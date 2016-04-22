Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Legendary musician Prince died at 57, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton won the New York primary, and the U.S. $20 bill is getting a makeover. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. Prince
Legendary musician Prince died Thursday at the age of 57. Known as a trendsetter and advocate for musicians’ rights, Prince launched into stardom with the 1984 semi-autobiographical movie titled?PrinceBlack or WhitePurple RainLet's Go Crazy
It's Purple Rain
Prince won seven Grammys, sold more than 100 million records, and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain in 1985. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He is credited as one of the most influential artists, who largely shaped and reimagined dance music.
2. Deadly Earthquake
Which country was in a state of emergency after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck last Saturday and killed more than 500 people?ChinaEcuadorIndonesiaFiji
It’s Ecuador.
More than 4,000 people were injured, prompting a state of emergency across six provinces. The quake was the largest experienced by the country since 1979.
3. U.S. Elections
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton crushed their rivals in the New York primary on Tuesday. Candidates are now looking ahead to next Tuesday when which states vote?California, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and DelawareArizona, Florida, Utah, New York, and New JerseyFlorida, Iowa, California, and MissouriConnecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island
It's Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.
Clinton’s win in New York means her lead against Bernie Sanders is nearly insurmountable. Trump said Ted Cruz is “mathematically eliminated.
4. Show Me The Money
U.S. currency is getting a historic overhaul. Who (a woman!) will be replacing Andrew Jackson on the front of the $20?Susan B. AnthonyVia WikimediaRosa ParksVia WikimediaHarriet TubmanVia WikimediaAmelia EarhartVia Wikimedia
It’s Harriet Tubman.
Tubman is most famous for smuggling slaves through a network of safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. President Andrew Jackson, a controversial figure due to his harsh treatment of Native Americans, will move to the back of the bill.
5. Volkswagen Scandal
What did Volkswagen agree to do in its deal with the U.S. government to settle charges that thousands of its diesel vehicles were rigged to cheat emissions tests?Pay the U.S. government $3 billionStop selling diesel vehicles in the U.S.Fix or buy back 482,000 vehiclesGive each owner a new electric vehicle
It's fix or buy back 482,000 diesel vehicles.
The deal compensates the 482,000 owners who bought the rigged diesel cars. Last year, thousands were found to have software installed that would kick in during emissions tests to pass U.S. standards.
6. 4/20 In Canada
What happened on 4/20 in Canada?The government said it would introduce a bill to legalize weedWeed became officially legalPrime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the thousands of people lighting up on Parliament HillThe government vetoed a bill that would have made marijuana legal in the country
It's the government said it would introduce a bill to legalize weed.
On her first 4/20 as Canada’s health minister, Jane Philpott announced the government would be introducing a bill to legalize marijuana next spring.
7. Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, turned 90 this week. In which year was she crowned?1955196519531963
It's 1953.
She became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in September 2015, after beating Queen Victoria’s record of 63 years and 216 days on the throne.
8. Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his hit musical, Hamilton, about Alexander Hamilton. Who was Alexander Hamilton?The seventh president of the United StatesThe first U.S. treasury secretaryThe first U.S. presidentThe seventh king of England
It's the first U.S. treasury secretary.
The Pulitzer Prize committee described Hamilton as “a landmark American musical about the gifted and self-destructive founding father whose story becomes both contemporary and irresistible.”
