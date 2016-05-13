Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Why did everyone freak out when Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, met with Paul Ryan, speaker of the House, on Thursday?

There's no reason. The two were having lunch. Politics is just crazy

It means Ryan might be running for president on the Republican side after all

Correct! Wrong! It's because earlier this week Ryan said he wasn't ready to endorse Trump.

The meeting was about an hour and the head of the Republican National Committee declared it Great! Ryan still didn't endorse Trump, but described his meeting in the same terms one would describe a blind date, saying Trump “had a very good personality” and that “he is a very warm and genuine person.” Ryan then held a press conference, where he seemed to describe his meeting in the same terms one would describe a blind date.