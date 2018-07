Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week

The United Nations is suing Australia over the center's violation of human rights.

The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court has ruled the center is illegal.

On Tuesday, the five-judge bench of the Papua New Guinea supreme court ruled the Australian offshore detention centre unconstitutional on the basis that it breaches individual human rights. The court says Australia has to immediately close the detention center, which currently holds about 800 asylum-seekers.