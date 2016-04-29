Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week

BuzzFeed News

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz made a bold move after a bad week, two LGBT activists were killed in Bangladesh, and we're still recovering from "Lemonade." Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Editor, News Curation

Posted on April 29, 2016, at 3:55 a.m. ET

  1. 1. 2016 U.S. Elections

    Michael Conroy / AP

    Whom did Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz pick as his running mate this week?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jeb Bush
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ben Carson
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carly Fiorina
    Correct
    Incorrect
    John Kasich
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina.

    Ted Cruz made a bold move after a bad week (Trump swept five primaries on Tuesday) and named former Republican candidate Fiorina as his running mate.

    It's former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina.
    Via Michael Conroy / AP

  2. 2. Violence in Bangladesh

    TB

    Bangladeshi LGBT activists Xulhaz Mannan and Tonoy Mahbub were killed on Monday when a group of men wielding machetes barged into Mannan’s home. What was Mannan known for?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was the editor of the country's only LGBT publication
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He created the country's first LGBT theater group
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was a famous LGBT rights photographer
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was a famous actor
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    He was the editor of the country's only LGBT publication.

    Mannan, 39, was the editor of Roopbaan magazine. Mahbub, 25, was also involved. Their murder was the latest in a series of attacks against secular journalists, bloggers, and academics by Islamist groups.

  3. 3. Tamir Rice

    Tamir Rice / Facebook

    What happened this week in the case of Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by police in 2014?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    A grand jury charged the Cleveland officer with manslaughter.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A grand jury declined to charge the Cleveland officer.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    His family filed a federal lawsuit asking for $10 million.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cleveland will pay his family $6 million.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s Cleveland will pay Rice's family $6 million.

    The city of Cleveland on Monday settled a federal lawsuit brought by the family of Tamir Rice for $6 million.

  4. 4. U.K. Politics

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

    There is a complicated anti-Semitism fight engulfing British politics right now — which party is at the center of it all?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Alliance Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Labour Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Conservative Party
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the left-of-center Labour Party.

    It began with a Facebook post invoking Hitler and has somehow only gotten worse and weirder, and resulted in the suspension of two politicians.

  5. 5. What's Up With Apple

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    Apple had a first this week: falling iPhone sales, which resulted in the company's first revenue decline since what year?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    2010
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2008
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2003
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1999
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 2003.

    The company had its first year-over-year revenue decline for a quarter since 2003. The company sold 51.2 million iPhones in the first three months of the year, compared to 61.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2015.

  6. 6. Kesha

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Kesha is back to the recording studio for the first time since refusing to work with producer Dr. Luke. Who has she teamed up with?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Calvin Harris
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Zedd
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lady Gaga
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Skrillex
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Zedd.

    Kesha has been unwilling to record for more than a year due to her legal battle with Dr. Luke, but she and Zedd laid down tracks this week after recording “True Colors” for his new album.

    It's Zedd.
    Via Twitter: @Zedd

  7. 7. Manus Island Detention Center

    Eoin Blackwell / AAPIMAGE

    What's happening with Australia’s detention of asylum-seekers on Manus Island?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Australia's prime minister has ruled the center will stay open.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court has ruled the center is illegal.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Three hundred asylum-seekers are arriving this weekend.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The United Nations is suing Australia over the center's violation of human rights.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Papua New Guinea Supreme Court has ruled the center is illegal.

    On Tuesday, the five-judge bench of the Papua New Guinea supreme court ruled the Australian offshore detention centre unconstitutional on the basis that it breaches individual human rights. The court says Australia has to immediately close the detention center, which currently holds about 800 asylum-seekers.

  8. 8. Becky With the Good Hair

    So Beyoncé dropped her latest album, Lemonade, last weekend, and one lyric — "He better call Becky with the good hair" — caused an uproar because people think that's who Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé with. Who do they think "Becky" is?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rachael Ray
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rachel Roy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rihanna
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nicki Minaj
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Rachel Roy.

    The alleged “other woman” is the designer Rachel Roy. Roy got her start interning at Rocawear, where she eventually worked her way up to being creative director.

Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!

