Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

North Carolina and the U.S. Justice Dept. are suing each other, Brazil's Senate impeached the country's president, and Australia is officially heading to the polls. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

Posted on May 13, 2016, at 4:56 a.m. ET

  1. 1. North Carolina V. The U.S. Justice Dept.

    The U.S. Justice Dept. and North Carolina's governor are suing each other over the state's HB2 law. What does the law do?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Restricts voter registration for minorities
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bans transgender people from certain restrooms
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lets any person or business refuse services to same-sex couples on the basis of religion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Denies same-sex couples the right to marry
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It bans transgender people access to restrooms that match their gender identity in government buildings and schools.

    Attorney General Loretta Lynch said HB2 violates federal civil rights laws and "stigmatizes and singles out transgender employees." Gov. Pat McCrory said the Justice Dept.'s stance was “a baseless and blatant overreach."

  2. 2. 2016 U.S. Elections

    Why did everyone freak out when Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, met with Paul Ryan, speaker of the House, on Thursday?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    It signaled Trump will pick Ryan as his running mate
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It means Ryan might be running for president on the Republican side after all
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Because earlier this week, Ryan said he wasn't ready to endorse Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    There's no reason. The two were having lunch. Politics is just crazy
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's because earlier this week Ryan said he wasn't ready to endorse Trump.

    The meeting was about an hour and the head of the Republican National Committee declared it Great! Ryan still didn't endorse Trump, but described his meeting in the same terms one would describe a blind date, saying Trump “had a very good personality” and that “he is a very warm and genuine person.” Ryan then held a press conference, where he seemed to describe his meeting in the same terms one would describe a blind date.

  3. 3. Brazil's Political Crisis

    Brazil’s Senate has voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff this week. When was she first sworn into office?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    2000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2005
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2011
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2013
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Dilma Rousseff, who was sworn in as the first woman president of Brazil in 2011, has been impeached a corruption scandal that involves the laundering of billions of dollars and political intrigue straight out of a movie.

  4. 4. Facebook

    Why did a U.S. Senate committee write a letter to Facebook?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Reports that it's misusing user data
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It started encrypting messages
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Allegations that it's suppressing conservative news stories
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Reports that it's violating users' privacy
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's allegations that it's suppressing conservative news stories.

    Senate Republicans sent a letter to Facebook after a report cited a few former editors who claimed they suppressed conservative news coverage from the trending module. In response, Facebook published its internal guidelines for its "Trending Topics."

  5. 5. LGBT Rights

    Italy is creating same-sex civil unions. Which Western European country still doesn't offer legal protection for gay couples?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    France
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Belgium
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Portugal
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's none of the above. Italy is the last country in Western Europe that offers no legal recognition for gay couples.

    Every large EU member state in Western Europe except Germany has established marriage equality, and Germany has long provided for a partnership status with similar legal benefits.

  6. 6. Australia's Elections

    Australia will head to the polls on July 2 after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called for a dissolution of both houses of parliament — making it the country's longest campaign season in about how many years?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    25
    Correct
    Incorrect
    70
    Correct
    Incorrect
    50
    Correct
    Incorrect
    30
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 50.

    The 55-day campaign season will be the country’s longest in 50 years. We know, Americans, we know.

  7. 7. Eyes On Hollywood

    Why is Hollywood under federal investigation?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Letting interns work for free
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rampant cocaine use
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lack of female directors
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Copyright infringement
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's lack of female directors.

    The agency that monitors employment discrimination has launched an investigation into Hollywood’s hiring practices as it relates to female directors, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

  8. 8. What A Baller

    Which player is the first MVP in NBA history to win the award by a unanimous vote?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Stephen Curry
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kobe Bryant
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tim Duncan
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kevin Durant
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Stephen Curry.

    Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2015–16 season, earning him back-to-back MVP awards.

  9. 9. The Coolest Country

    Which country do millennials think is the coolest, according to U.S. News & World Report?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Germany
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The U.S.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The UK
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Canada
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Canada.

    “Canadians pride themselves in encouraging all of their citizens to honor their own cultures,” wrote U.S. News & World Report. But for the best country to actually live in, Canada was bumped down to second in favor of Australia, which is fair.

