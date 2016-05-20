Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
An AirEgypt plane carrying 66 people has disappeared, Donald Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees, and veteran journalist Morley Shafer died. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. Flight MS804
An AirEgypt plane carrying 66 people disappeared from radar Thursday at 2:30 a.m. Egyptian time after it left which airport?John F. Kennedy in New YorkLos Angeles International AirportCharles de Gaulle Airport in ParisCairo International Airport in Egypt
It's Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris
The plane disappeared on its way to Cairo from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. At time of writing there has been no sign of the plane or any survivors.
2. Trump's Supreme Court Nominees
Donald Trump released a list of 11 potential Supreme Court nominees this week. Which one has been trolling him on Twitter?Don Willett, a justice on the Texas Supreme CourtVia Eric Gay / APDavid Stras, who was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2010.Via Jim Mone / APJoan Larsen, who was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court and is a former law clerk to Antonin Scalia.Via David Eggert / APAllison Eid, who was appointed chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court in 2006.Via Linda Mcconnell / AP
It's Justice Don Willett.
As a justice, Willett is known for his conservative ideals and also a lively Twitter presence. He regularly posts tweets that poke fun at Trump. Check out Trump's 10 other nominees.
3. Global Refugee Crisis
Which country plans to help Sudan's leader, who's wanted for genocide, set up refugee detention camps?UkraineGermanyThe U.K.France
It's Germany.
Documents reveal the Germans are going to help a world leader wanted for genocide set up “closed detention camps” in his country. The plan was supposed to remain a secret, according to classified documents obtained by German media. “Europe’s reputation could be at stake,” one high-level EU staffer said.
4. #ElbowGate
Things got pretty heated in the seat of Canada’s government on Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got physical with some opposition MPs. Which controversial bill were they debating before the incident occurred?Eligibility requirements for Canadian citizenshipPhysician-assisted dyingLegalizing marijuanaAn anti-LGBT bill
It's physician-assisted dying.
Trudeau apologized a few times after he was accused of “manhandling” one member of parliament and elbowing another. Tensions had been running high all day because of a government motion to strip opposition of their ability to delay the assisted dying bill.
5. Police Conduct
San Francisco's police chief resigned this week following a fatal officer-involved shooting of a black woman and which other issues?A racist text-messaging scandalOfficer-involved shootingsA hunger strikeAll of the above
It's all of the above.
San Francisco's mayor said that under Police Chief Greg Suhr’s leadership, issues related to officer-involved shootings and community distrust of police had not been resolved quickly enough.
6. Criminalizing Abortion
Lawmakers in which U.S. state passed a bill that would criminalize abortion?ArkansasWest VirginiaOklahomaMississippi
It's Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill that would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. The legislation now goes to Gov. Mary Fallin for her consideration. The bill would also authorize the revocation of medical licenses for those physicians who perform abortions.
7. Airbnb
Why is Virginian Gregory Seldon suing Airbnb?Tax evasionIllegal hidden feesDiscriminationBreaking tenant laws
It's discrimination.
Seldon, a black man, says he couldn't get an Airbnb booking until he posed as white. Now he's suing for racial discrimination, arguing the company violated his civil rights.
8. Morley Safer
Veteran reporter Morley Safer died Thursday at age 84. He was the longest-serving correspondent on which show?The Today Show60 MinutesNBC Nightly NewsDateline
It's 60 Minutes
Born in 1931 in Toronto, Shafer spent 52 years at CBS News, including 46 seasons at 60 Minutes. He has won a number of Emmy and Peabody Awards and was known for bringing the Vietnam War into the American people’s living rooms.
9. Pizza Goals
A 6,082-foot pizza made in Naples, Italy, won the world record for longest pizza this week. How many chefs did it take to make the beautiful thing?701003002
It's 100.
The pizza makers used 2,000 kilograms of flour, 1,600 kilograms of tomatoes, 2,000 kilograms of Fior di latte cheese, and 200 liters of olive oil. They spent 11 hours preparing.
