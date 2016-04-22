Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Legendary musician Prince died Thursday at the age of 57. Known as a trendsetter and advocate for musicians’ rights, Prince launched into stardom with the 1984 semi-autobiographical movie titled?

Correct! Wrong! It's Purple Rain

Prince won seven Grammys, sold more than 100 million records, and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain in 1985. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He is credited as one of the most influential artists, who largely shaped and reimagined dance music.