Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Legendary musician Prince died at 57, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton won the New York primary, and the U.S. $20 bill is getting a makeover. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Posted on April 22, 2016, at 4:40 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Prince

    Legendary musician Prince died Thursday at the age of 57. Known as a trendsetter and advocate for musicians’ rights, Prince launched into stardom with the 1984 semi-autobiographical movie titled?

    Prince
    Black or White
    Purple Rain
    Let's Go Crazy
    It's Purple Rain

    Prince won seven Grammys, sold more than 100 million records, and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain in 1985. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He is credited as one of the most influential artists, who largely shaped and reimagined dance music.

  2. 2. Deadly Earthquake

    Ariel Ochoa / AFP / Getty Images

    Which country was in a state of emergency after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck last Saturday and killed more than 500 people?

    China
    Ecuador
    Indonesia
    Fiji
    It’s Ecuador.

    More than 4,000 people were injured, prompting a state of emergency across six provinces. The quake was the largest experienced by the country since 1979.

  3. 3. U.S. Elections

    Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton crushed their rivals in the New York primary on Tuesday. Candidates are now looking ahead to next Tuesday when which states vote?

    California, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware
    Arizona, Florida, Utah, New York, and New Jersey
    Florida, Iowa, California, and Missouri
    Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island
    It's Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

    Clinton’s win in New York means her lead against Bernie Sanders is nearly insurmountable. Trump said Ted Cruz is “mathematically eliminated.

  4. 4. Show Me The Money

    commons.wikimedia.org

    U.S. currency is getting a historic overhaul. Who (a woman!) will be replacing Andrew Jackson on the front of the $20?

    Via Wikimedia
    Susan B. Anthony
    Via Wikimedia
    Via Wikimedia
    Rosa Parks
    Via Wikimedia
    Via Wikimedia
    Harriet Tubman
    Via Wikimedia
    Via Wikimedia
    Amelia Earhart
    Via Wikimedia
    It’s Harriet Tubman.

    Tubman is most famous for smuggling slaves through a network of safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. President Andrew Jackson, a controversial figure due to his harsh treatment of Native Americans, will move to the back of the bill.

  5. 5. Volkswagen Scandal

    Nick Ut / AP

    What did Volkswagen agree to do in its deal with the U.S. government to settle charges that thousands of its diesel vehicles were rigged to cheat emissions tests?

    Pay the U.S. government $3 billion
    Stop selling diesel vehicles in the U.S.
    Fix or buy back 482,000 vehicles
    Give each owner a new electric vehicle
    It's fix or buy back 482,000 diesel vehicles.

    The deal compensates the 482,000 owners who bought the rigged diesel cars. Last year, thousands were found to have software installed that would kick in during emissions tests to pass U.S. standards.

  6. 6. 4/20 In Canada

    What happened on 4/20 in Canada?

    The government said it would introduce a bill to legalize weed
    Weed became officially legal
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the thousands of people lighting up on Parliament Hill
    The government vetoed a bill that would have made marijuana legal in the country
    It's the government said it would introduce a bill to legalize weed.

    On her first 4/20 as Canada’s health minister, Jane Philpott announced the government would be introducing a bill to legalize marijuana next spring.

  7. 7. Queen Elizabeth II

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    BBC

    Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, turned 90 this week. In which year was she crowned?

    1955
    1965
    1953
    1963
    It's 1953.

    She became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in September 2015, after beating Queen Victoria’s record of 63 years and 216 days on the throne.

  8. 8. Hamilton

    Charles Sykes / AP

    Lin-Manuel Miranda won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his hit musical, Hamilton, about Alexander Hamilton. Who was Alexander Hamilton?

    The seventh president of the United States
    The first U.S. treasury secretary
    The first U.S. president
    The seventh king of England
    It's the first U.S. treasury secretary.

    The Pulitzer Prize committee described Hamilton as “a landmark American musical about the gifted and self-destructive founding father whose story becomes both contemporary and irresistible.”

