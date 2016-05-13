Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
North Carolina and the U.S. Justice Dept. are suing each other, Brazil's Senate impeached the country's president, and Australia is officially heading to the polls. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. North Carolina V. The U.S. Justice Dept.
The U.S. Justice Dept. and North Carolina's governor are suing each other over the state's HB2 law. What does the law do?Restricts voter registration for minoritiesBans transgender people from certain restroomsLets any person or business refuse services to same-sex couples on the basis of religionDenies same-sex couples the right to marry
It bans transgender people access to restrooms that match their gender identity in government buildings and schools.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch said HB2 violates federal civil rights laws and "stigmatizes and singles out transgender employees." Gov. Pat McCrory said the Justice Dept.'s stance was “a baseless and blatant overreach."
2. 2016 U.S. Elections
Why did everyone freak out when Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, met with Paul Ryan, speaker of the House, on Thursday?It signaled Trump will pick Ryan as his running mateIt means Ryan might be running for president on the Republican side after allBecause earlier this week, Ryan said he wasn't ready to endorse TrumpThere's no reason. The two were having lunch. Politics is just crazy
It's because earlier this week Ryan said he wasn't ready to endorse Trump.
The meeting was about an hour and the head of the Republican National Committee declared it Great! Ryan still didn't endorse Trump, but described his meeting in the same terms one would describe a blind date, saying Trump “had a very good personality” and that “he is a very warm and genuine person.” Ryan then held a press conference, where he seemed to describe his meeting in the same terms one would describe a blind date.
3. Brazil's Political Crisis
Brazil’s Senate has voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff this week. When was she first sworn into office?2000200520112013
Dilma Rousseff, who was sworn in as the first woman president of Brazil in 2011, has been impeached a corruption scandal that involves the laundering of billions of dollars and political intrigue straight out of a movie.
4. Facebook
Why did a U.S. Senate committee write a letter to Facebook?Reports that it's misusing user dataIt started encrypting messagesAllegations that it's suppressing conservative news storiesReports that it's violating users' privacy
It's allegations that it's suppressing conservative news stories.
Senate Republicans sent a letter to Facebook after a report cited a few former editors who claimed they suppressed conservative news coverage from the trending module. In response, Facebook published its internal guidelines for its "Trending Topics."
5. LGBT Rights
Italy is creating same-sex civil unions. Which Western European country still doesn't offer legal protection for gay couples?FranceBelgiumPortugalNone of the above
It's none of the above. Italy is the last country in Western Europe that offers no legal recognition for gay couples.
Every large EU member state in Western Europe except Germany has established marriage equality, and Germany has long provided for a partnership status with similar legal benefits.
6. Australia's Elections
Australia will head to the polls on July 2 after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called for a dissolution of both houses of parliament — making it the country's longest campaign season in about how many years?25705030
It's 50.
The 55-day campaign season will be the country’s longest in 50 years. We know, Americans, we know.
7. Eyes On Hollywood
Why is Hollywood under federal investigation?Letting interns work for freeRampant cocaine useLack of female directorsCopyright infringement
It's lack of female directors.
The agency that monitors employment discrimination has launched an investigation into Hollywood’s hiring practices as it relates to female directors, the American Civil Liberties Union said.
8. What A Baller
Which player is the first MVP in NBA history to win the award by a unanimous vote?Stephen CurryVia Getty ImagesKobe BryantVia WikipediaTim DuncanKevin Durant
It's Stephen Curry.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2015–16 season, earning him back-to-back MVP awards.
9. The Coolest Country
Which country do millennials think is the coolest, according to U.S. News & World Report?GermanyVia WikimediaThe U.S.Via WikimediaThe UKVia WikipediaCanadaVia Wikimedia
It's Canada.
“Canadians pride themselves in encouraging all of their citizens to honor their own cultures,” wrote U.S. News & World Report. But for the best country to actually live in, Canada was bumped down to second in favor of Australia, which is fair.
