hillary Clinton claimed victory as the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. party, the Stanford sexual assault victim's letter has sparked an international response, and two major artists are being sued for copying content. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 10, 2016, at 5:18 a.m. ET

  1. 1. 2016 U.S. Election

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    Hillary Clinton claimed victory as the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. party this week. After which state's primary did Bernie Sanders concede his campaign?

    California
    Montana
    South Dakota
    None of the above
    Sanders has not abandoned his presidential bid but said he would work with Hillary Clinton to “defeat Donald Trump." President Obama endorsed Clinton after meeting with Sanders on Thursday.

  2. 2. Stanford Sexual Assault

    BuzzFeed News

    Which major U.S. political figure wrote an open letter in response to the Stanford sexual assault survivor?

    First lady Michelle Obama
    Former President Bill Clinton
    President Barack Obama
    Vice President Joe Biden
    It's Vice President Joe Biden.

    Biden, in an open letter sent to BuzzFeed News, said “a lot of people failed” the Stanford sexual assault survivor and that she will “save lives” thanks to the powerful message she read to her assailant in court.

  3. 3. In or OUT?

    Dylan Martinez / AFP / Getty Images

    U.K. citizens registered to vote in the EU referendum this week, which will decide whether the country leaves or stays in the European Union. Which side is Prime Minister David Cameron on?

    In
    Out
    It's In.

    The prime minister said the Leave campaign is trying to “con people into taking a leap in the dark." Learn more about the EU referendum here.

  4. 4. Conflict in the Middle East

    Why did Israel revoke 83,000 Palestinian travel permits this week?

    In response to a deadly shooting at a market in Tel Aviv
    As part of a new border security plan
    In response to an order from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
    For no reason
    The Israeli military revoked 83,000 permits for Palestinians to travel to Israel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and launched two additional battalions to the West Bank after at least four people were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a popular outdoor market in Tel Aviv.

  5. 5. University Shooting

    Police opened fire on a group of students from which university during a protest this week?

    The University of Sydney
    University of Papua New Guinea
    University of South Australia
    Pacific Adventist University
    It's University of Papua New Guinea.

    Police opened fire on a group of students marching from the University of Papua New Guineau to parliament in the nation's capital on Wednesday. Several reports said four students died, but Australia’s foreign minister, Julie Bishop, said her government was still trying to determine how many students had been killed or injured.

  6. 6. Banned for Doping

    Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

    Tennis star Maria Sharapova has been suspended from tennis for doping for how many years?

    Four
    Six
    Two
    Eight
    It's two.

    Sharapova tested positive for the banned substance meldonium following a urine test. Sharapova admitted in March that she had been taking medicine known to her as mildronate, which she said she didn't know was also called meldonium, for 10 years.

  7. 7. Booze Ban

    Yuya Shino / Reuters

    The U.S. Navy barred all sailors stationed in which country from drinking alcohol?

    Brazil
    Guam
    Australia
    Japan
    It's Japan.

    The U.S. Navy barred all 18,600 sailors stationed in Japan from drinking alcohol and limited their off-base freedoms after a sailor was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into two cars.

  8. 8. Paid to Perform

    How much did New Balance say it would pay runner Boris Berian if he won an Olympic gold medal?

    $50,000
    $100,000
    $150,000
    $200,000
    It's $150,000.

    A gold medal gets you $150,000, according to details from a dispute between Nike and Berian. Nike says it matched an offer from New Balance, and New Balance offered the 23-year-old an annual base salary of $125,000 for three years — though that jumps to as much as $275,000 if he wins a gold medal at the Olympics this summer.

  9. 9. Copy, Right?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    THEULTIMATEMOVIEFANATIC.TUMBLR.COM via Giphy

    Which two artists were sued this week for allegedly copying and lifting work from other artists?

    Ed Sheeran and Drake
    Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé
    Rihanna and Kanye West
    Kanye West and Beyoncé
    It's Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé.

    Ed Sheeran was sued for $20 million by two songwriters who claim he plagiarized their work to make the hit single “Photograph.” And a filmmaker filed a federal lawsuit against Beyoncé and several studios for allegedly lifting images from his short film to use in the viral trailer for Lemonade.

