BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

An AirEgypt plane carrying 66 people has disappeared, Donald Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees, and veteran journalist Morley Shafer died. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Editor, News Curation

Posted on May 20, 2016, at 4:56 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Flight MS804

    Thomas Ranner / AP file

    An AirEgypt plane carrying 66 people disappeared from radar Thursday at 2:30 a.m. Egyptian time after it left which airport?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    John F. Kennedy in New York
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Los Angeles International Airport
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cairo International Airport in Egypt
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris

    The plane disappeared on its way to Cairo from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. At time of writing there has been no sign of the plane or any survivors.

  2. 2. Trump's Supreme Court Nominees

    Ted S. Warren / AP

    Donald Trump released a list of 11 potential Supreme Court nominees this week. Which one has been trolling him on Twitter?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Eric Gay / AP
    Don Willett, a justice on the Texas Supreme Court
    Via Eric Gay / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Jim Mone / AP
    David Stras, who was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2010.
    Via Jim Mone / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via David Eggert / AP
    Joan Larsen, who was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court and is a former law clerk to Antonin Scalia.
    Via David Eggert / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Linda Mcconnell / AP
    Allison Eid, who was appointed chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court in 2006.
    Via Linda Mcconnell / AP
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Justice Don Willett.

    As a justice, Willett is known for his conservative ideals and also a lively Twitter presence. He regularly posts tweets that poke fun at Trump. Check out Trump's 10 other nominees.

  3. 3. Global Refugee Crisis

    Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

    Which country plans to help Sudan's leader, who's wanted for genocide, set up refugee detention camps?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ukraine
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Germany
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The U.K.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    France
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Germany.

    Documents reveal the Germans are going to help a world leader wanted for genocide set up “closed detention camps” in his country. The plan was supposed to remain a secret, according to classified documents obtained by German media. “Europe’s reputation could be at stake,” one high-level EU staffer said.

  4. 4. #ElbowGate

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

    Things got pretty heated in the seat of Canada’s government on Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got physical with some opposition MPs. Which controversial bill were they debating before the incident occurred?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eligibility requirements for Canadian citizenship
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Physician-assisted dying
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Legalizing marijuana
    Correct
    Incorrect
    An anti-LGBT bill
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's physician-assisted dying.

    Trudeau apologized a few times after he was accused of “manhandling” one member of parliament and elbowing another. Tensions had been running high all day because of a government motion to strip opposition of their ability to delay the assisted dying bill.

  5. 5. Police Conduct

    Eric Risberg / AP

    San Francisco's police chief resigned this week following a fatal officer-involved shooting of a black woman and which other issues?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    A racist text-messaging scandal
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Officer-involved shootings
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A hunger strike
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's all of the above.

    San Francisco's mayor said that under Police Chief Greg Suhr’s leadership, issues related to officer-involved shootings and community distrust of police had not been resolved quickly enough.

  6. 6. Criminalizing Abortion

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Via Thinkstock

    Lawmakers in which U.S. state passed a bill that would criminalize abortion?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Arkansas
    Correct
    Incorrect
    West Virginia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oklahoma
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mississippi
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Oklahoma.

    The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill that would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. The legislation now goes to Gov. Mary Fallin for her consideration. The bill would also authorize the revocation of medical licenses for those physicians who perform abortions.

  7. 7. Airbnb

    Getty Images

    Why is Virginian Gregory Seldon suing Airbnb?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tax evasion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Illegal hidden fees
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Discrimination
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Breaking tenant laws
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's discrimination.

    Seldon, a black man, says he couldn't get an Airbnb booking until he posed as white. Now he's suing for racial discrimination, arguing the company violated his civil rights.

  8. 8. Morley Safer

    Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

    Veteran reporter Morley Safer died Thursday at age 84. He was the longest-serving correspondent on which show?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Today Show
    Correct
    Incorrect
    60 Minutes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    NBC Nightly News
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dateline
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 60 Minutes

    Born in 1931 in Toronto, Shafer spent 52 years at CBS News, including 46 seasons at 60 Minutes. He has won a number of Emmy and Peabody Awards and was known for bringing the Vietnam War into the American people’s living rooms.

  9. 9. Pizza Goals

    AP Photo/Fanuel Morelli

    A 6,082-foot pizza made in Naples, Italy, won the world record for longest pizza this week. How many chefs did it take to make the beautiful thing?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    70
    Correct
    Incorrect
    100
    Correct
    Incorrect
    300
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 100.

    The pizza makers used 2,000 kilograms of flour, 1,600 kilograms of tomatoes, 2,000 kilograms of Fior di latte cheese, and 200 liters of olive oil. They spent 11 hours preparing.

Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT