Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz made a bold move after a bad week, two LGBT activists were killed in Bangladesh, and we're still recovering from "Lemonade." Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. 2016 U.S. Elections
Whom did Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz pick as his running mate this week?Jeb BushBen CarsonCarly FiorinaJohn Kasich
It's former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina.
Ted Cruz made a bold move after a bad week (Trump swept five primaries on Tuesday) and named former Republican candidate Fiorina as his running mate.
-
2. Violence in Bangladesh
Bangladeshi LGBT activists Xulhaz Mannan and Tonoy Mahbub were killed on Monday when a group of men wielding machetes barged into Mannan’s home. What was Mannan known for?He was the editor of the country's only LGBT publicationHe created the country's first LGBT theater groupHe was a famous LGBT rights photographerHe was a famous actor
He was the editor of the country's only LGBT publication.
Mannan, 39, was the editor of Roopbaan magazine. Mahbub, 25, was also involved. Their murder was the latest in a series of attacks against secular journalists, bloggers, and academics by Islamist groups.
-
3. Tamir Rice
What happened this week in the case of Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by police in 2014?A grand jury charged the Cleveland officer with manslaughter.A grand jury declined to charge the Cleveland officer.His family filed a federal lawsuit asking for $10 million.Cleveland will pay his family $6 million.
It’s Cleveland will pay Rice's family $6 million.
The city of Cleveland on Monday settled a federal lawsuit brought by the family of Tamir Rice for $6 million.
-
4. U.K. Politics
There is a complicated anti-Semitism fight engulfing British politics right now — which party is at the center of it all?Alliance PartyGreen PartyLabour PartyConservative Party
It's the left-of-center Labour Party.
It began with a Facebook post invoking Hitler and has somehow only gotten worse and weirder, and resulted in the suspension of two politicians.
-
5. What's Up With Apple
Apple had a first this week: falling iPhone sales, which resulted in the company's first revenue decline since what year?2010200820031999
It's 2003.
The company had its first year-over-year revenue decline for a quarter since 2003. The company sold 51.2 million iPhones in the first three months of the year, compared to 61.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2015.
-
6. Kesha
Kesha is back to the recording studio for the first time since refusing to work with producer Dr. Luke. Who has she teamed up with?Calvin HarrisZeddLady GagaSkrillex
It's Zedd.
Kesha has been unwilling to record for more than a year due to her legal battle with Dr. Luke, but she and Zedd laid down tracks this week after recording “True Colors” for his new album.
-
7. Manus Island Detention Center
What's happening with Australia’s detention of asylum-seekers on Manus Island?Australia's prime minister has ruled the center will stay open.The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court has ruled the center is illegal.Three hundred asylum-seekers are arriving this weekend.The United Nations is suing Australia over the center's violation of human rights.
It's the Papua New Guinea Supreme Court has ruled the center is illegal.
On Tuesday, the five-judge bench of the Papua New Guinea supreme court ruled the Australian offshore detention centre unconstitutional on the basis that it breaches individual human rights. The court says Australia has to immediately close the detention center, which currently holds about 800 asylum-seekers.
-
8. Becky With the Good Hair
So Beyoncé dropped her latest album, Lemonade, last weekend, and one lyric — "He better call Becky with the good hair" — caused an uproar because people think that's who Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé with. Who do they think "Becky" is?Rachael RayRachel RoyRihannaNicki Minaj
It's Rachel Roy.
The alleged “other woman” is the designer Rachel Roy. Roy got her start interning at Rocawear, where she eventually worked her way up to being creative director.
Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!
-
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.