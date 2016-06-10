Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
1. 2016 U.S. Election
Hillary Clinton claimed victory as the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. party this week. After which state's primary did Bernie Sanders concede his campaign?CaliforniaMontanaSouth DakotaNone of the above
It's none of the above.
Sanders has not abandoned his presidential bid but said he would work with Hillary Clinton to “defeat Donald Trump." President Obama endorsed Clinton after meeting with Sanders on Thursday.
2. Stanford Sexual Assault
Which major U.S. political figure wrote an open letter in response to the Stanford sexual assault survivor?First lady Michelle ObamaFormer President Bill ClintonPresident Barack ObamaVice President Joe Biden
It's Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden, in an open letter sent to BuzzFeed News, said “a lot of people failed” the Stanford sexual assault survivor and that she will “save lives” thanks to the powerful message she read to her assailant in court.
3. In or OUT?
U.K. citizens registered to vote in the EU referendum this week, which will decide whether the country leaves or stays in the European Union. Which side is Prime Minister David Cameron on?InOut
It's In.
The prime minister said the Leave campaign is trying to “con people into taking a leap in the dark." Learn more about the EU referendum here.
4. Conflict in the Middle East
Why did Israel revoke 83,000 Palestinian travel permits this week?In response to a deadly shooting at a market in Tel AvivAs part of a new border security planIn response to an order from Palestinian President Mahmoud AbbasFor no reason
The Israeli military revoked 83,000 permits for Palestinians to travel to Israel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and launched two additional battalions to the West Bank after at least four people were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a popular outdoor market in Tel Aviv.
5. University Shooting
Police opened fire on a group of students from which university during a protest this week?The University of SydneyUniversity of Papua New GuineaUniversity of South AustraliaPacific Adventist University
It's University of Papua New Guinea.
Police opened fire on a group of students marching from the University of Papua New Guineau to parliament in the nation's capital on Wednesday. Several reports said four students died, but Australia’s foreign minister, Julie Bishop, said her government was still trying to determine how many students had been killed or injured.
6. Banned for Doping
Tennis star Maria Sharapova has been suspended from tennis for doping for how many years?FourSixTwoEight
It's two.
Sharapova tested positive for the banned substance meldonium following a urine test. Sharapova admitted in March that she had been taking medicine known to her as mildronate, which she said she didn't know was also called meldonium, for 10 years.
7. Booze Ban
The U.S. Navy barred all sailors stationed in which country from drinking alcohol?BrazilGuamAustraliaJapan
It's Japan.
The U.S. Navy barred all 18,600 sailors stationed in Japan from drinking alcohol and limited their off-base freedoms after a sailor was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into two cars.
8. Paid to Perform
How much did New Balance say it would pay runner Boris Berian if he won an Olympic gold medal?$50,000$100,000$150,000$200,000
It's $150,000.
A gold medal gets you $150,000, according to details from a dispute between Nike and Berian. Nike says it matched an offer from New Balance, and New Balance offered the 23-year-old an annual base salary of $125,000 for three years — though that jumps to as much as $275,000 if he wins a gold medal at the Olympics this summer.
9. Copy, Right?
Which two artists were sued this week for allegedly copying and lifting work from other artists?Ed Sheeran and DrakeEd Sheeran and BeyoncéRihanna and Kanye WestKanye West and Beyoncé
It's Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé.
Ed Sheeran was sued for $20 million by two songwriters who claim he plagiarized their work to make the hit single “Photograph.” And a filmmaker filed a federal lawsuit against Beyoncé and several studios for allegedly lifting images from his short film to use in the viral trailer for Lemonade.
